'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff Hatches Plan to Stop Mean Tweets

If you recall, about four years ago in the U.K., Lincolnshire Wildlife Park took in five African Grey parrots who apparently need their little beaks washed out with soap. They reportedly kept hurling slurs at zoo guests, especially telling them to 'f**k off'. The birds in question are named Billy, Elsie, Eric, Jade and Tyson, and they were eventually separated from the other birds. During Covid-19 quarantines, the birds hilariously taught each other a wide range of curse words and expletive phrases. The zoo staff now has a new plan to hopefully clean up the bird's sailor-inspired language, check it out:

Advertisement

Potty-mouthed parrots teaching other birds to swear as zoo hatches plan to stop problem https://t.co/WKuOQeWJJB pic.twitter.com/6HaboBbIXt — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2024

The original five never cleaned up their language, and then they were placed with three other equally vulgar parrots, Eric, Captain, and Sheila. Why zoo officials thought this would stop the cussing is beyond us, but we are here for the shenanigans!

The park's chief executive, Steve Nichols, has said that they still curse, and even laugh after doing so. BRB, booking a flight to the U.K. now!

So the genius new solution they've come up with? To put these eight potty-mouthed birds in with NINETY-TWO OTHERS, and just cross their fingers that the ninety-two will teach the eight things like microwave noises, or the beeping of a vehicle in reverse.

However, if all goes wrong, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park could have 100 cussing parrots, Nichols has said.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Yeah, we are totally buying tickets to see THAT!

Until I read the article I assumed this is a New York City problem https://t.co/YBK6XDFzzN — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 31, 2024

Nichols has also reported that no one seems upset by these birds. 'People have come to us but they think it’s highly amusing, we haven’t had one complaint,' Nichols told The Guardian in 2020. 'When a parrot tells you to f—k off, it amuses people very highly. It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.'

Some of these parrots are reported as having male voices, and others reportedly have female voices, too!

Mean tweets are back! https://t.co/YirGaw0xof — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 31, 2024

Annnnd now we are deceased!

I have a solution. It involves several of my friends with shotguns.



Also: are parrots good eatin’? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/YBK6XDFzzN — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 31, 2024

We don't know, but these kinds of parrots are not small and lean, so maybe? But c'mon, can we keep them? They're too *bleeping* funny!

Perhaps they can teach them to flip each other the “bird” instead of swearing out loud? 😏 https://t.co/HRRaz9hI7k — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕫𝕖𝕟𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 🇨🇦 (@frozen_belle) January 31, 2024

Ok, y'all just HAVE to hit the play button on that one because it is too darn cute and funny!

Have they tried putting 'em in the freezer?

😜 pic.twitter.com/x7hm5GEShJ — Shama Singh (@shamnis9182) January 31, 2024

Absolutely top-tier joke right there! Well done!

Only a British Zoo would comment on the parrots' expletives being "proper". — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) January 31, 2024

This writer needs to find videos of these birds, because now the question becomes 'do they speak with an English accent?' This is absolutely vital information.

Advertisement

Dirty birds.. — Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) January 24, 2024

I think it's hilarious, but their solution will end up being 100 birds who cuss — lora (@Loralyn28954790) January 24, 2024

Talk about an amazing tourist attraction!

We cannot wait to see how this goes for the wildlife park!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



