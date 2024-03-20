Everytown, Along With the City of Chicago, Goes After Glock Inc. and We Need ALL the Popcorn

Everyone's favorite AWFULs are at it again, y'all! Everytown Law has teamed up with The City of Chicago to sue Glock Inc. for how they manufacture their product, saying that they can too easily be converted to fully automatic weapons by way of something called a 'Glock switch' and therefore are contributing to the gun violence epidemic plaguing Chicago residents.

Advertisement

The City of Chicago and Everytown Law announced we're suing Glock for facilitating the proliferation of illegal machine guns on the streets of Chicago by manufacturing semiautomatic pistols that can easily be converted to fully automatic firing using "Glock switches."



But what… — Everytown (@Everytown) March 19, 2024

Today @Everytown Law + the city of Chicago announced a historic lawsuit against @GLOCKInc to hold them accountable for the unconscionable decision to continue selling its easily modified pistols even though it could fix the problem. By refusing to do so, it is exacerbating gun… — John Feinblatt (@JohnFeinblatt) March 19, 2024

To explain it simply, a Glock switch is a device used to modify a Glock pistol to allow for automatic firing. It works by replacing certain internal parts of the gun to enable rapid and continuous shooting with a single pull of the trigger.

This appears to be a way to possibly aim for a backdoor ban on handguns entirely, which are overwhelmingly the weapon of choice for criminals in Chicago. Attorney Kostas Moros spells it out for us:

Glocks are the most popular handguns in America. So what Everytown is actually announcing here is that they think handguns can and should be banned.



It will always be possible to modify firearms illegally, and while their argument here is that it is "too easy", that is a… https://t.co/UclOpZwBon — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 19, 2024

The full text of his post reads: 'Glocks are the most popular handguns in America. So what Everytown is actually announcing here is that they think handguns can and should be banned. It will always be possible to modify firearms illegally, and while their argument here is that it is 'too easy', that is a goalpost that can always move. As we argued in our Cargill amicus brief, this is exactly what we predict the ATF is on track to do with semiautomatic rifles.'

So you are arguing that the most commonly owned guns in America are actually machine guns?



Please, make that argument on the record in court. PLEASE. — Thinky Crow (@KingAdrock42) March 19, 2024

The anti-gun left does seem to be tripping over themselves to create more and more pro-gun legislation and legal precedents in the courts.

People modify cars illegally all the time. Car Manufacturers aren't required to make changes to that people can't do it.



How can they "fix the problem" when there are already millions of the "easy-to-modify pistols" already on the market? Do you really think that Criminals are… — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) March 19, 2024

Oh look, another frivolous lawsuit from @everytown. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 19, 2024

What's that old saying? Never interrupt your enemy when they're making a mistake.

You do realize that anyone with any firearms experience knows those things are damn near unusable, right?



True story: Glock made a full auto for Austrian Special Forces. It sucked so bad it never completed development. — Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) March 19, 2024

"The lawsuit alleges that Glock knows it could fix the problem but refuses to do so"



Really? Do they KNOW that?



How do they fix it?



Sounds like you're missing a step. pic.twitter.com/PPGnMGI81j — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) March 19, 2024

LOL



You're going to get laughed out of court. — J.T. Gilgo, Public Enemy Number Two (@TheNotoriousJTG) March 19, 2024

Advertisement

Are they not tired of that yet?

How does suing Glock make striker fired pistols impossible to make automatics?



It doesn't. This is a Trojan Horse to get all handguns banned.



It. Won't. Work. Tyrant. — Useless Villager (@Liberty_guy85) March 19, 2024

This writer also believes that Everytown is still trying to successfully sue a manufacturer for the criminal misuse of their products, which simply will never hold up in court.

bottles can easily be converted into malatov cocktails. shall we sue bottle makers too??? — Mike Glenn (@glennimages) March 19, 2024

This guy gets it. We don't sue Craftsman for murders committed with hammers or screwdrivers. We don't sue Apple or Samsung for distracted drivers, or beer companies for drunk drivers, so this is no different.

Wouldn't it be hilarious if, since Glocks are so ubiquitous, this instead helped make a "common use" argument for machine guns? 🤣 — Robert Cruze Jr. (@RobertCruzeJr1) March 19, 2024

That would be deliciously ironic LOL

“Right now, anyone in the United States with $20 and a screwdriver can convert their Glock pistol into an illegal machine gun in just a few minutes,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law.



Sounds awesome. Wait ‘til you find out they don’t need Glock either. https://t.co/S2CwXa8mOu pic.twitter.com/a4HtMxkGRY — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 19, 2024

“nO oNe iS cOmInG fOr yOuR gUnS”



Just “assault weapons,” shotguns and handguns. https://t.co/wEqIhxnq6U — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) March 19, 2024

Advertisement

Everytown:



“We only want to ban all semi-automatic rifles”



“We only want to ban all semi-automatic handguns” <—YOU ARE HERE



“We want to ban & confiscate ALL guns” https://t.co/KXaE3DT5Qs — avsterbone (@avsterbone) March 19, 2024

Hold the line, folks. Do not allow your rights to be taken from you.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!