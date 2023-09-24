Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies

On Sunday, Steven Ertelt, the founder and editor for LifeNews, shared with us that the Canadian Parliament debated a new bill (Bill C-311) in June of 2023 that would have added harsher sentencing requirements for a criminal who killed or injured a pregnant woman versus one whose victim is not pregnant. It was debated twice, and ultimately voted down by a vote of 205-113, LifeNews reports.

Canada Says if a Criminal Assaults a Pregnant Woman He Can’t be Charged With Killing Her Baby https://t.co/KyNvU2iXOC — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) September 24, 2023

Pregnant women are a high-risk demographic for violence perpetrated by an intimate partner, and this bill would have recognized that inherent risk for a vulnerable group and offered justice for those women and their pre-born children who are victimized - even those crimes that are not domestic violence.

The bill did see an uptick in the number of those who voted in favor, however. Those in favor of the bill totaled 113, versus 76 in 2016, which is encouraging.

Canada already has shown how little they regard the sanctity of human life with legalizing euthanasia. Of course they would not value it at its very beginning. 🤷🏼‍♀️😒 — Emma the II (@Nora_TheGreat1) September 24, 2023

At least they are staying logically consistent. Pure evil. But consistent. And that’s really impressive for them. — Mandalynns23 (@mandalynns23) September 24, 2023

That is a very fair point, they ARE being consistent in the way they devalue human life. Disgusting.

Between this, MAID, and that guy lobbying for mandatory euthanasia at age 75, Canada is going full-on dystopia. https://t.co/WHlX8ylgjV — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) September 24, 2023

We're not sure Orwell could've even imagined something so depressing.

If true, Canada is just trolling us at this point with how little they regard life… https://t.co/PwpbPSTsXk — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) September 24, 2023

They're not trolling us at all, they're merely showing their true colors at this point. And when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Thankfully this time Pierre didn't tell his MPs to vote against it, unlike O'Toole.

Sadly, Liberals and NDP fearmongered that it would "backdoor" abortion restrictions by granting a fetus personhood rights, hence voted "No"

Our FeMiNiSt Leader doesn't care about women anyway! — Shama Singh (@shamnis9182) September 24, 2023

All of this is simply a way to keep denying the humanity of our most vulnerable members of society in order to protect abortion 'rights'. Denying legal personhood to certain groups of humans has been done before, and we all know how horrifically THAT played out.

History may not always repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme. We have seen countless atrocities committed under the reasoning that 'they're not really PEOPLE!'

Unconscionable https://t.co/BnoeAVLgZH — Mary The Great-ful Child of God (@MaryTracy1101) September 24, 2023

For something to be 'unconscionable', one must first have a conscience, and by all appearances, abortion advocates have had theirs surgically removed.

Hardly surprising from the Canadian Socialist fauxtopia. If human existence is inconvenient to their statistics, what better way to fudge the numbers than to expunge these? One need look no further than their permissive euthanasia of the homeless. — Master Uchiha (@BluesaberKurama) September 24, 2023

It's called a 'slippery slope' for good reason. Once you can deem one demographic as subhuman, it makes it much easier to advocate for their deaths, and it is not just the pre-born that are targeted anymore.

The author of the LifeNews article also included a link so you can send an email to specific MPs and petition them to take a stand for those who cannot stand for themselves. This kind of human rights abuse against unborn children has to end.



