'A Palestinian kid born in Israel' shares his views on the ongoing conflict, and we shed a few tears

A young Palestinian man who was born in Israel named Nuseir Yassin took to X on Monday evening to share part of his story with us in light of the horrific acts of violence we've seen perpetrated against Israeli people this weekend, and it's really quite moving. We'll just take a backseat here and let him speak for himself.

Read:

Personal Thoughts:

(not for everyone, feel free to skip)



For the longest time, I struggled with my identity.



A Palestinian kid born inside Israel. Like…wtf.



Many of my friends refuse to this day to say the word “Israel” and call themselves “Palestinian” only.



But since I… — Nuseir Yassin (@nasdaily) October 8, 2023

The full text of the post reads:

Personal Thoughts: (not for everyone, feel free to skip) For the longest time, I struggled with my identity. A Palestinian kid born inside Israel. Like…wtf. Many of my friends refuse to this day to say the word “Israel” and call themselves “Palestinian” only. But since I was 12, that did not make sense to me. So I decided to mix the two and become a “Palestinian-Israeli” I thought this term reflected who I was. Palestinian first. Israeli second. But after recent events, I started to think. And think. And think. And then my thoughts turned to anger. I realized that if Israel were to be “invaded” like that again, we would not be safe. To a terrorist invading Israel, all citizens are targets. 900 Israelis died so far. More than 40 of them are Arabs. Killed by other Arabs. And even 2 Thai people died too. And I do not want to live under a Palestinian government. Which means I only have one home, even if I’m not Jewish: Israel. That’s where all my family lives. That’s where I grew up. That’s the country I want to see continue to exist so I can exist. Palestine should exist too as an independent state. And I hope to see the country thrive and become less extreme and more prosperous. I love Palestine and have invested in Palestine. But it’s not my home. So from today forward, I view myself as an “Israeli-Palestinian”. Israeli first. Palestinian second. Sometimes it takes a shock like this to see so clearly.

It takes a great deal of maturity and introspection to come to terms with things the way Yassin has, and that's impressive these days. There's not a lot of that among the younger generations. The outpouring of love and support on his post warms the heart, as well, and we could all use that now.

❤️🙏 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 9, 2023

Wow this is beautiful 👏👏👏👏👏



💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍

The Jewish community loves you @nasdaily — Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) October 8, 2023

Happy to have you as an Israeli brother. — Yoel Israel (@YoelTIsrael) October 9, 2023

Israel’s lucky to have citizens like you. It’s our duty to defend Israel’s democratic character and ensure that it’s every bit as much your nation as it is a jewish persons! We have work to do but your words are really powerful and set an example. — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 9, 2023

Reading all the responses Nuseir has received certainly brought a tear to this writer's eye. It helps restore our faith in humanity during such a bleak time. History is being written right before our eyes and it's important that we pay attention and take note, but we cannot forget the very real humans that this personally affects either.

This is what people tend to forget. Not everyone killed in Israel on Saturday by the animals was Jewish. Many Arabs call Israel home. The vermin who came in targeting civilians did not distinguish between Arab and Jew, but rather killed indiscriminately. https://t.co/FJnxMyvs2n — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) October 9, 2023

We couldn't have said it any better.

Your compassion shines brightly. — Eben Brown (FOX) 🇺🇸 (@FoxEbenBrown) October 8, 2023

If only more people had this kind of compassion, the world would be a very different place.

***

