'YOU SHALL NOT PASS!' Robot Food Delivery to Pro-Hamas Protestors on UCLA Campus is Hilariously DENIED

We here at Twitchy have extensively covered the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests going on at our college campuses for you, so you're really going to kick out of the latest shenanigans at UCLA! Come and enjoy a good belly-laugh with us!

Hahahahaha: Protestors at the new UCLA encampment tried to order food via a robot delivery service, but no luck:pic.twitter.com/prJ49ifp64 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 23, 2024

Poor kids. They would have to, GASP, leave their little camp if they want to get food and water. The look on the faces of the officers blocking the robot is EVERYTHING though. This writer has watched that video like four times and it gets funnier every time.

*snort laugh*

They are going to accuse those cops of George Floyding their robot door dash. https://t.co/kCUEcfffGP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2024

OMG this can't be true

this is too hilarious https://t.co/9fn2CFZalE — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 23, 2024

The revolution will be catered https://t.co/zjEZSp1MCc — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 Avenge Them (@Pimpernell13) May 23, 2024

The robot is confused and, no doubt, feels abused, as well. https://t.co/PSFbQbhq1x — Ralph Bogardus (@rfbogardus) May 23, 2024

The poor robot doesn’t know what to do — Seán (@SenKelly15) May 23, 2024

You can almost hear the confused robot noises LOL

I can't stop laughing 😂😂😂 They really thought they could bypass the police by ordering food using a robot delivery that was quickly outwitted just by standing in front of it. https://t.co/dE1g9YTWT8 — 🦋 ריאנה Belle Bohemienne🎗️ (@BohemienneBelle) May 24, 2024

How nice they ordered food for those officers!!😇 — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) May 23, 2024

If we were those cops, there is a 100% chance we would eat the food right in front of them.

Too bad, starve 😂 — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) May 23, 2024

These kids lack the courage of their convictions. The second things become slightly uncomfortable for them, they'll pack it in.

How will they ever survive the wild & inhospitable rugged terrain of the UCLA quad without their gluten & banana-free, vegan, soy, açaí, etc...robo-delivery service? 🤔 — Samantha (@SamIM_orMI) May 23, 2024

“You shall not pass!” — Rusty Grandpa (@rrUnplugged) May 24, 2024

This is becoming a self-parody. — More Lovely (@morelovelyme) May 23, 2024

Protesting on an empty stomach is a tough gig — Rabbi Lucifer 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇦🇷 (@SoulSoldSeprtly) May 23, 2024

My God, this is so L.A. 🙂‍↔️ — Beatrice Cardenas (@RealBetyCardens) May 23, 2024

Isn't it, though?

These protestors are some of the softest people in all of human history. https://t.co/oW8pgIEtgu — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) May 23, 2024

We think the only people softer are toddlers two hours past naptime.

Lmao. Really? These idi0ts support terrorists and order food by robot. Just remember you just paid for all of this with tax dollars. https://t.co/wQxJtCKKlu — Gypsywolf 9807 (@Gypsywolf9807) May 23, 2024

Yep, remember this come November and vote accordingly, folks. It may be absurd and hilarious, but it's coming out of our wallets.

