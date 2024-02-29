'They Didn't Sign Up for This': Fetterman 2.0 Makes Waves Defending Boebert's Son

NBC News: Biden Administration Weighing Sending US Stockpiles of Ammo to Ukraine
Laura W.  |  8:00 AM on February 29, 2024
Townhall Media

There are some things in this world that we simply cannot explain: Keith Richards still being alive. Peanut butter on hamburgers (you know who you are). Christopher Walken...

Now we have a far-left progressive Democrat who allegedly suffered a major stroke that has seemingly factory-reset his brain: John Fetterman. 

From his stance on immigration and the crisis at the southern border to the conflict in Israel, Fetterman 2.0 is really gaining attention these days.

Today, Fetterman did something nearly unheard of: he defended one of the left's favorite perceived enemies, Lauren Boebert and her family. Tyler Boebert, Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son, was arrested in Colorado related to property thefts and vehicle trespasses, and Fetterman stepped in. Check it out:

This is a Fetterman we can all get behind. He is 100% correct: children should be off limits. Unless, of course, they're the adult child engaged in a major criminal enterprise with, say, the man who currently holds the highest office in the land. Wink wink.

This statement from Fetterman has obviously had a ripple effect, with both sides represented in the responses.

He really has grown on us, that's for sure. But not all of the comments were so positive. A lot were downright UGLY, but what else do you expect from the left?

Well. We know what he's thinking about now.

THE HORROR. How dare a mother raise her children to be responsible around guns when that's the number one way to actually reduce things like accidental shootings?! ARGLE BARGLE!!11!1!!!

Wait ... why is 'children' in quotation marks?

When these people show you who they are, believe them.

Now, Tyler Boebert is facing five felony charges, including four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to police, but he has actually been held on 22 possible charges, including misdemeanors. He was released on $1,250 bond and is due back in court on April 11.

RIGHT??

See what we mean? This is not the response of someone who is of sound mind. 'EVERYONE I DONT LIKE IS A NAZI' is not the intelligent rebuttal they think it is, and you'd think they would have learned this by now. 

We can always keep adding to the ever-growing list of words that the left doesn't understand and is trying to redefine.

The Democrats do find new ways to surprise us, we just stopped expecting them to be GOOD surprises. Apparently all that is needed for the right to view a Democrat as a 'good' Democrat is simply for them to be a decent human being.

Leftists certainly are.

Well, that's darn near poetic.

In a statement, Lauren Boebert said 'I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.'

So many of us are parents ourselves, and our young children who are struggling and trying to figure out where they fit into our grownup world need compassion, understanding, and guidance.

We mean, it's not like he's an adult crack addict who does drugs with prostitutes and sells time with the 'big guy' after all.

***

