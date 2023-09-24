Having solved all other problems, Biden will take on the high cost of...concert...
Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke...
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised...
MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interv...
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like...
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
'Essential for what? Votes?': Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for student loan cancellation AGA...
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by...
PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON
David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person'...

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands

Laura W.  |  11:30 PM on September 24, 2023
Alexander F. Yuan

Color this writer completely unsurprised that a communist activist is making demands and threats if people don't fall in line with their 'agenda'. That's literally how all communist dictatorships begin - intimidation and force. Watch:

Advertisement

You just have to be able to laugh at these people, and thank the heavens for Terry Schappert, former U.S. Army Special Forces, because he made it soooooo easy to do!

That statement tickled this writer to no end! If you want to be taken seriously, how you present yourself is a major determining factor in that.

Others were just as unimpressed as Mr. Schappert, and we are enjoying this enormously!

We would 100% watch that season of WKRP!! Where are our Hollywood writers?? Oh, right ...

We're with you on that one. Can we go back to the time when we didn't make stupid people famous? If you weren't already convinced of how screwed up the U.N. is, they willingly gave this petulant child a global platform to make these threats.

Recommended

Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Let them make their toothless demands, we can always use the laughs!

As we always say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. It's actually pretty important to highlight what these people want from us. 'Know your enemy' and all that. We can't combat them if we don't listen when they tell us what they're trying to accomplish.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COMMUNISTS UN UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like and it is ADORABLE
Chad Felix Greene
'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking about sex to kids
Chad Felix Greene
Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke under Biden
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi Aaron Walker
Advertisement