'They Didn't Sign Up for This': Fetterman 2.0 Makes Waves Defending Boebert's Son

Now we have a far-left progressive Democrat who allegedly suffered a major stroke that has seemingly factory-reset his brain: John Fetterman.

From his stance on immigration and the crisis at the southern border to the conflict in Israel, Fetterman 2.0 is really gaining attention these days.

Today, Fetterman did something nearly unheard of: he defended one of the left's favorite perceived enemies, Lauren Boebert and her family. Tyler Boebert, Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son, was arrested in Colorado related to property thefts and vehicle trespasses, and Fetterman stepped in. Check it out:

This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds.



I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage.



We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this. https://t.co/SAbFMYsOCk — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 28, 2024

This is a Fetterman we can all get behind. He is 100% correct: children should be off limits. Unless, of course, they're the adult child engaged in a major criminal enterprise with, say, the man who currently holds the highest office in the land. Wink wink.

This statement from Fetterman has obviously had a ripple effect, with both sides represented in the responses.

Agreed. Thank you. — Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@MAGAgpsmith) February 29, 2024

W post. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 29, 2024

Good point Mr. Fetterman. 👍 — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) February 29, 2024

John you're a good man.. I was skeptical of you and disagree with you on policy. But I do actually think you're a good man. — Dylan (@Dylanmooersr) February 29, 2024

While you have some of the most loathsome lefties in your mentions, you are absolutely a mensch, sir.



Politics doesn’t deserve you. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) February 29, 2024

He really has grown on us, that's for sure. But not all of the comments were so positive. A lot were downright UGLY, but what else do you expect from the left?

They did sign up for this. No one forced Bobo to run for elective office. She's paid no attention to this kid. She should not be in the House of Representatives. She should be taking care of her family (also not giving hand jobs in public) — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) February 29, 2024

Well. We know what he's thinking about now.

THE HORROR. How dare a mother raise her children to be responsible around guns when that's the number one way to actually reduce things like accidental shootings?! ARGLE BARGLE!!11!1!!!

Since when do you care about "children?" — Annie 🌴🏖️🌞😊 (@AnnConstitution) February 29, 2024

Wait ... why is 'children' in quotation marks?

When these people show you who they are, believe them.

Now, Tyler Boebert is facing five felony charges, including four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to police, but he has actually been held on 22 possible charges, including misdemeanors. He was released on $1,250 bond and is due back in court on April 11.

I keep rethinking this guy https://t.co/UTkoMl5I4n — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 29, 2024

Another W for John Fetterman. https://t.co/R3GgovtguN — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 29, 2024

I might have agreed with him more this year than supposed Republicans. https://t.co/d3BSfGJ6UH — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) February 29, 2024

RIGHT??

Fetterman watching the IDF vaporize 10,000 Palestinian children: hah hahhahah yes! YES!!



Fetterman when people make fun of a nazi's failson: What has happened to the compassion and heart of America https://t.co/bLlnTLk0jg — Thembo (@OnlyAWorldAway) February 29, 2024

See what we mean? This is not the response of someone who is of sound mind. 'EVERYONE I DONT LIKE IS A NAZI' is not the intelligent rebuttal they think it is, and you'd think they would have learned this by now.

We can always keep adding to the ever-growing list of words that the left doesn't understand and is trying to redefine.

Turns out John Fetterman is a decent guy despite his party’s highest hopes. https://t.co/jppRmboppO — tonytypesalot.substack.com (@tonytypesalot) February 29, 2024

The Democrats do find new ways to surprise us, we just stopped expecting them to be GOOD surprises. Apparently all that is needed for the right to view a Democrat as a 'good' Democrat is simply for them to be a decent human being.

Thank you John Fetterman. https://t.co/nkLUNqQOy6 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 29, 2024

John Fetterman has been cooking lately! Dude has totally flipped the script & has actually been a voice of reason in our otherwise hyper-political society lately. https://t.co/mFGRmRFxRB — uknow (@1RandoIT) February 29, 2024

He’s right. But, so many of the comments. JFC we are broken. https://t.co/ufBFezaw8H — Jimmy T (SLFSH BSTRD)™ (@Shall_Issue) February 29, 2024

Leftists certainly are.

One of the most surgically precise tweets I’ve ever seen.



Tone and content unimpeachable, delivered with a scalpel sharp enough to draw blood from a sideways look. https://t.co/coh8jTTFRy — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) February 29, 2024

Well, that's darn near poetic.

Fetterman has decidedly earned my respect.



Not my loyalty, nor my agreement with him on everything, but my respect.



He’s a man I could shake hands with and it mean something. Maybe even break bread with. https://t.co/pSqbBJgsTZ — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) February 29, 2024

In a statement, Lauren Boebert said 'I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.'

So many of us are parents ourselves, and our young children who are struggling and trying to figure out where they fit into our grownup world need compassion, understanding, and guidance.

We mean, it's not like he's an adult crack addict who does drugs with prostitutes and sells time with the 'big guy' after all.

***

