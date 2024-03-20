What the WHAT? GLAAD Declares the Term 'Homosexual' to Be Derogatory and Offensive
Everytown, Along With the City of Chicago, Goes After Glock Inc. and We Need ALL the Popcorn

Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on March 20, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

Everyone's favorite AWFULs are at it again, y'all! Everytown Law has teamed up with The City of Chicago to sue Glock Inc. for how they manufacture their product, saying that they can too easily be converted to fully automatic weapons by way of something called a 'Glock switch' and therefore are contributing to the gun violence epidemic plaguing Chicago residents.

To explain it simply, a Glock switch is a device used to modify a Glock pistol to allow for automatic firing. It works by replacing certain internal parts of the gun to enable rapid and continuous shooting with a single pull of the trigger.

This appears to be a way to possibly aim for a backdoor ban on handguns entirely, which are overwhelmingly the weapon of choice for criminals in Chicago. Attorney Kostas Moros spells it out for us:

The full text of his post reads: 'Glocks are the most popular handguns in America. So what Everytown is actually announcing here is that they think handguns can and should be banned.  It will always be possible to modify firearms illegally, and while their argument here is that it is 'too easy', that is a goalpost that can always move.  As we argued in our Cargill amicus brief, this is exactly what we predict the ATF is on track to do with semiautomatic rifles.'

The anti-gun left does seem to be tripping over themselves to create more and more pro-gun legislation and legal precedents in the courts.

What's that old saying? Never interrupt your enemy when they're making a mistake.

Are they not tired of that yet?

This writer also believes that Everytown is still trying to successfully sue a manufacturer for the criminal misuse of their products, which simply will never hold up in court.

This guy gets it. We don't sue Craftsman for murders committed with hammers or screwdrivers. We don't sue Apple or Samsung for distracted drivers, or beer companies for drunk drivers, so this is no different.

That would be deliciously ironic LOL

Hold the line, folks. Do not allow your rights to be taken from you.

