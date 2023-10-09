RFK Jr.'s siblings try to sink his third party run faster than Uncle...
UN Human Rights Council holds moment of silence for the loss of lives...
Obama bro Tommy Vietor whines about Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza
MSNBC latest media outlet to cover itself in glory over Israel
ABC News concerned Israel's 'escalation' will worsen conditions in Gaza
Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel
Woman says Hamas terrorist used her grandmother's phone to post a pic of...
Union enthusiast signals solidarity with terrorists - X pots Potter's post
'Investigative journalist' finds it ironic that Christian Zionists destroyed church in Gaz...
The Bidens to attend Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner
Rep. Rashida Tlaib breaks her silence on Hamas 'resistance' attack on Israel
NBC News takes the Pallywood route with its coverage
Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect
Ilhan Omar calls for opposition to ISRAEL following attack by Hamas 'human animals'

Biden administration affirms that Netanyahu and Israel will have 'everything they need'

Laura W.  |  10:15 PM on October 09, 2023
Tara Todras-whitehill

Monday evening, President Biden (or whoever runs the official Twitter/X account) assured the world that Prime Minister Netanyahu and the nation of Israel will have everything they need to defend themselves. We're just glad to see this administration take a moment out of their super busy schedules of barbecues and discussing Bidenomics and climate change to address a massive human rights violation currently happening in the Middle East against Israel.

Advertisement

The responses to this have been interesting, to say the least. Unsurprisingly, a lot of hysterically hyperbolic anti-Israel comments and quote-tweets are making the rounds, which this writer will not give a voice to.

While we're at it, can we get a refund from Ukraine on the billions we gave them? Use it to actually do some good, maybe? Too much to ask?

Others were equally as underwhelmed by the administration's post, and can you really blame them?

Recommended

Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We're honestly surprised this tweet came so late. Did they not already call a lid on the day?

Leave it to the grownups on the world stage to clean up the messes left behind by their childish counterparts. There is no world in which our current administration's actions in dealing with Iran could have ever ended positively for Israel. Palestine and Iran have never hidden their intentions regarding the nation of Israel, and the intent has always been to eradicate them entirely. What did we honestly think was going to happen when we handed them money and weaponry?

Advertisement

IT'S ALIVE!!!

It's increasingly more difficult to argue against this point anymore. We can't really see a way for the Biden administration to spin this in their favor, but at least we know they're gonna try.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NETANYAHU BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel
Amy Curtis
Obama bro Tommy Vietor whines about Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza
Brett T.
UN Human Rights Council holds moment of silence for the loss of lives in occupied Palestinian territory
Amy Curtis
MSNBC latest media outlet to cover itself in glory over Israel
Amy Curtis
Union enthusiast signals solidarity with terrorists - X pots Potter's post
Tertullianus
Forbes' Israel/Gaza headline is SO BAD people don't think it's real at first; Updated - THEY DELETED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel Amy Curtis
Advertisement