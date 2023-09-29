'A GOOD START': Republican bill would eliminate thousands of FBI/ATF agents' jobs

Cue the meltdown from the crowd that was all on board just a few short years ago to 'defund the police', a movement that would've also affected federal law enforcement agencies. Somehow, some way, it's still different and bad when their opponents do it, but only under that specific circumstance. According to the White House Briefing Room website, a proposal from the House Freedom Caucus would 'will be a disaster for families in at least five key ways: endangering public safety, raising costs for families, shipping manufacturing jobs overseas and undermining American workers, weakening national security, and hurting seniors.'

Weird, this sounds like everything that has happened under the Democrats the past 3 years...

From the website:

The extreme MAGA Republican House Freedom Caucus proposal would eliminate funding for 11,000 FBI personnel, including agents who investigate crimes and keep guns out of the hands of felons and domestic abusers. Their plan would cut Federal support to 60 local law enforcement agencies, eliminating 400 local law enforcement positions, slash law enforcement, crime prevention and justice grants to local and state governments by an average of $30,000 per locality and $1 million per state. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) would have to implement a hiring freeze that would mean 190 agents, 130 Industry Operations Investigators, and 180 technical and support staff would be lost to attrition—and ATF’s entire workforce of over 5,000 personnel would have to take 36 furlough days, further undermining their operations. ATF agents are often some of the first federal law enforcement on the scene of a mass shooting to help local law enforcement identify at-large shooters.

Not gonna lie, their addition of 'MAGA' to the title of the group is endlessly amusing to this writer. Everything they don't like is 'MAGA', which is an all-encompassing term to mean all of the things they've used to label conservatives for years now such as 'racist', 'homophobic/transphobic', 'fascist', etc.

White House budget director:



Republicans’ bill “would eliminate 12,000 FBI agents, almost 1,000 ATF agents!” pic.twitter.com/y5ymbTIDYM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2023

No one on Twitter/X seems to be too upset by this. This writer sure isn't, not with all the corruption in these agencies nowadays. They've been weaponized against those deemed 'enemies' to the Democrats. What the Left doesn't seem to realize, though, is that an organization that can be weaponized against your 'enemies' can also be weaponized against YOU.

A good start — Michael Winter (@Winterborn123) September 29, 2023

FANFRICKINGTASTIC — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) September 29, 2023

Fanfrickintastic, indeed!

i'm struggling to understand what the problem is. — XRP DYNASTY⑇ (@XRPDYNASTY) September 29, 2023

It's only a problem if you're a Democrat who cheered when those agencies were used against their political opponents.

It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to see those numbers increase.

Don’t threaten me with a good time! https://t.co/OSk0A4OjQT — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 29, 2023

Right?? What snacks can we bring to this party?

I welcome layed off FBI and ATF agents to the civilian job market. https://t.co/0oRWoMCTGa — Duane Holsome (@DHolsome) September 29, 2023

Perhaps they can learn to code? LOL

If the White House is trying to sell this to the American public as a bad thing, it seems to be backfiring spectacularly. We'll get the popcorn!

