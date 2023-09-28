Brutal moment between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at the second GOP debate

The second GOP debate has happened, and so far there are no strong standouts for this writer. That said, there have still been some interesting back-and-forth between candidates, but none more fiery than the one between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Just watch, this is absolutely stunning.

Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy:



"Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber." pic.twitter.com/gdMAbs3swy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2023

Say what you will about either or both of them, but that was fairly brutal LOL.

Ouch 🤣 — Michael803 (@Michael041514) September 28, 2023

If I could frame a debate moment… https://t.co/UtyNHdiuSh — Jason Pye 🇺🇦 (@pye) September 28, 2023

Not everyone was impressed with Haley's barb, however, and they didn't hold back.

That isn't the insult she thinks it is. — ThePeoplesBacon (@BaconOTPeople) September 28, 2023

It actually makes her look bad by making that comment. Pretty sophmoric. — Who Dat (@whodiswhodere) September 28, 2023

She must have been listening to Vivek a great deal. — Charles Gordon (@CharlesGor46607) September 28, 2023

Ok, we can't lie, that last one got a chuckle out of this writer.

Maybe Trump's gritty and often crude behavior in politics really did change the landscape of our debates and now politicians don't feel like they have to be so formal anymore. Whatever caused this shift, we here at Twitchy are grateful for it because it helps us stay employed!

Nikki Haley tells Vivek Ramaswamy "every time I hear you speak I feel dumber."



BEST LINE OF THE NIGHT. 👏👏👏 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 28, 2023

Well, that's surprising. We didn't think he would ever praise any Republican at all. Ever. Do we need to check outside for four horsemen?

For once, I agree with Nikki Haley. She just said to Vivek Ramaswamy “Every time I hear you, I feel a little dumber.” I agree. However, I feel that way anytime I hear any of these Republican candidates speak. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 28, 2023

Harry, sweetheart, it doesn't take much to make you feel dumb. It's not a difficult feat. Maybe sit this one out.

This behavior is clearly not reflecting the seriousness of the office of President, but then again, our entire government and the elected politicians that run it have been doing an excellent job of making it a complete clown-show themselves, so we might as well get some laughs out of it.

***

