Biden administration affirms that Netanyahu and Israel will have 'everything they need'

Monday evening, President Biden (or whoever runs the official Twitter/X account) assured the world that Prime Minister Netanyahu and the nation of Israel will have everything they need to defend themselves. We're just glad to see this administration take a moment out of their super busy schedules of barbecues and discussing Bidenomics and climate change to address a massive human rights violation currently happening in the Middle East against Israel.

I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu that the United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 9, 2023

The responses to this have been interesting, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, a lot of hysterically hyperbolic anti-Israel comments and quote-tweets are making the rounds, which this writer will not give a voice to.

Probably too much to ask that you give Israel the $6 billion that’s supposed to go back to Iran. https://t.co/nNETxSQTL2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 9, 2023

Can you get the $6 billion back? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 9, 2023

While we're at it, can we get a refund from Ukraine on the billions we gave them? Use it to actually do some good, maybe? Too much to ask?

Oh look, the President finished his picnic and finally put out a milquetoast statement on the terror attacks in Israel. https://t.co/WiKTIELDbS — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 9, 2023

Others were equally as underwhelmed by the administration's post, and can you really blame them?

To be clear Biden talked to him early this morning.



Because he was checked out for the day by noon.



Thanks for nothing Joe. — Brian Frye (@bfrye21) October 9, 2023

We're honestly surprised this tweet came so late. Did they not already call a lid on the day?

They seem to be doing a good job at handling the situation that you created. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) October 9, 2023

Israelis were killed with weapons YOU left in Afghanistan. And possibly some Americans too.



The damage you have caused is already irreparable @POTUS.



No one will ever forget. https://t.co/CRwyucgKqn — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 9, 2023

Leave it to the grownups on the world stage to clean up the messes left behind by their childish counterparts. There is no world in which our current administration's actions in dealing with Iran could have ever ended positively for Israel. Palestine and Iran have never hidden their intentions regarding the nation of Israel, and the intent has always been to eradicate them entirely. What did we honestly think was going to happen when we handed them money and weaponry?

Hey look, a sign of life from Biden's twitter account https://t.co/IEXwBw7UZl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 9, 2023

IT'S ALIVE!!!

You are complicit in the murders of Israelis and Americans by the Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/DIDGl30FXf — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 9, 2023

It's increasingly more difficult to argue against this point anymore. We can't really see a way for the Biden administration to spin this in their favor, but at least we know they're gonna try.

***

