Bill Gates Takes on the Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important Fact

The elites are once again very concerned for the planet, and Bill Gates seems to be taking a page from AOC's book because his issue now is flatulent bovines. Take a look.

“Cows have a digestion system that emits methane. We need to change cows and work towards artificial meat.”

~ Bill Gates



He fails to say that methane from cows breaks down into CO2 & water after 10 years. Grass absorbs the CO2 by photosynthesis & the cycle continues repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/MxvqbXdqLx — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) June 8, 2024

Funny that he left out that last little bit, huh? It's almost like all life on earth needs carbon. That we are, we dunno, carbon-based life forms? Plant life needs it from us and the animals, and in turn they convert it to the oxygen we need, and so on and so forth for eternity. You'd think a so-called genius would be aware of this, and you'd be right. He knows it, but control is more important to the climate cultists.

The elites are obsessed with not allowing us to eat meat.



This isn't about climate. That is a hoax.



Why do they care so much what we eat? — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) June 8, 2024

No we don’t! Stop trying to control the food supply. — Cathy Morgan (AFH) I exist 🌸 (@CathyMo41926708) June 8, 2024

They who control the food supply control the people.

Everyone needs to remember that Gates is a college drop out. He is not some altruistic humanitarian but rather a conniving salesman intent on enriching himself at the expense of society. He’ll work with Marxists as long he can turn a profit. — Gerald Garcia (@geraldwgarcia) June 8, 2024

God created plants and animals; but Bill Gates, who thinks he is god, prefers experimental stuff that comes out of a lab. — bbear1116 (@bbear111670) June 8, 2024

Essentially every mammal's digestive system emits methane--including Bill's.



To say that this process is somehow out-of-whack with nature is epically stupid. — Curious Workmanship (@CuriousWork) June 8, 2024

Remember y'all, every time you fart, the planet dies a little more! Or some other fear-mongering screech from the cultists ...

Nature works, always has and always will — Matt Brown (@imbackforelon) June 8, 2024

Don’t touch my steak pic.twitter.com/RZqKRxQHDl — No soup for you! 🍎 (@Dino95177184) June 8, 2024

You'd think they'd be happy with us carnivores for eating as many of those terrible tooting critters as we can. We're doing our part for the environment, and it's delicious!

Where's a falling safe or piano when you need one? https://t.co/qFFItaLECB — TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) June 8, 2024

Why do these id**ts fail to grasp the fact that for eons nature has worked harmoniously, evolving to create a system that sustains life on this planet. Cows are an integral part of that system. THEY DO NOT NEED CHANGING. Bill Gates is one lost soul who has too much influence https://t.co/MwvxSOoWq2 — Richard Bailey (@RealRichardBail) June 8, 2024

Perfectly stated.

If I wrote a fictional account of a man who wanted to change cows not to fart, make people eat fake meat and block sunlight, he’d be put in the looney bin by chapter two. https://t.co/N9AfWbBHmG — typo (@TypoDynamofo) June 8, 2024

I think @elonmusk should censor these lies from Billy instead of going after conservatives desperately trying to save their countries.

Chickens now & killing cows to force us on bugs & fake food. https://t.co/kZrP0MtmER — Melanie (@MelanieTx75) June 8, 2024

Eating bugs is simply a nonstarter for this writer.

For the record,



Bill Gates is heavily invested in fake meats.



And vaccines. https://t.co/svWDdeSiE1 — Tall-Up-North (@up_northish) June 8, 2024

Always follow the money.

Hypocrite @BillGates who owns multiple private jets and jet sets around the world is worried about cow farts. You need a damn hobby and to learn to mind your own business. https://t.co/u6tDWn2jtj — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 8, 2024

But it's DIFFERENT when THEY do it!

Told ya. (You can read that article here.)

We have 25 million cows in the US causing climate change



We used to have 40million+ bison and no climate change



We don’t need lab grown meat we need to return to bison. — A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) June 8, 2024

What they always leave out is They aren’t planning on just releasing these animals into the wild to live a long , happy life .

The plan will be to Remove the “methane machines” from the environment permanently.

PETA needs to understand that , and Let the left eat their own . — IamKenough 🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) June 8, 2024

Now THAT is a fight we would pay good money to watch!

You know what else expels a lot of harmful gasses including methane?



Bill Gates. — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) June 8, 2024

"The Farting Cows" sounds like a great name for a folk-punk band. Something with bagpipes. — David Smith (@314LiquidDave) June 8, 2024

That's just funny right there!

Why does anyone listen to this ass hat? — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) June 8, 2024

We wish we had an answer to that question. Truly.

Just remember, folks: YOU are the carbon they want to eliminate.

