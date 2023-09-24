SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands

Color this writer completely unsurprised that a communist activist is making demands and threats if people don't fall in line with their 'agenda'. That's literally how all communist dictatorships begin - intimidation and force. Watch:

Advertisement

The Chilean communist activist Valentina Muñoz threatens those who refuse to yield to the Agenda 2030: "This is no longer a negotiation. That's why it's called an agenda and not a wish list." pic.twitter.com/mDeVugUZLD — Jung (@betterworld_24) September 24, 2023

You just have to be able to laugh at these people, and thank the heavens for Terry Schappert, former U.S. Army Special Forces, because he made it soooooo easy to do!

I'm sorry, I don't take orders from a human Bomb Pop. https://t.co/zPI7J0ix3X — terry schappert (@terryschappert) September 24, 2023

That statement tickled this writer to no end! If you want to be taken seriously, how you present yourself is a major determining factor in that.

Others were just as unimpressed as Mr. Schappert, and we are enjoying this enormously!

We would 100% watch that season of WKRP!! Where are our Hollywood writers?? Oh, right ...

"social media, is an influencer, a youth feminist activist and a digital rights advocate."



I think we can ignore this one. — Sorta something (@James_Hiler) September 24, 2023

We're with you on that one. Can we go back to the time when we didn't make stupid people famous? If you weren't already convinced of how screwed up the U.N. is, they willingly gave this petulant child a global platform to make these threats.

Harley Quinns liberal sister lmfao — Doc Venom (@DocVenom90) September 24, 2023

Thought it was a split box of Nerds, since its head rattles when it talks… — kiregct (@kiregct1) September 24, 2023

Clowns don’t get to make demands https://t.co/JsllReQbNb — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 24, 2023

Let them make their toothless demands, we can always use the laughs!

As we always say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. It's actually pretty important to highlight what these people want from us. 'Know your enemy' and all that. We can't combat them if we don't listen when they tell us what they're trying to accomplish.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!