Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol of White Oppression - WATCH

The latest installment of 'Everything Is Racist' dropped this morning, and boy howdy is it a doozy. In the video below, we see a young woman telling us the supposed origin of the phrase 'good morning', and she manages to get it IMPRESSIVELY wrong. Check it out:

Did you know that saying "good morning" is a racist symbol of White oppression?

pic.twitter.com/cPzVqDj0Qy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2024

Sigh. Where to even begin?

She argues that the phrase 'good morning' actually originated from white slave owners asking black women if they had a 'good mourning' during the nights after her family members were beaten, killed, or sold. The only problem with this is that it's entirely false.

The etymology of the phrase tells us that it is a greeting salutation, circa 1400, from good (adj.) + morning. Earlier 'good morwe' (late 14c.), from morrow.

Alas, in today's culture of perpetual victimhood, these are the people that have to have SOMETHING to be victimized by. This is their entire identity, and their sense victimhood is entirely self-imposed. They wouldn't know who they are if they couldn't be a victim.

When everything is called racist, nothing is.



This is getting so tiresome and lazy. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 15, 2024

We couldn't agree more. It's so exhausting, and all the eye-rolling we do in response is starting to hurt.

She is woke and clueless beyond words.



MNBC and the colleges are slapping high fives and saying "job well done"



This is the person that tunes into these show so she knows how to think and repeat phrases. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 15, 2024

Saying that kind of stuff is a clear sign of brain-damage by indoctrination. https://t.co/UoVjVzQ8YE — Floun Der (@Fl0und3rz) April 15, 2024

And they say WE'RE in a cult.

What should we say then, "Hey the suns up, go f*ck yourself."? — The Great Methadras (@TG_Methadras) April 15, 2024

To be fair, this writer is not a morning person in the slightest, so there's been quite a number of times that this exact phrase nearly slipped out LOL

I was waiting for the punchline the whole time — Ohio's 🥔 Tater (@ohios_tater) April 15, 2024

Well now that would require them to have a sense of humor, and leftists have had theirs surgically removed.

Where do folks come up with this crap? https://t.co/HSIMgu2RSA — Buck3eighty (@NotNoahCount) April 15, 2024

Us, too.

Racist: White people are racists, they won't even recognize you when you walk by, they don't even glance or smile.

White folk: Good morning!

Racist: Damn white folk are racist, they look at you and say, "Good morning."! Racists! https://t.co/OQ3A7CbtMj — Texas Tea 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@TEXASTODD1621) April 15, 2024

Is breathing a racist symbol of wh. supremacy? Might as well say so https://t.co/mlVzfaKLlT — Port Politics (@PortPolitics1) April 15, 2024

At this point, why the heck not?

Oh FFS…now they’re just inventing shit to complain about. 🤦‍♀️ So much energy wasted on being a “victim” & chronically “offended”. https://t.co/LlfmljadnC — laura (@ruxcytbl) April 15, 2024

You know you live in the greatest country on earth when you have to MANUFACTURE things to be outraged about.

Hahahahha GOOD MORNING every one except those psychopaths that are constantly reinventing words that already have meaning https://t.co/ZNvppPNPuO — MsFit Patriot (@MsFitPatriot) April 15, 2024

Sorry i don't take etymology lessons from people who can't properly form sentences https://t.co/M7i9kF3EcQ — Del of berts ⚪🌑⚫ (@gamerhardG) April 15, 2024

Yeah, this writer had to take a minute to reset after she said 'tooken'. Anyways, GOOD MORNING, dear readers! They can take our cheerful greeting from our cold, dead hands.

