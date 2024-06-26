WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie

Love him or hate him, but you, dear readers, are going to LOVE this clip of Tucker Carlson laying absolute waste to an Australian 'journalist' who asked him the most absurd interview questions this writer has heard in a long time. And we listen to the nonsense that comes from Democrats for a living here.

Watch, it's totally worth the near 6 minutes:

Holy shlit Tucker Carlson just committed a homicide on live television pic.twitter.com/9CJEGhGdes — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 26, 2024

HOO BOY. We hope someone called 911, or whatever the Australian equivalent is, after that bloodbath.

lol. Eviscerated her.

Journalists may be among the lowest form of life. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) June 26, 2024

This is why most people hate the mainstream media and distrust the press. https://t.co/xtQpje4HZs — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 27, 2024

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't hate the media enough.

Put this directly in my veins. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) June 26, 2024

There were no survivors...... — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) June 26, 2024

The media is made up of people who are activists.



They’re not journalists or people who think logically.



They definitely don’t think many steps ahead.



That’s why they’re so easily embarrassed.



This case in point. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 26, 2024

More of this, please.

I’ve never seen a better exchange between a smear merchant “journalist” and the person she seeks to destroy. Well done, @TuckerCarlson. https://t.co/XXsrhXWcH5 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 27, 2024

Beautifully done. Just beautiful.

I don’t know if they have Burn Centers in Australia, but for this journalist’s sake, I hope they do. https://t.co/AiDVFuKL9e — Benjamin🪤Boyce (@BenjaminABoyce) June 27, 2024

You may dislike and disagree with Tucker, but he didn’t get to where he is without being far smarter than the average journalist. The arrogance of coming at him with such bad faith, canned talking points… https://t.co/WsU9aIYLcA — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 26, 2024

I mean, didn’t the Buffalo shooter kill mainly African-Americans, as in citizens?



Or maybe I’m misremembering https://t.co/RaWyc5lDkw — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 27, 2024

This writer literally LOL'd when that woman asked about that, not gonna lie.

(Stupid) reporter: “So you support gun control?”



Tucker:

“What?! I thought it couldn’t get dumber. But it did!”



Me: 🤣 https://t.co/cfuU6m5lrR pic.twitter.com/hNTNJH9jlA — Jordan Karr (@JordanLkarr) June 27, 2024

Bravissimo!

Also, democrats talk about replacing Native born Americans all the time. The difference between them and Tucker Carlson is that they think it’s a good thing and he thinks it’s a bad thing. https://t.co/RaWyc5lDkw — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 27, 2024

Democrats think it's a good thing because they know that the promise of 'free' stuff is an incentive to have those people voting for them for decades. This, of course, IS objectively a bad thing, and for a multitude of reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with race or ethnicity.

There are legitimate, smart ways to debate Tucker about all of his stances. THIS was a car crash - but kind of beautiful in that it so perfectly encapsulates how audience capture & tribal minds combine:



A presumably intelligent, worldly journalist can't even begin to fathom… https://t.co/Kg3KbB8tF0 — Andrew Gold (@AndrewGold_ok) June 26, 2024

This is so well-said! The full text reads, 'There are legitimate, smart ways to debate Tucker about all of his stances. THIS was a car crash - but kind of beautiful in that it so perfectly encapsulates how audience capture & tribal minds combine: A presumably intelligent, worldly journalist can't even begin to fathom that those who oppose her worldview could possibly have fact-based morally-sound reasoning. Conclusion: The notion that all who disagree are evil is just too damn enticing.'

My favorite part is how the reporter clearly doesn't realize how badly she's doing. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 27, 2024

Self-awareness is not a common trait among the progressive left.

I would love to see that reporters face😂😂😂 — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) June 26, 2024

Who is the woman asking this question? — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 26, 2024

Tucker would be the best Press Secretary in the history of our country 😂 — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) June 26, 2024

We could get behind that!

I need a cigarette after that. 🔥 🔥 🔥 — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) June 26, 2024

We'll just end on that note and bask in the glow LOL

