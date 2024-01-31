OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff Hatches Plan to Stop Mean Tweets

Laura W.  |  3:15 PM on January 31, 2024
Twitchy

If you recall, about four years ago in the U.K., Lincolnshire Wildlife Park took in five African Grey parrots who apparently need their little beaks washed out with soap. They reportedly kept hurling slurs at zoo guests, especially telling them to 'f**k off'. The birds in question are named Billy, Elsie, Eric, Jade and Tyson, and they were eventually separated from the other birds. During Covid-19 quarantines, the birds hilariously taught each other a wide range of curse words and expletive phrases. The zoo staff now has a new plan to hopefully clean up the bird's sailor-inspired language, check it out:

The original five never cleaned up their language, and then they were placed with three other equally vulgar parrots, Eric, Captain, and Sheila. Why zoo officials thought this would stop the cussing is beyond us, but we are here for the shenanigans!

The park's chief executive, Steve Nichols, has said that they still curse, and even laugh after doing so. BRB, booking a flight to the U.K. now!

So the genius new solution they've come up with? To put these eight potty-mouthed birds in with NINETY-TWO OTHERS, and just cross their fingers that the ninety-two will teach the eight things like microwave noises, or the beeping of a vehicle in reverse.

However, if all goes wrong, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park could have 100 cussing parrots, Nichols has said.

via GIPHY

Yeah, we are totally buying tickets to see THAT!

Nichols has also reported that no one seems upset by these birds. 'People have come to us but they think it’s highly amusing, we haven’t had one complaint,' Nichols told The Guardian in 2020. 'When a parrot tells you to f—k off, it amuses people very highly. It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.'

Some of these parrots are reported as having male voices, and others reportedly have female voices, too!

Annnnd now we are deceased!

We don't know, but these kinds of parrots are not small and lean, so maybe? But c'mon, can we keep them? They're too *bleeping* funny!

Ok, y'all just HAVE to hit the play button on that one because it is too darn cute and funny!

Absolutely top-tier joke right there! Well done!

This writer needs to find videos of these birds, because now the question becomes 'do they speak with an English accent?' This is absolutely vital information.

Talk about an amazing tourist attraction!

We cannot wait to see how this goes for the wildlife park!

