Laci Peterson Case Potentially RE-OPENED: New Requests for DNA Testing

Twenty-two years ago, one of the most harrowing disappearance cases in modern history hit the airwaves. Laci Peterson, a 27-year-old mother-to-be, was reported missing by her stepfather, Ron Grantski, and her husband, Scott Peterson. It was Christmas Eve, and Laci was eight and a half months pregnant with their first child, a son. Scott had called Sharon, Laci's mother, to see if Laci had gone to their home since they were scheduled to have Christmas dinner that evening. He reported that she had been out walking their dog, and a neighbor found the dog the next morning walking outside the Peterson home, trailing its leash. So, he started making calls to her friends and family to see if anyone had seen her or heard from her.

Police mobilized quickly, and Scott allowed them into the home to collect evidence and take photos. He also allowed authorities to search both his and Laci's vehicles.

The day before, December 23rd, Scott and Laci had gone to visit Laci's sister at the salon where she worked, which was around 5:45pm, and Laci's mother spoke to her on the phone around 8:30pm. After that time, the last person to see or hear from Laci was her husband.

Scott claims that he left his home on Christmas Eve morning to go fishing around 9:30am and that is the last time that he saw his wife.

The bodies of Laci and her baby were discovered on April 13th and 14th of 2003. The baby's body was found first on the shoreline of San Francisco Bay by a couple out walking their dog. It was said to be badly mutilated. The following day, Laci's badly decomposing body was found. She was found only a few miles from the Berkley Marina, which is where Scott had told authorities he had been fishing on Christmas Eve, and only a mile from the body of their child. Her body had been decapitated and was missing limbs.

The rest is history, this article would be entirely too long if we laid out the entire case for you, dear readers.

What is interesting, however, is that the Los Angeles Innocence Project (which is a nonprofit organization that is entirely independent from The Innocence Project) has filed new motions in this case. Check it out:

On January 18, 2024, the Los Angeles Innocence Project filed motions seeking DNA testing and post-conviction discovery on behalf of its client, Scott Peterson. https://t.co/LPUXSsGYHu — Innocence Project (@innocence) January 19, 2024

On April 18, 2023, Scott Peterson was arrested in La Jolla for the murder of his wife and unborn child. He had dyed his hair blonde, and $15,000 was found in his car along with four cell phones, camping gear and clothing, and two driver's licenses, one of which was his brother's. La Jolla is near the Mexican border, which prompted authorities to claim Peterson was attempting to flee the country. The car was a Mercedes he had bought in his mother's name, Jacqueline Peterson, for just under $4,000 cash.

Scott had also purchased a boat on December 9th, prior to his wife's disappearance.

Scott was charged and convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife, and second-degree murder of his unborn son. He has been in prison ever since.

Reactions on X have been mixed.

Ridiculous. So crazy. You’d think they would put their time and energy into someone that could possibly be innocent. This man isn’t innocent. — Tamara ❤️ (@TamaraK710) January 19, 2024

Dear LA Innocence Project,



You've jumped the shark.



Sincerely,



Everyone — Anonymous Troll Demon (@TrollDemonAnon) January 19, 2024

Good announcement — ◦•●❤♡ Aliza Ali ♡❤●•◦ (@_Aliza_Aliza) January 18, 2024

Interesting. After hearing this, I did some quick research on the case and realized that he was convicted almost entirely on his "demeanor" and his adultery. Zero hard evidence and very weak circumstantial evidence. And yet everyone wants to fry him because he had an affair. — Spike Spiegel (@peterpandora777) January 19, 2024

The L.A. Innocence Project said it 'is investigating his claim of actual innocence' but has nothing further to add as of the time of this writing.

The only miscarriage of justice in this case is that Scott Peterson is still breathing. I said what I said https://t.co/pQJysCTfT6 — Laurie 🇺🇲 (@LLH713) January 19, 2024

Overwhelmingly, X users are incensed about this news of the Peterson case. This writer is not going to take a side one way or the other, but it should be noted that if there is potentially new evidence, we should be willing to hear it out. After all, we don't want to incarcerate innocents. We need to be absolutely sure that we got the right person, and that is not unreasonable.

I always found the second-degree murder charge for the unborn baby fascinating in this case. No reason. https://t.co/oElkzFOpsn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2024

Second-degree murder, per U.S. law, is typically a murder 'with 'malicious intent', but without premeditation. The mens rea of the defendant is intent to kill, intent to inflict serious bodily harm, or act with an abandoned heart (e.g., reckless conduct lacking concern for human life or having a high risk of death).' This writer tends to agree with Miller, a favorite of ours here at Twitchy, that this is a fascinating charge, given that California has such disdain for the unborn. The baby, Conner, was perfectly viable. Full term. Murdering Laci was a conscious choice to kill Conner, too.

I would believe OJ Simpson or Ted Bundy are innocent before I believe Scott Peterson is. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 19, 2024

Two weeks before his wife was murdered, Scott Peterson told his mistress that his wife was already dead and that he was about to spend his first Christmas without her. He is guilty as hell. #amberfrey #lacipeterson pic.twitter.com/yl8by8IMrs — Rose (@901Lulu) January 20, 2024

It's incredibly difficult to find any posts from X users suggesting that Scott is not guilty.

Scott Peterson, the same dude who coincidentally went fishing 2 hours away on Christmas. And his pregnant wife's body 'happened' to be found in that same body of water. Oh, and he was having an affair! Sounds fishy to me. pic.twitter.com/sii5PaN1mp — Bernus Maximus (@bernusmax) January 19, 2024

What is concerning is how the headlines were worded, seeming to suggest that The Innocence Project is affiliated with this any way. They are not associated with Scott Peterson and this new request for DNA testing and discovery.

Any and all inquiries about Mr. Peterson’s case should be directed to @innocence_la, a non-profit organization wholly independent of the Innocence Project. — Innocence Project (@innocence) January 19, 2024

It will be interesting to see any new evidence that may come to light, along with any other information, so y'all stay tuned!

