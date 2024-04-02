Whoever Runs the Biden X Account is BIG MAD at Trump for...Federalism; FL Supreme Court Ruling Under Fire

In recent news, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that Florida's privacy protections do not extend to guard abortion rights. Currently, FL law allows abortions up to 15 weeks gestation, yet the decision allows another state law, backed by Republicans including Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go into effect in roughly a month and drop the limit to six weeks. Abortion advocates accurately said that the Dobbs ruling allows for each state to determine their own abortion laws, which means that reinstating the limits set by Roe (up to 24 weeks) is on the Florida ballot in November.

Whoever runs Joe Biden's X account weighed in on the issue:

Yesterday’s extreme Florida Supreme Court decision puts desperately needed medical care even further out of reach for millions of women in Florida and across the South.



It’s outrageous—and it was made possible by Trump ending Roe v. Wade. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 2, 2024

Now, apparently the author of that tweet is just as dim as poor Joe is these days, because TRUMP didn't end Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court rightly ruled on the side of the tenth amendment, which Roe was in violation of. Also, Roe never made abortion a constitutionally protected right, it only made abortion legal nationwide up to 24 weeks. Lefties don't seem to understand that.

killing innocent humans isn’t “medical care”. again, abortion isn’t a right. — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) April 2, 2024

Killing her is not medical care. pic.twitter.com/fnQzf1P0LB — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 2, 2024

Do y'all ever support anything wholesome or is it mostly border invasion and abortion?



Lord help us — Devotions (@GodlyDevotions) April 2, 2024

Excellent question.

Trump didn't end Roe v Wade, you shuffling, demented hemorrhoid — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 2, 2024

Trump ended Roe v. Wade?



Really? Please explain that you demented idiot. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) April 2, 2024

Florida. wants to protect those babies that can’t defend themselves. I don’t know why you want to keep killing babies. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) April 2, 2024

These are not good or nice people, Valentina.

Abortion is not desperately needed healthcare anymore than the COVID Jab is a desperately needed vaccine. — Timothy Kashin (@TJKashin) April 2, 2024

It's outrageous that you claim to be a devout Catholic while also supporting the murder of babies. — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 2, 2024

Yeah, Catholicism very openly states that this is a mortal sin rather than a venial sin. Biden was even denied communion at a South Carolina church over his support for abortion. That's actually a rather big deal, to put it mildly. Another X user explained it for us:

A priest will not always deny a catholic communion even if he knows if he has been in mortal sin because he cannot know if that person has been to confession since he last saw him. That Joe Biden was denied communion is very significant because this is reserved for generally… — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) April 2, 2024

The full text of his post reads:

A priest will not always deny a catholic communion even if he knows if he has been in mortal sin because he cannot know if that person has been to confession since he last saw him. That Joe Biden was denied communion is very significant because this is reserved for generally speaking, NOTORIOUS sinners. *It peserves assurance that the Body and Blood of the Lord will not be profaned*, *it is a public condemnation, a public recognition of his malice*, a remedial act to him to shame him into a change of heart, and to not give scandal to the faithful. This is no small thing. This is public acknowledgement that he is acting in a gravely evil manner.

That's pretty dang significant.

What kind of people place no value on the lives of unborn babies? Calling KILLING an unborn baby “desperately needed medical care” is dishonest. 600k-1.2million abortions every year aren’t to protect the lives of mothers. https://t.co/UiPAMfLF1c — Angry One (@AngryFromBirth) April 2, 2024

This is correct. The instances of pregnancy being SO dangerous that no medical treatments can mitigate the risk to the mother and her life is in imminent danger is statistically insignificant. Not that the women themselves are insignificant, for any angry lefties reading this, just that there are so few of cases of this actually being the issue and it's not the reason why most women are seeking abortions. We should not permit using those women as human shields for abortion on demand with no restrictions.

Stop lying. It didn't end, it just got returned to the states. You must be desperate if you're counting on non stop abortion posts to help. https://t.co/9Y9MXk4nCD — Mrs EXTREME MAGA flag flying beach patriot lizards (@oscarmom355) April 2, 2024

Keep in mind that this is exactly the reason Democrats never enshrined Roe into law in the 50 some-odd years they had to get that done. They knew then and they know now that it's way more effective for them to use as a carrot to dangle in front of the noses of their base. If they make it law, they can't use it as a campaign issue anymore.

I wish everyone, both sides, would quit using the words extreme or radical to describe something they disagree with. This automatically sets up division. https://t.co/Q3Nv9MihBf — Metawerth (@DarrenWerth) April 2, 2024

That's the entire point. It's why they do it.

That's dribspittle, Joe.

Go take your nap. https://t.co/a10LZeh7pf — Steve Hinds (@SteveHi52618578) April 2, 2024

You can’t even define what a woman even is. https://t.co/g2pwkyRTaa — 🌴💜Boycott Disney 2024💛 🇺🇸 (@FrittsJensen) April 2, 2024

Heh, you got 'em there.

I cannot understand how any woman can vote Republican. I truly cannot. https://t.co/xLXbLZNuhP — NanaKimmyG (@greetings4u) April 2, 2024

That's because propaganda rots your brain.

But let's just address the obvious: that's the only tactic the Democrats have in their arsenal.

