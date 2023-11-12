'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice Hits Twitter/X and Hilarity Ensues

On today's episode of WHAT THE CRAP IS THAT?!, we present you with a video of a robot attempting to imitate a human voice. It really isn't what you'd expect, unless you were thinking of a naughty toy come to life, then it's exactly what you were expecting, you beautiful little weirdo.

Robot attempting to imitate a human voice pic.twitter.com/HMnHzjaer9 — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) November 12, 2023

The video itself is unnerving and disturbing enough on its own, and then you dive into the responses to it, which will make you shake your head and cackle with laughter all at the same time. The jokes for this one flowed naturally and organically, and we are HERE FOR IT.

We are all thinking it — Ethan - uɐɥʇƎ🧀 (@ethannnnnnnn23) November 12, 2023

Yes. Yes we are. Even if you didn't want to think it, once you saw it, it was impossible NOT to think it.

Fellas this is what happens when you don’t clean out your Fleshlight https://t.co/DYQ8ppTpCA — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 12, 2023

DECEASED. We have died.

He certainly didn't blow his opportunity to make that joke. Kudos!

they could’ve made it look like anything https://t.co/VFVtBwESvD — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) November 12, 2023

We thank the good Twitchy gods that they didn't!

Nine months after you use a fleshlight and it shows up with this on your doorstep: https://t.co/s6GNCqPMev — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) November 13, 2023

Scientists alone in the lab pic.twitter.com/6udkA879Yh — Tiger Cillionaire (@wwwcryptocom) November 12, 2023

I need this robot for research purposes pic.twitter.com/QfkdnZ5kB1 — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) November 12, 2023

Live footage of any politician from any party: https://t.co/cPCKEw4lSy — Michael McDonald (@mcdonaldcomedy) November 13, 2023

That last one is a bit unfair. Robots, unlike politicians, actually have a useful purpose and application. We can't say that about politicians.

Sex jokes aside that is terrifying https://t.co/Vc11okn80z — NavyDilo (@ShotgunDilo) November 13, 2023

It really is the stuff of uncomfortable nightmares.

To those who made this nightmare more tolerable with your humor, we here at Twitchy salute you!

