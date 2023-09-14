Geraldo opens a can of worms with his take on the Hunter Biden gun charges

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives up on travel ban to red states with anti-LGBTQ...
Laura W.  |  3:36 PM on September 14, 2023
Richard Drew

We aren't sure why the concept of law and order is so difficult for some people. Everyone is equal under the law, or at least they should be. Lying on the ATF 4473 form is a federal offense and carries with it a MINIMUM 10-year prison sentence. Regular people have spent more time in prison for a lot less. Just goes to show you what this author has always said: It must be nice to have that (D) by your name and the rules not apply to you. 

In Geraldo's ridiculous analogy here, if it's a crime for Hunter 'Jones' to do this, then it stands to reason that it is also a crime when Hunter Biden does it. Names and family affiliations shouldn't play a role, but we don't live in a perfect world. This indictment is just the Democrats trying to give the right something to chew on, but without addressing the more serious crimes the Biden family has allegedly committed or been involved in. AKA, it's a distraction. 

RIGHT? We all know that had the average person done this, they'd have already been in prison. 

'Rules for thee, not for me!'

We wonder if Geraldo is aware of the ATF's 'Prohibited Persons' list. Habitual drug users are on this list. (Controlled Substances Act, codified at 21 U.S.C. § 802). 

Chris would be 100% correct here, and we find it endlessly amusing that those on the Left who screech all the time about guns ending up in the hands of criminals so easily are silent on this. Or worse, making excuses for it.

There it is. At the end of the day, Hunter committed a federal crime and he needs to be held accountable for that. Let's just not allow this to distract us from the rest of the whole Biden family mess.

