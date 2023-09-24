Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies

Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Laura W.  |  5:56 PM on September 24, 2023

On Sunday, Steven Ertelt, the founder and editor for LifeNews, shared with us that the Canadian Parliament debated a new bill (Bill C-311) in June of 2023 that would have added harsher sentencing requirements for a criminal who killed or injured a pregnant woman versus one whose victim is not pregnant. It was debated twice, and ultimately voted down by a vote of 205-113, LifeNews reports.

Pregnant women are a high-risk demographic for violence perpetrated by an intimate partner, and this bill would have recognized that inherent risk for a vulnerable group and offered justice for those women and their pre-born children who are victimized - even those crimes that are not domestic violence.

The bill did see an uptick in the number of those who voted in favor, however. Those in favor of the bill totaled 113, versus 76 in 2016, which is encouraging.

That is a very fair point, they ARE being consistent in the way they devalue human life. Disgusting.

We're not sure Orwell could've even imagined something so depressing.

***

Tags: BABY CANADA PREGNANCY PRO-LIFE UNBORN

