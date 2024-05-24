'YOU SHALL NOT PASS!' Robot Food Delivery to Pro-Hamas Protestors on UCLA Campus is Hilariously DENIED

Missionary Daughter, Son-in-Law of Missouri Representative Ben Baker Killed by Gangs in Ha...
Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on May 24, 2024
Twitchy

We here at Twitchy have extensively covered the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests going on at our college campuses for you, so you're really going to kick out of the latest shenanigans at UCLA! Come and enjoy a good belly-laugh with us!

Poor kids. They would have to, GASP, leave their little camp if they want to get food and water. The look on the faces of the officers blocking the robot is EVERYTHING though. This writer has watched that video like four times and it gets funnier every time.

*snort laugh*

You can almost hear the confused robot noises LOL

If we were those cops, there is a 100% chance we would eat the food right in front of them.

These kids lack the courage of their convictions. The second things become slightly uncomfortable for them, they'll pack it in.

Isn't it, though?

We think the only people softer are toddlers two hours past naptime.

Yep, remember this come November and vote accordingly, folks. It may be absurd and hilarious, but it's coming out of our wallets.

***

Tags: PROTESTERS UCLA

