Trump Stands Trial: The Assault on America
Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
This Is Fine: Insurance Now a 'Luxury Item,' Thanks to Biden and the...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempt to Spin Gas Prices Hit a Brick Wall After Reporter's...
Aaron Rupar: Sen. Tom Cotton Wants Protesters Blocking Golden Gate Bridge to Be...
WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down ANOTHER Road, This Time to O'Hare Airport
Iranian Woman’s Message to the World Following Iran’s Attack on Israel Goes Viral
WATCH: Bill Maher Says Canada Is a Cautionary Tale on Moving Too Far...
Peter Doocy Paints John Kirby Into a Corner Over Biden's Embarrassing 'Don't' Doctrine
Rep. Eric Swalwell Accused Clay Travis of Trump 'Jury Tampering' (Somebody Call 9-1-1)
MIT's VP for Equity and Inclusion Gets MAJOR HEAT for Implying Airplane Seat...
New Chief of NPR's Hat Explains Why a Thriving Conservative Alternative to These...
Lefty Claims Biden Is the West's 'Father Figure' and Yeah ... NO THANK...
Sydney Watson OWNS Trans Activist/Comedian Trashing 'Cis Girls' SO Bad (S)He Tries Deletin...

Can the Man Not Keep ANY of His Appendages Attached?! John Bobbit Is Back in the News, Ladies and Gents

Laura W.  |  5:30 PM on April 15, 2024
AngieArtist

We are living in the stupidest, most bizarre timeline nowadays, and sometimes you just HAVE to laugh at the absurdity of it all. This writer has got you covered on that front today, dear readers! Do y'all remember John and Lorena Bobbitt? In 1993, Lorena Bobbitt, who has claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, took ... matters ... into her own hands, quite literally. After being allegedly raped by her husband John, she took an 8-inch kitchen knife to the part of him that every man only wants treated nicely, and then proceeded to chuck it out of the window of her moving car into a field in Manassas, Virginia.

Advertisement

He had a successful reattachment surgery, however, and Lorena was found not guilty of wounding her husband due to temporary insanity brought on by the trauma she'd endured.

All caught up? Excellent! That brings us to why John has found himself back in the news now. See for yourself:

See what we mean about needing to laugh at the absurdity of this timeline we exist in? LOL

That's another fact about this insane case: yes, John Wayne Bobbitt dabbled in pornography AFTER his reattachment surgery.

We guess he's just not cut out for getting through this life wholly intact.

According to the article, John was diagnosed with toxic peripheral polyneuropathy after being exposed to contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune military training facility in the late 1980s. We wonder if he'll see any money from those class-action suits we always see on the infomercials?

Recommended

Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

via GIPHY

LOL RIGHT?!

That's completely fair these days.

That's right, first O.J. and now this.

Yeah, the first go-around was arguably far worse for the guy. Yeesh!

Looks like the piggies decided to cut ties and strike out on their own!

Advertisement

Life is going to end up costing this man an arm and a leg by the time he's done.

John - start being more careful, man!

***

Tags: FUNNY JOHN BOBBITT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty
Aaron Walker
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempt to Spin Gas Prices Hit a Brick Wall After Reporter's Reality Check
Doug P.
This Is Fine: Insurance Now a 'Luxury Item,' Thanks to Biden and the Left
Amy Curtis
Peter Doocy Paints John Kirby Into a Corner Over Biden's Embarrassing 'Don't' Doctrine
Doug P.
Aaron Rupar: Sen. Tom Cotton Wants Protesters Blocking Golden Gate Bridge to Be Tossed Over
Brett T.
MIT's VP for Equity and Inclusion Gets MAJOR HEAT for Implying Airplane Seat Mate Is Racist
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Cuban Corrects Himself on Taxes and Accidentally Shows His Dishonesty Aaron Walker
Advertisement