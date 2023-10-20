Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His Pregnant Wife

The New York Post has some interesting stories for us today, but this one managed to snag this writer's undivided attention on a busy Friday. Ramón Ángel Abregú of Argentina, 70, was convicted and sentenced to prison in September of 2000 for the January 2000 shooting and killing his wife/partner, Eva Falcón, who was seven months pregnant at the time. He made his escape into the Argentinian rainforest in February of the following year.

70-year-old killer of pregnant wife emerges from rainforest 22 years after escaping jail because statute of limitations ran out https://t.co/iHSPPDwnKT pic.twitter.com/oG2kQoLrIC — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2023

New York Post reports:

Abregú was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2000 for shooting his seven-months-pregnant wife Eva Falcón four times in a Rio Grande medical clinic in January of that year. He was convicted of femicide, an intentional killing with gender-related motivations. Months after his sentencing, Abregú escaped to Chile on a truck heading toward the Sebastián Border Crossing.

'Security deficiencies' were the reported reason he was able to make his escape, as there were only 3 officers at the time guarding 23 inmates. His attorney, Alejandro De la Riva, was quoted as saying the following:

The statute of limitations is 20 years, which is the time in which he managed to remain a fugitive living in hiding. He served his sentence that way.

Now, we are not well-versed in Argentinian law, but here in the U.S., there is no statute of limitations on first degree murder (along with conspiracy to commit murder, vehicular homicides, and voluntary manslaughter), and apparently there are still legal issues surrounding this case so it is unclear if Abregú's plan will work as he hoped. That said, we are in NO WAY trying to make light of the horrific murder of a woman and her unborn child, but there is still humor to be found in the fact that this man bided his time and casually just ... turned himself in after the statute of limitations ran out.

Excuse me what https://t.co/0kJJztzg4r — Johanna Wick (UJLV) (@LikkleGalBigGun) October 20, 2023

Not gonna lie, this author said the same thing upon reading this headline.

22 years in prison may have been easier. — Hinkey Haines (@HinkeyHaines) October 20, 2023

3 hots and a cot really does sound VASTLY more appealing.

Bruh was keeping track f the date for 22 years in a rainforest https://t.co/hgHpEb6ANy — Joe Bangles (@thatboiRyanRyan) October 20, 2023

One has to wonder just HOW we was doing this. Did he go full Tom Hanks in 'Cast Away' and make a rudimentary calendar on a cave wall?

Crawling out of his cave every year. pic.twitter.com/4fCWgk73Vr — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) October 20, 2023

Ok, that comment wins. Hands down. LOL!

This will definitely be an interesting case for the avid true crime junkie, like yours truly. We would love to see how Argentinian law applies. Will he be arrested and imprisoned yet again for his escape and evasion of authorities? Who knows. We'll have to wait and watch how everything shakes out in the end.

