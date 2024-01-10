'We're Keeping Our Trucks': Dan Riffle Uses CHILD to Get Outrage Clicks and X is Having NONE OF IT

On today's episode of What Are Leftists Mad at Now?, we give you a man by the name of Dan Riffle. According to his bio on X, he is a former prosecutor and is associated with AOC, John Conyers, and Keith Ellison in some way that is not made clear.

Boy, does he really hate big trucks, too, just not for the reason you'd think. For once, it's not an asinine 'environmental justice' plight. Take a look.

Vehicles should be regulated by grill height, not just weight. Matters both for visibility and severity of potential impact. No reason for this to be a street legal passenger vehicle in a city. pic.twitter.com/LiwnRTHwfC — Dan Riffle (@DanRiffle) January 10, 2024

Nothing like a leftist using their young child for clicks on social media, amiright? He followed up his original tweet with this one:

Short of banning them in urban areas, perhaps the insurance industry—which just published data showing “vehicles with higher, more vertical front ends pose greater risk to pedestrians”—could price that risk in, or regulators could require higher insurance. https://t.co/dMSgCVdJQk — Dan Riffle (@DanRiffle) January 10, 2024

SHOCKING NEWS! Larger cars with bigger front ends are heavier and are more deadly in collisions with pedestrians.

via GIPHY

Why is it that every time a leftist has a problem with something, their first instinct is to run and tattle to Mommy and Daddy Government? Wouldn't just, we don't know, PARENTING YOUR CHILDREN be a far easier and less invasive solution to this perceived problem? What about taking a quick look around before you step out into a road? We aren't the only ones who feel this way either, X users let their annoyance and disdain show.

No way should this be regulated. Maybe you can keep the little kids out of the road? — Backwoods Engineer - No MORE V*TING (@BackwoodsEnginr) January 10, 2024

We all know precisely what a leftist really means when they say they want to 'regulate' something. It means they're going to do everything in their power to get it banned outright. If they decide they don't like something, well by God, no one else can have it either!

Liberals like you should be regulated. Regulated to the point to where you have no input in society, so the rest of us can enjoy our lives.



You don’t want your kid to be plowed over by a truck, watch them so they don’t wander into the street. — 🇺🇸 Mouth Of The South 🏴‍☠️ 🐊 (@MouthSouth13) January 11, 2024

Because you refuse to parent responsibly? No thank you. — GunsNewYork (In Exile) (@guns_ny) January 10, 2024

Have you considered not putting your baby in the road? — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) January 11, 2024

Isn’t that why parents are supposed to hold their kid’s hand when around vehicles? Or are you so useless as a parent you need big daddy government to do it for you? — Jeremy Kendrick (@Pro2AHomo) January 11, 2024

Maybe watch your damn kid. — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) January 11, 2024

Shut up and hold your kid’s hand. — Rusty and Rotten ☘️ (@Pardon_Me_Again) January 11, 2024

Or just don’t let your kid stand in the street. Try that. https://t.co/mCGNHbtajb — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 11, 2024

See, THIS is the common sense we were looking for!

Dude, you wouldn’t see that kid in front of a Toyota Corolla — June (@junebotprolly) January 11, 2024

Right? Even in smaller vehicles, there are major blind spots and any child that young and small can easily disappear into one. Not to mention, kids that young are sneaky little boogers. You take your eyes off of them for two seconds and the fecal matter can come into contact with the blades of the air circulator alarmingly quickly.

Real solid dad work here by putting your kid in the road next to moving traffic.



Find a better way to make your stupid point, numbnuts. https://t.co/McuCzwukzi — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) January 11, 2024

His tweet drips with estrogen. https://t.co/6dsC2aRTxY — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 11, 2024

Heh. Another thing worth mentioning is that these newer vehicles with larger front ends come equipped with cameras so that you can see what is in front of the grill. However, Dan doesn't strike us as someone who knows anything about trucks.

We've taught children to stay out of the streets since the Romans built the Appian Way. https://t.co/tGyf3n85JJ — .•°*•.•°🌹Miss Mary🌹°•.•*°•. (@MissMaryCovfefe) January 10, 2024

It really is one of the easier things we parents can teach our kids.

Man thinks big trucks are unnecessary for city. Places child in blind spot near traffic to illustrate point. https://t.co/GaNr0EO2eA — Six Sigma Thicc Supply Chain Specialist (2 Thumbs) (@SigmaThicc) January 11, 2024

Amazing, isn't it?

Imagine growing up in America, the land of opportunity, and your dad is a pothead leftist who's afraid of pickup trucks. I genuinely feel bad for these kids. https://t.co/zow8arS3uj — Prof Koch MD PhD (@BigFatKoch) January 11, 2024

Hey, yeah stop right there so I can take a picture



Dada twaffic



Ignore having your back to traffic, I'm going to get so much clout on the internet https://t.co/HdeMIVVt46 — Oni.JP👺 (@Onijps) January 10, 2024

Using your child to push an agenda is just immoral. And who made you the arbiter of what we "need" and "don't need"? https://t.co/nEiUEsRCdf — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) January 10, 2024

How else are they going to get what they want if they can't screech 'THINK OF THE CHILDREN' at the sky every few days?

We could keep going with this one because Dan's post garnered a lot of engagement. Which may have been his intention the entire time, we know 'engagement farming' is becoming quite a lucrative business on X.

grills are only this tall because of pedestrian crash test ratings that Karen's like you begged for. https://t.co/MDV1jGcFKU — Bojak the Thot King (@b0jak_tk) January 11, 2024

Well isn't that interesting?

You not knowing other people’s reasons for owning something doesn’t mean there is “no reason” stfu, Riffle https://t.co/tRItWBXuFe — SweetDee (@RealUnsweetDee) January 11, 2024

The level of narcissism required to believe that you can determine what others need or don't need is staggering, and yet leftists believe that they have this right as our 'moral superiors'.

God, they are insufferable.

***

