Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage by 5 Hamas fighters

An Israeli wife and mother named Rachel, from Ofakim, managed a feat of heroism and bravery that just HAS to be shared. She and her husband were in their home early in the morning when they were taken hostage by 5 Hamas fighters and held until night, and as we all sadly know, so many that this happened to did not survive those attacks.

Watch this interview to hear her recount her harrowing ordeal:

This is Rachel from Ofakim. She was held hostage by 5 terrorists in her home for from early morning till night. She kept asking the terrorists if they want to eat or drink, distracting them with food and care while secretly signaling… pic.twitter.com/UMuwGMMuWm — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 10, 2023

The full post reads:

Do not mess with a Jewish mother! This is Rachel from Ofakim. She was held hostage by 5 terrorists in her home for from early morning till night. She kept asking the terrorists if they want to eat or drink, distracting them with food and care while secretly signaling information to the police officers outside (one was her son). She is a hero.

This woman has balls of STEEL! In her efforts to distract the terrorists and get information to the police, she offered up basic first aid, food in their home, and even her son's own bed to one of the fighters. This is a true testament to this woman's intelligence and bravery. She also describes how she got the message out that there were 5 terrorists in total.

What a badass! I'm glad she was so quick thinking. — Mrs. Sunrise 🇮🇱 (@DaunenJ) October 11, 2023

Like a boss. — Strxwmxn 🇮🇱 (@strxwmxn) October 10, 2023

It's a safe bet that we moms here at Twitchy have new #MomGoals ! We absolutely love it that she was so confident in her son and just KNEW he would be there to save her. The faith a mother has in her children is so often unshakable, and Rachel is living proof of that!

She tells us that he even managed to get a message to her as well:

Mom, don't talk.

This was so that the terrorists wouldn't find out that he was her son. We can't even fathom the restraint that young man had that he didn't just rush the building to get to his mother and father. The training that Israeli military and police have is nothing short of amazing. The world could take note of this.

Team Rachel. — Michael Dearing (@mcgd) October 10, 2023

Hopefully she had them try soap for the first time before partaking of cookies😉 This woman doesn’t surprise me. Once an Israeli client logged on to a Zoom meeting with me from a bomb shelter. She told me she “had pretty good Wi-Fi there so she didn’t see a reason to cancel and… — Marissa McBride (@MarissaMcB210) October 11, 2023

The full text of Marissa's tweet reads:

Hopefully she had them try soap for the first time before partaking of cookies This woman doesn’t surprise me. Once an Israeli client logged on to a Zoom meeting with me from a bomb shelter. She told me she “had pretty good Wi-Fi there so she didn’t see a reason to cancel and we’d stop if things got too loud.”

The power of Jewish mothers is unparalleled https://t.co/Ooxzss52Ti — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) October 11, 2023

Pray for Israel and don’t mess with a Jewish mother 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/tdBklimQEo — LORI SAXON (@LORISAXON) October 11, 2023

I can’t get enough of this story. You have to hear her tell it in her words. https://t.co/PlNT9Zqgff — Elana Aptowitzer (@ElanaAptowitzer) October 11, 2023

This is the greatest example of what it takes to stay alive. This woman was and is incredibly intelligent. She focuses on the basic needs of ANY human and used that to her advantage while also at the same time ensuring she was doing the best for herself to stay alive. badass — b.rae what they say (@whocares1919119) October 11, 2023

The survival instinct is one of the strongest drives a human being has, and it's wonderful to see Rachel know instinctively how to hone that to keep herself and her husband alive when so many others have not been that fortunate. She did what needed to be done, and for that, we are so happy.

