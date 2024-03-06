Kentucky Passes Bill to Hold Fathers Responsible for Pregnancy Costs and the Left is MAD

A new bill recently passed with bipartisan support in the Kentucky senate that would grant the right to collect retroactive child support for unborn children. The bill allows a parent to seek child support up to a year after birth for the expenses of the pregnancy itself. Senator Whitney Westerfield testified that pregnancy carries a duty of responsibility for BOTH the male and female involved in the pregnancy and any expenses incurred during the nine months of pregnancy is the duty of the other parent to help with.

Kentucky Senate passes bill to grant the right to collect child support for unborn children https://t.co/nKnIcQYZTv — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2024

According to The AP, Westerfield stated 'I believe that life begins at conception, but even if you don’t, there’s no question that there are obligations and costs involved with having a child before that child is born.'

He is, of course, completely right. But what most don't know? This was already the law in Kentucky, only the time frame was adjusted.

“The original version would have allowed a child support action at any time following conception, but the measure was amended to have such an action apply only retroactively after the birth with the time limit.”



The version passed doesn’t seem much different than current law. pic.twitter.com/jnZaX57rAe — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) March 6, 2024

Maybe instead of wasting taxpayer money on presenting bills that mimic laws currently on the books we could, we don't know, ENFORCE those existing laws? Just a suggestion.

That said, this has greatly angered the AWFULs (Affluent White Female Urban Leftists). Why, we can't say. They screech about holding men accountable for pregnancy, too, but when we do, it's somehow also bad? There is no making any heads or tails out of what the AWFULs are constantly yelling about. You're just as terrible if you do what they demand as you are if you don't.

Go ahead and keep voting republican guys. Keep messing with women’s rights and see what happens to you. You sure you want to continue going down this road with extreme republicans? — Melinda (@NOUVEAUXDEBUTS) March 6, 2024

Case in point. This sounds alarmingly like a threat. And for what? Making the father help cover the costs the mother incurs during her pregnancy? Isn't that a GOOD thing??

This is actually consistent with “pro life” policy. Not sure how to feel about it, but at least it makes sense. — Roy Batty (@AleksandarRov) March 6, 2024

We're still not sure why they're conflicted about this. They have literally been screeching about holding men accountable for pregnancy for years, and when we do that, they're not sure how to feel about it? We guarantee if a Democrat had put forth this bill, they wouldn't be so confused in their feelings.

That bill is unconstitutional! — Pinky Stanseski 🇵🇸🇾🇪🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦She/her (@undergradwoman) March 6, 2024

They're so mad LOL

Wait until republicans outlaw contraception. Every guy will be paying child support for ten kids by age 30. — Melinda (@NOUVEAUXDEBUTS) March 6, 2024

First, no Republican is trying to outlaw contraceptives. Second, if a guy has fathered ten children, why is it a bad thing to have him pay child support for those children?

Not everyone is as unreasonably upset about this as leftists are, though.

BASED AF — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) March 6, 2024

This is epic. Congrats Kentucky mothers. https://t.co/E4zFNq6Tno — Make Abortion History (@Thisisa74798027) March 7, 2024

Pro aborts are mad about this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/5UzARr5jPd — Peonyprincess27 (@prochoicesucks) March 6, 2024

They really are, and it's so funny! 'I don't know how I feel about this bill...'

Yes you do, you just can't say you're happy about it because it was a Republican-sponsored bill and you can't bring yourself to say you agree with ANYTHING connected to a Republican.

When Westerfield presented his bill to the Senate committee, he said 'So if there’s not a child support order until the child’s 8 [years old], this isn’t going to apply. Even at a year and a day, this doesn’t apply. It’s only for orders that are in place within a year of the child’s birth.'

It’s a start. Men need to be held accountable for their role. Paternity tests are good enough now to know who the father is. Every state that has banned abortion better get this law on the books now. https://t.co/Fl9AyZfUYd — Schrodinger’s Pilot (@docmcbride) March 6, 2024

Get ready for vasectomy procedures to skyrocket. They are reversible later, unlike pregnancy. https://t.co/kEANcwg45f — Amelia (@abparrish083) March 6, 2024

Weren't abortion advocates demanding mandatory vasectomies up until now? Also, no, vasectomies are intended to be permanent, and 'reversal' doesn't guarantee fertility.

Abortion proponents are fuming in the replies because the legislation recognizes humanity of unborn children.



The headline is incorrect, as the passed version works on the same retroactive basis as most other states — rather than during pregnancy upon verification of paternity. https://t.co/BRU1GGVi2P — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) March 6, 2024

As was stated earlier, this type of law already exists in Kentucky, along with most all other states.

DID YOU KNOW…



Prenatal child support laws exist in every state & territory — often going back over a century.



Though most still work on reimbursement bases to the mother, gov agency, or org, that originally covered costs, many newer laws do apply immediately during pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/48qAKOUCtb — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) July 7, 2023

If you're curious about the prenatal child support laws in your state, Daniel Gump has done extensive research and you can find it right there.

Lefties? You're welcome. We are taking your suggestions and enacting legislation to hold men accountable for pregnancy and the children they help create!

