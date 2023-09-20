Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading
Listen to the Chilling 911 Call a Convicted Killer Made After Hitting a...

Child dies of fentanyl exposure at NYC daycare, three other children recovering

Laura W.  |  8:10 PM on September 20, 2023

A daycare operator in the Bronx was arrested on federal narcotics charges including possession with intent to distribute resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death, according to prosecutors, ABC reports. Court documents said that a kilogram of fentanyl was stored on top of the playmats that the children used to sleep on.

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference Tuesday that four children were exposed, and one was subsequently killed because the suspects Grei Mendez and tenant Carlisto Acevedo Brito were running a drug operation out of the daycare facility.

Nicholas Dominici was only a year old when he died on Friday, and three other children between the ages of eight months and two years were treated with Narcan and are currently recovering in the hospital. 

X users naturally had some strong feelings upon reading the ABC report.

Our thoughts EXACTLY.

The long-term effects of fentanyl include changes to the brain, which is why it's alarming for children this young to have been exposed to it. Fentanyl can also cause organ damage and respiratory issues.

More than a few blamed our wide-open southern border for the massive influx of illicit drugs and narcotics, and we can't say we blame them, or even necessarily disagree with them. 

Advertisement

Politics aside though, a baby has died, and 3 others were affected.

Our thoughts and prayers here at Twitchy are with these sweet children and their families. 

