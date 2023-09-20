Child dies of fentanyl exposure at NYC daycare, three other children recovering

A daycare operator in the Bronx was arrested on federal narcotics charges including possession with intent to distribute resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death, according to prosecutors, ABC reports. Court documents said that a kilogram of fentanyl was stored on top of the playmats that the children used to sleep on.

The operator of a New York City day care where a 1-year-old boy died from fentanyl exposure allegedly deleted more than 20,000 messages between her and her husband, according to the federal criminal complaint.



Three other children, ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years, were… pic.twitter.com/QzzAK9IoqX — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2023

Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference Tuesday that four children were exposed, and one was subsequently killed because the suspects Grei Mendez and tenant Carlisto Acevedo Brito were running a drug operation out of the daycare facility.

Nicholas Dominici was only a year old when he died on Friday, and three other children between the ages of eight months and two years were treated with Narcan and are currently recovering in the hospital.

X users naturally had some strong feelings upon reading the ABC report.

“A kilogram of fentanyl was stored on top of children’s play mats used for napping.”



JESUS CHRIST what https://t.co/EV1sG9Lj9E — brent is in summer mode ☀️ 🌴 (@brent858) September 20, 2023



Prison is too good for those involved. They deserve something harsher. Burying them under the jail still won't bring back the dead and fix the possible long term side affects of the babies who survived. — dlmculture (@dlmculture) September 20, 2023

The long-term effects of fentanyl include changes to the brain, which is why it's alarming for children this young to have been exposed to it. Fentanyl can also cause organ damage and respiratory issues.

Lock her and her husband up without bond and life in prison, without the possibility of parole. — From Hood 2 Reality🕊️. (@FromHood2Reali2) September 20, 2023

Throw the book at her. — Kay (@Rd1Tab2) September 20, 2023

More than a few blamed our wide-open southern border for the massive influx of illicit drugs and narcotics, and we can't say we blame them, or even necessarily disagree with them.

This is what open borders brings.

Thank a democrat the blood is on their hands — One Bad Dude (@Dorf73256527) September 20, 2023

She can’t be charged until Biden and Mayorkas are charged for allowing the flow of fentanyl into our country. — Y’t ÆnG3Ł (@Etherealight178) September 20, 2023

You support the open borders. It’s on you. — Bridgett Eckerle (@auntbepatriot) September 20, 2023

Politics aside though, a baby has died, and 3 others were affected.

Our thoughts and prayers here at Twitchy are with these sweet children and their families.

***

