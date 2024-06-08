Bill Gates Takes on the Farting Cows but Predictably Leaves Out a Pretty Important Fact

The elites are once again very concerned for the planet, and Bill Gates seems to be taking a page from AOC's book because his issue now is flatulent bovines. Take a look.
“Cows have a digestion system that emits methane. We need to change cows and work towards artificial meat.”— James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) June 8, 2024
~ Bill Gates
He fails to say that methane from cows breaks down into CO2 & water after 10 years. Grass absorbs the CO2 by photosynthesis & the cycle continues repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/MxvqbXdqLx
Funny that he left out that last little bit, huh? It's almost like all life on earth needs carbon. That we are, we dunno, carbon-based life forms? Plant life needs it from us and the animals, and in turn they convert it to the oxygen we need, and so on and so forth for eternity. You'd think a so-called genius would be aware of this, and you'd be right. He knows it, but control is more important to the climate cultists.
The elites are obsessed with not allowing us to eat meat.— Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) June 8, 2024
This isn't about climate. That is a hoax.
Why do they care so much what we eat?
No we don’t! Stop trying to control the food supply.— Cathy Morgan (AFH) I exist 🌸 (@CathyMo41926708) June 8, 2024
They who control the food supply control the people.
Everyone needs to remember that Gates is a college drop out. He is not some altruistic humanitarian but rather a conniving salesman intent on enriching himself at the expense of society. He’ll work with Marxists as long he can turn a profit.— Gerald Garcia (@geraldwgarcia) June 8, 2024
God created plants and animals; but Bill Gates, who thinks he is god, prefers experimental stuff that comes out of a lab.— bbear1116 (@bbear111670) June 8, 2024
Essentially every mammal's digestive system emits methane--including Bill's.— Curious Workmanship (@CuriousWork) June 8, 2024
To say that this process is somehow out-of-whack with nature is epically stupid.
Remember y'all, every time you fart, the planet dies a little more! Or some other fear-mongering screech from the cultists ...
Nature works, always has and always will— Matt Brown (@imbackforelon) June 8, 2024
Don’t touch my steak pic.twitter.com/RZqKRxQHDl— No soup for you! 🍎 (@Dino95177184) June 8, 2024
You'd think they'd be happy with us carnivores for eating as many of those terrible tooting critters as we can. We're doing our part for the environment, and it's delicious!
Where's a falling safe or piano when you need one? https://t.co/qFFItaLECB— TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) June 8, 2024
Why do these id**ts fail to grasp the fact that for eons nature has worked harmoniously, evolving to create a system that sustains life on this planet. Cows are an integral part of that system. THEY DO NOT NEED CHANGING. Bill Gates is one lost soul who has too much influence https://t.co/MwvxSOoWq2— Richard Bailey (@RealRichardBail) June 8, 2024
Perfectly stated.
If I wrote a fictional account of a man who wanted to change cows not to fart, make people eat fake meat and block sunlight, he’d be put in the looney bin by chapter two. https://t.co/N9AfWbBHmG— typo (@TypoDynamofo) June 8, 2024
I think @elonmusk should censor these lies from Billy instead of going after conservatives desperately trying to save their countries.— Melanie (@MelanieTx75) June 8, 2024
Chickens now & killing cows to force us on bugs & fake food. https://t.co/kZrP0MtmER
Eating bugs is simply a nonstarter for this writer.
For the record,— Tall-Up-North (@up_northish) June 8, 2024
Bill Gates is heavily invested in fake meats.
And vaccines. https://t.co/svWDdeSiE1
Always follow the money.
Hypocrite @BillGates who owns multiple private jets and jet sets around the world is worried about cow farts. You need a damn hobby and to learn to mind your own business. https://t.co/u6tDWn2jtj— Joe (@JoeC1776) June 8, 2024
But it's DIFFERENT when THEY do it!
Told ya. (You can read that article here.)
We have 25 million cows in the US causing climate change— A variable of my ancestry (@VoterIndy) June 8, 2024
We used to have 40million+ bison and no climate change
We don’t need lab grown meat we need to return to bison.
What they always leave out is They aren’t planning on just releasing these animals into the wild to live a long , happy life .— IamKenough 🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) June 8, 2024
The plan will be to Remove the “methane machines” from the environment permanently.
PETA needs to understand that , and Let the left eat their own .
Now THAT is a fight we would pay good money to watch!
You know what else expels a lot of harmful gasses including methane?— Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) June 8, 2024
Bill Gates.
"The Farting Cows" sounds like a great name for a folk-punk band. Something with bagpipes.— David Smith (@314LiquidDave) June 8, 2024
That's just funny right there!
Why does anyone listen to this ass hat?— The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) June 8, 2024
We wish we had an answer to that question. Truly.
Just remember, folks: YOU are the carbon they want to eliminate.
**************
Join the conversation as a VIP Member