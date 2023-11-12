Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough Popcorn in the WORLD

On this beautiful Sunday, we here at Twitchy were blessed with this beautiful little exchange between 'End Wokeness' and one of the Krassenstein Bros, so we are going to share this blessing with you, our dear readers!

It started with this tweet from Brian Krassenstein re-posting End Wokeness, who shared the story of the 17-year-old boy that was beaten to death by FIFTEEN of his peers. Yes, you read that right, FIFTEEN other teenagers beat their peer to death last week.

It's horrible that this kid was killed. I can not imagine what his family is going through right now.



Yes, he was white and those who beat him were black. This fight had no indication, that I am aware of, of having anything to do with race.



I just find it ironic that the… https://t.co/m9IFiJWmUl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 12, 2023

His full post reads:

It's horrible that this kid was killed. I can not imagine what his family is going through right now. Yes, he was white and those who beat him were black. This fight had no indication, that I am aware of, of having anything to do with race. I just find it ironic that the "End Wokeness" account that constantly complains that "woke people make everything about race," is making this tragedy all about race. Remember this kid for who he is, and stop trying to turn his death into some kind of circus. Unless those he fought with were attacking him because of his skin color, stop making it about skin color. I would say the exact same thing if the roles were reversed. In closing, what happened to this kids is horrible and I hope the people who did this get the book thrown at them.

We won't get into the squabbling over whether this was motivated by race or not, but End Wokeness made an excellent point in their response to Brian.

Hang on.



There is still no evidence that the death of George Floyd had anything to do with race.



There is still no evidence that the death of Trayvon Martin had anything to do with race.



There is still no evidence that the death of Michael Brown had anything to do with race.… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

They make a solid point here, read the full post:

Hang on. There is still no evidence that the death of George Floyd had anything to do with race. There is still no evidence that the death of Trayvon Martin had anything to do with race. There is still no evidence that the death of Michael Brown had anything to do with race. There is still no evidence that the death of Jordan Neely had anything to do with race. There is still no evidence that the shooting of Ralph Yarl had anything to do with race. I could go on and on and on. Yet that didn't stop you guys from endlessly using these deaths as proof of systemic racism. Give me a break.

It is the next exchange between the two that is just BEAUTIFUL.

Of course Brian then tried explaining 'systemic racism', but LOL that was just amazing.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Obviously you can see the whole thing on X yourself, but let's face it, it was over for Brian at that moment. That turkey was DONE.

According to Brian racism is equally bad unless you're white then it's not so bad. 🤔 https://t.co/7AuI3KOjQt — Sgt. Bradley - USMC (@SgtBradleyUSMC1) November 12, 2023

A beautiful murder was had here.



Krass acts indignant at the allegation only to pivot and double down on the very thing he denied doing.



Notice the J. Always notice them. — Hyde Von Zarovich (@TheSpergScholar) November 12, 2023

Just got owned and then still tries to argue his way out 🤣 — Former MN Taxpayer 🏖🇺🇸🤘🏼 (@lendermonk) November 12, 2023

God bless the Krassenstein Bros. They are an endless source of content and entertainment for us.

Brian asks for proof where he’s done this. @EndWokeness quickly supplies it. Then Brian of course deflects when caught and goes into the systematic racism rant. Extremely typical https://t.co/IqpIiYkGg3 — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 12, 2023

“Show me where I’ve done this.”



*Shows evidence*



*Completely deters and goes into the vocabulary chess games



😭 never fails — ANick (@ANickGames) November 12, 2023

That tactic can be found in chapter 3 of the Leftist Playbook.

Now that is a sunday morning coffee salute! https://t.co/cF7GXfeGfg — Sidekick (@Sidekick1975) November 12, 2023

