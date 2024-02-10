PETA Isn't HORSING AROUND Anymore: The Animal Rights Group is Upset Yet Again & the Reason is Still Dumb

After a grueling fight to 'free' the totally real animals from their cage on the old-school packages of Barnum and Bailey's Animal Crackers in 2018, PETA is once again taking on the fight for nonexistent animals. Hallelujah, holy crap, where's the Tylenol??

Advertisement

PETA is currently outraged at 'normalizing the use of animals' ... via carousels.

Yep. Now merry-go-rounds are a violation of animal rights. We wish we were making this up.

NOT HORSING AROUND: PETA is calling on the CEO of Chance Rides to end its production of animal-themed carousels in order to "create a more just and merciful world." Details about the organization's request: https://t.co/JMxK10RAql pic.twitter.com/BRHw77Zy65 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2024

Sigh. Everything is stupid and it's only going to get stupider.

PETA claims that animal figures on merry-go-rounds are 'exploitative', and coming from the animal rights organization responsible for massive numbers of euthanizations in shelters across the country, that's freaking RICH.

'PETA continues to euthanize the majority of the dogs and cats that it takes into custody. Furthermore, PETA’s 2020 euthanization rate for dogs, cats, dogs and cats combined and all animals combined shows little change from 2019 and continues to range from 57 to 73 percent'.

The neigh-sayers on X were quick to say what we're all thinking, too.

PETA is acting like these are real animals. This is just insane. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) February 8, 2024

Oh my goodness…some people cannot see beyond the end of their noses. When I was a child, those carousel horses represented grace, beauty, independence and speed. I am so sorry their childhood was not a good one..but don’t spoil it for others. — Glenda Galvez🔸 (@GlendaGalvez4) February 8, 2024

I thought they misplaced a story from the Babylon Bee or the Onion. — The Sleeping Giant (@SleepingGiantLA) February 8, 2024

We would say that PETA is beyond parody at this point, but we absolutely trust our friends over at The Babylon Bee to make hilarious miracles happen!

Some organizations have way too much time on their hands. — Rebeca Permuth (@RebecaPermuth) February 8, 2024

Amen to that.

PETA excels at finding new ways to display their insanity. https://t.co/LrjHrotSIh — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 8, 2024

What's depressing is that you just know most PETA staff and volunteers are leftists who have no problems whatsoever with dehumanizing and killing unborn human children. The level of self-delusion that this dichotomy requires is staggering. Animals deserve protection, but our own children are disposable. You can't make that make sense.

PETA tackling the hard hitting animal abuse. Like…the plight of the fake, plastic animals of the inhumane carousel! (These guys make it harder and harder to take them seriously) https://t.co/z01eswKWgH — Aaron Huff (@aaronhuff) February 8, 2024

PETA is the type of person who would remind the teacher about homework as the final bell rang. Scum of the earth. https://t.co/t0D420dVUF — Jared Mills (@OmgHeWent2Jared) February 8, 2024

Boy do I got news for them on this one. https://t.co/66D7QZik4R — Dustin (@pitt_fan51) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

They wouldn't listen. We're not talking about the most stable people on the planet.

The war against stuffed animals can’t be far behind. https://t.co/mTY5hrP9mY — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) February 8, 2024

They can pry Hugsy, the bedtime penguin pal, from this writer's cold, dead hands!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

According to Fox News: 'Children learn through play, and teaching them to have respect and compassion for all living, feeling beings can help create a more just and merciful world,' PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release.

LOUDER SIGH. Can parents not teach their children this already?

This is absolutely hilarious..These people must be bored.. https://t.co/TAzGC3zoCn — TOGR824GET (@togr824) February 8, 2024

If it weren't so pitiful, it would almost be a nightmare.

If they'd just ride off into the sunset, we'd all be happier.

People have way too much time available. Do something useful people! — Christina (@Christi60970799) February 8, 2024

Only whinny wants to, and not a second sooner!

They will have kids riding LGBQXYZ transgender mannequins. — Old Normal (@OldNormal1955) February 8, 2024

Giddy-up, kids. Who wants to ride the most terrifying merry-go-round in the world?

Think of all the horses that this company impales to put on poles for each carousel, just to allow us to ride them, making merry while their dead bodies go round. — Andy T (@Frozentoze) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

We're just thinking about those poor carousel builders who are saddled with THAT gruesome task ...

Save the merry go rounds! — Redhawk (@airredpatriot) February 8, 2024

YES! Stop being such killjoys and just leave the kids alone and let them enjoy things!

With all due respect to @RepLaTurner, PETA is all for amusement ride makers, but we want them to build exciting carousels that don’t normalize the use of animals.



The last thing we are is anti-business—we just know the value of respectful depictions that make the rides more… — PETA (@peta) February 9, 2024

Whoaaaa, Black Beauty. Calm down and stop looking for things to be upset about. You'll have a much happier life.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!















