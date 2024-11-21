Twitter Reminds Mopey 'Pod Bro' Jon Favreau What Obama ACTUALLY Brought About

Oh, Obama changed America. It's just not in the way Jon thinks.

It felt like America could change https://t.co/l2Gwt2302K — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 21, 2024

Advertisement

No, because long before the election I realized that Obama said a lot of pretty words that said nothing, not that I was happy about McCain as the other choice. https://t.co/q9I0ptWlNE — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) November 21, 2024

We did. Cry more, Jeff. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 21, 2024

Maybe things can get back to somewhat normal in the next 4 years.

It did, he stoked racial animosity and polarization and gave aid and comfort to fringe lunatics in academia.



We now live in that world. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) November 21, 2024

It did.

Trumpism is a direct response to Obamaism.



Welcome to the hell you helped create. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) November 21, 2024

Yes. Conservatives were so tired of Obama world politics and loved the guy who was finally willing to stand up to it.

I remember 1980, a time when it felt like America could change for the better... and it did. — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) November 21, 2024

President Reagan actually loved America.

Uhhh America did change. But not for the better like all those hopeful voters thought lol — MAGAlodon (@MAGAlodon47) November 21, 2024

Many voters were tired of the war in the Middle East and the economy. They thought Obama might be a good answer. They were wrong.

It did change. Boy, did it change.



Was it not to your liking? — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) November 21, 2024

This was the start of massive decline and division thanks Obama — Trump Dream Team (@ma14982) November 21, 2024

Actually, no thanks at all, Obama.

The funny thing is that Trump is President because of Obama’s presidency. — Kyle Cotner (@kylecotner) November 21, 2024

They don't get it.

Yeah, and then after Wall Street was bailed out and the Middle East was droned and the public option was killed, we realized it was just a slogan from a fancy piece of speechwriting, and we had been played by the Democratic Party. — Natalie Holme Elsberg 🇿🇦 (@NatalieElsberg) November 21, 2024

Well said.

Wasn’t as good as this map. pic.twitter.com/ec5RQVKLuJ — Cal Bulldog (@calbulldog) November 21, 2024

It's beautiful.

people being bamboozled by a smooth-talking, double-speaking operator and the media spending the last years leading up to election demonizing the right just like they do every election cycle — j (@jace_etra) November 21, 2024

Advertisement

A silver tongued speaker does not equal an effective leader.

It did. Obama laid waste to the Democrat Party and supercharged the ugly polarization with which we are now dealing. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) November 21, 2024

America should be grateful for that first part.

Yep, and then democrats made everything about identity politics and pandering to the mentally ill. — Drea 📟 (@DreaMGriff28) November 21, 2024

Americans had enough when they continued to push boundaries.

It did…it became incredibly decisive and we endured a slowest recovery from a recession in history. 2016 was like the first sunshine in a decade. — Mike Joseph (@MikeJosephAZ) November 21, 2024

Hopefully, 2025 brings the sunshine back again.