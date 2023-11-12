'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice Hits Twitter/X and Hilarity Ensues

And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race
Laura W.  |  10:30 PM on November 12, 2023
AngieArtist

On today's episode of WHAT THE CRAP IS THAT?!, we present you with a video of a robot attempting to imitate a human voice. It really isn't what you'd expect, unless you were thinking of a naughty toy come to life, then it's exactly what you were expecting, you beautiful little weirdo.

The video itself is unnerving and disturbing enough on its own, and then you dive into the responses to it, which will make you shake your head and cackle with laughter all at the same time. The jokes for this one flowed naturally and organically, and we are HERE FOR IT.

Yes. Yes we are. Even if you didn't want to think it, once you saw it, it was impossible NOT to think it.

DECEASED. We have died.

He certainly didn't blow his opportunity to make that joke. Kudos!

We thank the good Twitchy gods that they didn't!

That last one is a bit unfair. Robots, unlike politicians, actually have a useful purpose and application. We can't say that about politicians.

It really is the stuff of uncomfortable nightmares.

To those who made this nightmare more tolerable with your humor, we here at Twitchy salute you!

