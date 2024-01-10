The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring

The tide is shifting directions for the University of Alabama football team as beloved head coach Nick Saban announces his retirement today. ESPN's Chris Low broke the news on X, also breaking the hearts of Alabama fans nationwide.

Advertisement

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

This closes out an incredible 17-year tenure, his final season ending with a 12-2 record. Fox 4 reports that in his 26 seasons as a coach, 'Saban has a 274-67-1 (.803) record, including a 183-25 (.880) mark in Tuscaloosa. Saban's teams at Alabama won eight SEC Championships, while he has 10 SEC titles to his name (2001, 2003 at LSU), coupled with seven national championships (2003 at LSU), according to the University of Alabama athletics website.'

#BREAKING: Nick Saban retiring as Alabama's head coach: report https://t.co/MH6dLkwIyl — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) January 10, 2024

The announcement has caused quite the rush of emotions from X users running the gauntlet from humor to sadness to respect.

Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time. He dominated the best conference at its absolute apex. Had a team ranked number one in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. We will never see this happen again — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2024

Well this might be one of the worst days of my life. https://t.co/HshD7jwM98 — Libbi Farrow (@LibbionFOX7) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban has officially retired



Thank you for everything you’ve done for the University of Alabama 🐘❤️



You’re the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5eruHx8Rjb — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) January 10, 2024

Outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, #Alabama fans have placed oatmeal cream pies and coke at the bottom of Nick Saban’s statue.



Somber aura around the University’s campus. pic.twitter.com/k60pBCj6jK — Mathey Gibson (@Mathey_Gibson1) January 10, 2024

alabama fans seeing nick saban has retired pic.twitter.com/hpAqe0mq0d — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) January 10, 2024

Okay, that last one is a teensy bit overly-dramatic LOL

Of course, what sports-related story would be complete without a Twitchy favorite, Three Year Letterman?

BREAKING: Alabama head coach Nick Saban has retired. During his time as a head coach, college football became the most watched sport on the planet, with over ten billion people watching his final game. Though he retires with fewer championship rings than me and had several… pic.twitter.com/46RoSBl5pq — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 10, 2024

The full text of his post reads as such:

BREAKING: Alabama head coach Nick Saban has retired. During his time as a head coach, college football became the most watched sport on the planet, with over ten billion people watching his final game. Though he retires with fewer championship rings than me and had several fraudulent victories over UGA, he is a fellow legend. RIP, Coach

Seriously, just pure gold right there. The photo (which, for our readers that aren't sports fans, is NOT Nick Saban), plus the subtle word choices in the post are just *chefs kiss*, but now for a slightly more serious post from him ...

Advertisement

Nick Saban should seriously run for president. We need him in the Oval Office, processing dead weight, recruiting top talent, and steamrolling China and Russia — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 10, 2024

Saban would absolutely have this writer's enthusiastic support!

There are entirely too many to choose from, but here are some of our favorite Nick Saban moments.



🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/6vZ68sUN9w — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 10, 2024

A sincere and warm congratulations on retirement from us here at Twitchy to Nick Saban. Enjoy it!! Lord knows you've earned it, and as always, Coach: ROLL TIDE ROLL!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



