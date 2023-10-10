How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit...
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible...
Sooo when do we impeach THIS mofo? --> Rashida Tlaib shows everyone who...
General Michael Hayden gets WORKED for trying to backpedal on post calling for...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Press Coverage of Terror in Israel
Riley Gaines to Penn State: See you with a soapbox and megaphone
JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify behe...
Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talkin...
Harvard prof calls out anti-Israel student groups for antisemitic statement in surprisingl...
Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine 'honor martyrs' and call for more killing...
Not LOGICAL: Our favorite Spock account SCHOOLS George Takei for trying to make...
'The worst take I've seen': Drew Holden drops WaPo for tweet about Israel,...
'Tough Guy' Andrew Tate DROPPED like a sack trying to pick a fight...
MSNBC suggests Israel should just give the baby-murdering, rapist terrorists what they wan...

'A Palestinian kid born in Israel' shares his views on the ongoing conflict, and we shed a few tears

Laura W.  |  1:30 PM on October 10, 2023
Twitter

A young Palestinian man who was born in Israel named Nuseir Yassin took to X on Monday evening to share part of his story with us in light of the horrific acts of violence we've seen perpetrated against Israeli people this weekend, and it's really quite moving. We'll just take a backseat here and let him speak for himself. 

Advertisement

Read:

The full text of the post reads:

Personal Thoughts: (not for everyone, feel free to skip) For the longest time, I struggled with my identity. A Palestinian kid born inside Israel. Like…wtf.  Many of my friends refuse to this day to say the word “Israel” and call themselves “Palestinian” only.  But since I was 12, that did not make sense to me.  So I decided to mix the two and become a “Palestinian-Israeli” I thought this term reflected who I was. Palestinian first. Israeli second.  But after recent events, I started to think. And think. And think. And then my thoughts turned to anger.  I realized that if Israel were to be “invaded” like that again, we would not be safe. To a terrorist invading Israel, all citizens are targets.  900 Israelis died so far. More than 40 of them are Arabs. Killed by other Arabs. And even 2 Thai people died too.  And I do not want to live under a Palestinian government.  Which means I only have one home, even if I’m not Jewish: Israel. That’s where all my family lives. That’s where I grew up. That’s the country I want to see continue to exist so I can exist.  Palestine should exist too as an independent state. And I hope to see the country thrive and become less extreme and more prosperous. I love Palestine and have invested in Palestine.  But it’s not my home. So from today forward, I view myself as an “Israeli-Palestinian”. Israeli first. Palestinian second. Sometimes it takes a shock like this to see so clearly.

Recommended

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies
Sam J.
Advertisement

It takes a great deal of maturity and introspection to come to terms with things the way Yassin has, and that's impressive these days. There's not a lot of that among the younger generations. The outpouring of love and support on his post warms the heart, as well, and we could all use that now.

Reading all the responses Nuseir has received certainly brought a tear to this writer's eye. It helps restore our faith in humanity during such a bleak time. History is being written right before our eyes and it's important that we pay attention and take note, but we cannot forget the very real humans that this personally affects either.

Advertisement

We couldn't have said it any better.

If only more people had this kind of compassion, the world would be a very different place. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies
Sam J.
How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit Ukraine goes so VERY wrong
Sam J.
General Michael Hayden gets WORKED for trying to backpedal on post calling for Tuberville's DEATH
Sam J.
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible case of bad timing
Laura W.
Riley Gaines to Penn State: See you with a soapbox and megaphone
Amy Curtis
Kassy Dillon attends 'Palestinian Resistance' protest near Harvard, shares SHOCKING talking points
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JK Rowling spits STRAIGHT-FIRE at 'sniveling Hamas apologists' daring them to justify beheaded babies Sam J.
Advertisement