WIN! NM fed judge to issue temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional gun carry ban

Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency over violence in her state and imposed a 30-day ban on carrying guns openly or concealed in public in Albuquerque. A New Mexico federal judge is now saying he will issue a temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional order.

Firearms Policy Coalition was one of the numerous gun rights organizations that immediately filed a lawsuit.

BREAKING: New Mexico federal judge says he will issue a temporary restraining order against the governor's gun carry ban. https://t.co/CZ8ei9ZJtk — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 13, 2023

The judge says that Bruen supports the plaintiffs' argument that the carry ban is unconstitutional. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 13, 2023

The judge ruled the suspension was unconstitutional, citing the Bruen Supreme Court case that was decided in June of 2022.

Can we just say one thing to Governor Grisham? WE TOLD YOU SO.

The governor's lawyer says the carry ban is constitutional because you can't tell which legal gun carriers will commit crimes — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 13, 2023

Why is it necessary to constantly remind Leftists that the Minority Report was not a documentary and that pre-crime isn't a thing? One cannot restrict someone's constitutionally-protected rights because they MIGHT commit a crime. This writer just rolled her eyes and sighed so hard that she redirected a storm system.

Governor Grisham's lawyer closing out their argument after obvious pushback from the court.



"WE WANT A BAN NOW" https://t.co/X6hLyDDcI2 pic.twitter.com/UwrtkOEHwv — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 13, 2023

Heh. Good thing this judge is not moved by overly emotional pleas from the governor and her attorney.

Want to bet she digs the hole deeper and violates the order? — open_wire (@open_wire) September 13, 2023

We aren't entirely sure she'll be able to help herself.

The judge, reviewing the governor’s argument that constitutional rights can be unilaterally suspended if you yell “EMERGENCY” loud enough: pic.twitter.com/7ypd9kuQw7 — RedBeardRob (@RedBeardRob1) September 13, 2023

We can hope other wannabe authoritarian governors will take this lesson to heart, but let's be honest, they don't give a single solitary poo about our rights. Thank God for organizations like FPC that tirelessly work to fight back on our behalf.

Man, we never get tired of winning.

