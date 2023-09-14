Geraldo opens a can of worms with his take on the Hunter Biden gun charges

We aren't sure why the concept of law and order is so difficult for some people. Everyone is equal under the law, or at least they should be. Lying on the ATF 4473 form is a federal offense and carries with it a MINIMUM 10-year prison sentence. Regular people have spent more time in prison for a lot less. Just goes to show you what this author has always said: It must be nice to have that (D) by your name and the rules not apply to you.

Advertisement

If Hunter Biden was, say, Hunter Jones, I’d bet gun rights advocates would be arguing that his 2d Amendment rights are being violated. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2023

In Geraldo's ridiculous analogy here, if it's a crime for Hunter 'Jones' to do this, then it stands to reason that it is also a crime when Hunter Biden does it. Names and family affiliations shouldn't play a role, but we don't live in a perfect world. This indictment is just the Democrats trying to give the right something to chew on, but without addressing the more serious crimes the Biden family has allegedly committed or been involved in. AKA, it's a distraction.

No, because gun rights advocates are also advocates for responsible gun ownership.



They'd be wondering why "Hunter Jones" has not already recevied the same treatment (years in jail) as anyone else who did this.



This is tone deaf, even for you. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 14, 2023

RIGHT? We all know that had the average person done this, they'd have already been in prison.

Geraldo you're trolling for engagement points? Or do you really feel elites should live by different rules? If so, you are part of the problem with the divisiveness in this country. Maybe take your troll back and say you didn't mean it would be a great start to recovering some… — FreedomSeeds (@ChestyPullerFan) September 14, 2023

'Rules for thee, not for me!'

Gun rights advocates advocate for legal gun ownership, you absolute toolbag.



Hunter Bidens rights aren't being violated, he broke the law. — Chris (@wr2020ny) September 14, 2023

We wonder if Geraldo is aware of the ATF's 'Prohibited Persons' list. Habitual drug users are on this list. (Controlled Substances Act, codified at 21 U.S.C. § 802).

you don’t have a right to dispose of handguns in random dumpsters in public



I am not well-versed in gun rights but I would imagine that’s a big no-no — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) September 14, 2023

Chris would be 100% correct here, and we find it endlessly amusing that those on the Left who screech all the time about guns ending up in the hands of criminals so easily are silent on this. Or worse, making excuses for it.

doubt...a felony is a felony — citrusgop (@citrusgop) September 14, 2023

There it is. At the end of the day, Hunter committed a federal crime and he needs to be held accountable for that. Let's just not allow this to distract us from the rest of the whole Biden family mess.

Advertisement

===============================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!