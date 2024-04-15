Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol of White Oppression - WATCH

WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down ANOTHER Road, This Time to O'Hare Airport
Laura W.  |  11:10 AM on April 15, 2024
Meme

The latest installment of 'Everything Is Racist' dropped this morning, and boy howdy is it a doozy. In the video below, we see a young woman telling us the supposed origin of the phrase 'good morning', and she manages to get it IMPRESSIVELY wrong. Check it out:

Sigh. Where to even begin?

She argues that the phrase 'good morning' actually originated from white slave owners asking black women if they had a 'good mourning' during the nights after her family members were beaten, killed, or sold. The only problem with this is that it's entirely false.

The etymology of the phrase tells us that it is a greeting salutation, circa 1400, from good (adj.) + morning. Earlier 'good morwe' (late 14c.), from morrow.

Alas, in today's culture of perpetual victimhood, these are the people that have to have SOMETHING to be victimized by. This is their entire identity, and their sense victimhood is entirely self-imposed. They wouldn't know who they are if they couldn't be a victim.

We couldn't agree more. It's so exhausting, and all the eye-rolling we do in response is starting to hurt.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And they say WE'RE in a cult.

via GIPHY

To be fair, this writer is not a morning person in the slightest, so there's been quite a number of times that this exact phrase nearly slipped out LOL

Well now that would require them to have a sense of humor, and leftists have had theirs surgically removed.

Us, too.

At this point, why the heck not?

You know you live in the greatest country on earth when you have to MANUFACTURE things to be outraged about.

Yeah, this writer had to take a minute to reset after she said 'tooken'. Anyways, GOOD MORNING, dear readers! They can take our cheerful greeting from our cold, dead hands.

***


