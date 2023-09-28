WATCH: Trudeau had a terrible day on Wednesday as he made pathetic excuses...
Brutal moment between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy at the second GOP debate

Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

The second GOP debate has happened, and so far there are no strong standouts for this writer. That said, there have still been some interesting back-and-forth between candidates, but none more fiery than the one between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Just watch, this is absolutely stunning.

Say what you will about either or both of them, but that was fairly brutal LOL. 

Not everyone was impressed with Haley's barb, however, and they didn't hold back.

Ok, we can't lie, that last one got a chuckle out of this writer. 

Maybe Trump's gritty and often crude behavior in politics really did change the landscape of our debates and now politicians don't feel like they have to be so formal anymore. Whatever caused this shift, we here at Twitchy are grateful for it because it helps us stay employed!

Aaron Walker
Well, that's surprising. We didn't think he would ever praise any Republican at all. Ever. Do we need to check outside for four horsemen?

Harry, sweetheart, it doesn't take much to make you feel dumb. It's not a difficult feat. Maybe sit this one out.

This behavior is clearly not reflecting the seriousness of the office of President, but then again, our entire government and the elected politicians that run it have been doing an excellent job of making it a complete clown-show themselves, so we might as well get some laughs out of it.

***

