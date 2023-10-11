'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his...
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first...
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't...
John Kirby ties himself in knots to avoid saying Iran was involved in...
We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be...
Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a...
BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated for 7 YEARS and Twitter wonders...
Guess why Dem Rep. Dan Goldman won't criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Democrats: Who Knew So Many on Our Side Are Anti-Semites?
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left

Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage by 5 Hamas fighters

Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on October 11, 2023
Unknown Isreali TV station/screencap/fair use

An Israeli wife and mother named Rachel, from Ofakim, managed a feat of heroism and bravery that just HAS to be shared. She and her husband were in their home early in the morning when they were taken hostage by 5 Hamas fighters and held until night, and as we all sadly know, so many that this happened to did not survive those attacks.

Advertisement

Watch this interview to hear her recount her harrowing ordeal:

The full post reads:

Do not mess with a Jewish mother!  This is Rachel from Ofakim. She was held hostage by 5 terrorists in her home for from early morning till night. She kept asking the terrorists if they want to eat or drink, distracting them with food and care while secretly signaling information to the police officers outside (one was her son). She is a hero.

This woman has balls of STEEL! In her efforts to distract the terrorists and get information to the police, she offered up basic first aid, food in their home, and even her son's own bed to one of the fighters. This is a true  testament to this woman's intelligence and bravery. She also describes how she got the message out that there were 5 terrorists in total.

We were not the only ones impressed by Rachel's actions, either. Read some of the responses:

Recommended

Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his hiding place
Brett T.
Advertisement

Absolutely!!

It's a safe bet that we moms here at Twitchy have new #MomGoals ! We absolutely love it that she was so confident in her son and just KNEW he would be there to save her. The faith a mother has in her children is so often unshakable, and Rachel is living proof of that! 

She tells us that he even managed to get a message to her as well:

Mom, don't talk.

This was so that the terrorists wouldn't find out that he was her son. We can't even fathom the restraint that young man had that he didn't just rush the building to get to his mother and father. The training that Israeli military and police have is nothing short of amazing. The world could take note of this.

Team Rachel, all the way.

The full text of Marissa's tweet reads:

Hopefully she had them try soap for the first time before partaking of cookies This woman doesn’t surprise me. Once an Israeli client logged on to a Zoom meeting with me from a bomb shelter. She told me she “had pretty good Wi-Fi there so she didn’t see a reason to cancel and we’d stop if things got too loud.”

Advertisement

Israeli women don't play around, do they? We are massively impressed!

That is certainly a level to aspire to!

AMEN!

This author is not ashamed to admit that she has watched that clip multiple times!

The survival instinct is one of the strongest drives a human being has, and it's wonderful to see Rachel know instinctively how to hone that to keep herself and her husband alive when so many others have not been that fortunate. She did what needed to be done, and for that, we are so happy.

Advertisement

Her story of survival and the sheer bravery that it took to ensure that is beyond inspiring. We here at Twitchy are Team Rachel, for sure!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HOSTAGES ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his hiding place
Brett T.
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first time
Laura W.
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker
justmindy
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4 years ago
Doug P.
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
Aaron Walker
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his hiding place Brett T.
Advertisement