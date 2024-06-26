WATCH: Tucker Carlson Absolutely ROASTS an Australian 'Journo' on the Barbie

Cam Edwards Gives X an Update on His Wife and a Way for...
Laura W.  |  11:30 PM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Love him or hate him, but you, dear readers, are going to LOVE this clip of Tucker Carlson laying absolute waste to an Australian 'journalist' who asked him the most absurd interview questions this writer has heard in a long time. And we listen to the nonsense that comes from Democrats for a living here.

Watch, it's totally worth the near 6 minutes:

HOO BOY. We hope someone called 911, or whatever the Australian equivalent is, after that bloodbath.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't hate the media enough.

More of this, please.

Beautifully done. Just beautiful.

This writer literally LOL'd when that woman asked about that, not gonna lie.

Bravissimo!

Democrats think it's a good thing because they know that the promise of 'free' stuff is an incentive to have those people voting for them for decades. This, of course, IS objectively a bad thing, and for a multitude of reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with race or ethnicity.

This is so well-said! The full text reads, 'There are legitimate, smart ways to debate Tucker about all of his stances. THIS was a car crash - but kind of beautiful in that it so perfectly encapsulates how audience capture & tribal minds combine:  A presumably intelligent, worldly journalist can't even begin to fathom that those who oppose her worldview could possibly have fact-based morally-sound reasoning.  Conclusion: The notion that all who disagree are evil is just too damn enticing.'

Self-awareness is not a common trait among the progressive left.

We could get behind that!

We'll just end on that note and bask in the glow LOL

