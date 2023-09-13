Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the...
WIN! NM fed judge to issue temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional gun carry ban

Laura W.  |  6:50 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency over violence in her state and imposed a 30-day ban on carrying guns openly or concealed in public in Albuquerque. A New Mexico federal judge is now saying he will issue a temporary restraining order against Grisham's unconstitutional order.

Firearms Policy Coalition was one of the numerous gun rights organizations that immediately filed a lawsuit. 

The judge ruled the suspension was unconstitutional, citing the Bruen Supreme Court case that was decided in June of 2022.

Can we just say one thing to Governor Grisham? WE TOLD YOU SO.

Why is it necessary to constantly remind Leftists that the Minority Report was not a documentary and that pre-crime isn't a thing? One cannot restrict someone's constitutionally-protected rights because they MIGHT commit a crime. This writer just rolled her eyes and sighed so hard that she redirected a storm system. 

Heh. Good thing this judge is not moved by overly emotional pleas from the governor and her attorney.

We aren't entirely sure she'll be able to help herself.

We can hope other wannabe authoritarian governors will take this lesson to heart, but let's be honest, they don't give a single solitary poo about our rights. Thank God for organizations like FPC that tirelessly work to fight back on our behalf.

Man, we never get tired of winning.

