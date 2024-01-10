The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring

My 'Ode to Chris Christie On the Day He Announced the End of...
Laura W.  |  8:15 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

The tide is shifting directions for the University of Alabama football team as beloved head coach Nick Saban announces his retirement today. ESPN's Chris Low broke the news on X, also breaking the hearts of Alabama fans nationwide.

This closes out an incredible 17-year tenure, his final season ending with a 12-2 record. Fox 4 reports that in his 26 seasons as a coach, 'Saban has a 274-67-1 (.803) record, including a 183-25 (.880) mark in Tuscaloosa. Saban's teams at Alabama won eight SEC Championships, while he has 10 SEC titles to his name (2001, 2003 at LSU), coupled with seven national championships (2003 at LSU), according to the University of Alabama athletics website.'

The announcement has caused quite the rush of emotions from X users running the gauntlet from humor to sadness to respect.

Okay, that last one is a teensy bit overly-dramatic LOL

Of course, what sports-related story would be complete without a Twitchy favorite, Three Year Letterman?

The full text of his post reads as such:

BREAKING: Alabama head coach Nick Saban has retired. During his time as a head coach, college football became the most watched sport on the planet, with over ten billion people watching his final game. Though he retires with fewer championship rings than me and had several fraudulent victories over UGA, he is a fellow legend. RIP, Coach

Seriously, just pure gold right there. The photo (which, for our readers that aren't sports fans, is NOT Nick Saban), plus the subtle word choices in the post are just *chefs kiss*, but now for a slightly more serious post from him ...

Saban would absolutely have this writer's enthusiastic support!

A sincere and warm congratulations on retirement from us here at Twitchy to Nick Saban. Enjoy it!! Lord knows you've earned it, and as always, Coach: ROLL TIDE ROLL!

***

