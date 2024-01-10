LOL! Chris Matthews Warns American Voters About the Rural Cult Trying to Take...
Chat Group of UN Teachers in Gaza Filled With Posts Supporting Hamas
Politico: Expert Explains Why MAGA Is Obsessed With the 'Epstein List'
Michael Knowles Asks If He Should Live-Tweet the GOP Debate
'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Joe Biden Wants It Made Clear That Democrats Fought the Civil War to...
Students Displaced by Illegals Can Email Requests to Meet With Teachers Over Zoom
My 'Ode to Chris Christie On the Day He Announced the End of...
Harvard Holding Summer Program on 'Settler Colonialism' at Palestinian University
The Tides are Changing as News Breaks That Nick Saban is Retiring
House Judiciary Committee Votes to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress
Yikes! Instagram Censors Video Showing All the Times Hunter Biden Broke Laws for...
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'

'We're Keeping Our Trucks': Dan Riffle Uses CHILD to Get Outrage Clicks and X is Having NONE OF IT

Laura W.  |  10:15 PM on January 10, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

On today's episode of What Are Leftists Mad at Now?, we give you a man by the name of Dan Riffle. According to his bio on X, he is a former prosecutor and is associated with AOC, John Conyers, and Keith Ellison in some way that is not made clear. 

Advertisement

Boy, does he really hate big trucks, too, just not for the reason you'd think. For once, it's not an asinine 'environmental justice' plight. Take a look.

Nothing like a leftist using their young child for clicks on social media, amiright? He followed up his original tweet with this one:

SHOCKING NEWS! Larger cars with bigger front ends are heavier and are more deadly in collisions with pedestrians.

via GIPHY

Why is it that every time a leftist has a problem with something, their first instinct is to run and tattle to Mommy and Daddy Government? Wouldn't just, we don't know, PARENTING YOUR CHILDREN be a far easier and less invasive solution to this perceived problem? What about taking a quick look around before you step out into a road? We aren't the only ones who feel this way either, X users let their annoyance and disdain show.

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We all know precisely what a leftist really means when they say they want to 'regulate' something. It means they're going to do everything in their power to get it banned outright. If they decide they don't like something, well by God, no one else can have it either!

Advertisement

See, THIS is the common sense we were looking for!

Right? Even in smaller vehicles, there are major blind spots and any child that young and small can easily disappear into one. Not to mention, kids that young are sneaky little boogers. You take your eyes off of them for two seconds and the fecal matter can come into contact with the blades of the air circulator alarmingly quickly.

Heh. Another thing worth mentioning is that these newer vehicles with larger front ends come equipped with cameras so that you can see what is in front of the grill. However, Dan doesn't strike us as someone who knows anything about trucks.

Advertisement

It really is one of the easier things we parents can teach our kids.

Amazing, isn't it?

How else are they going to get what they want if they can't screech 'THINK OF THE CHILDREN' at the sky every few days?

We could keep going with this one because Dan's post garnered a lot of engagement. Which may have been his intention the entire time, we know 'engagement farming' is becoming quite a lucrative business on X.

Advertisement

Well isn't that interesting?

The level of narcissism required to believe that you can determine what others need or don't need is staggering, and yet leftists believe that they have this right as our 'moral superiors'.

God, they are insufferable.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: OUTRAGE TRUCK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco
Grateful Calvin
'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Brett T.
Politico: Expert Explains Why MAGA Is Obsessed With the 'Epstein List'
Brett T.
Twitter Responds to PhD's Demand for Jobs With 'Guaranteed Six Figure Salaries' for All PhD's
Coucy
Chat Group of UN Teachers in Gaza Filled With Posts Supporting Hamas
Brett T.
Johns Hopkins Informs University of Who Is Automatically Guilty of Privilege
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco Grateful Calvin
Advertisement