After Threatening Young Trump Staffers, Slotkin Says She's Being Attacked Because She’s a Girl

Maybe it's because you're a woman or MAYBE it's because you are threatening to use the full weight of the government specifically against young conservatives just getting started in their careers who might want to work for the Trump Administration for future opportunities.

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Elissa Slotkin claims that the only reason that she's being attacked for threatening lawfare against young conservatives for serving in the Trump administration is because she's a woman. 🙄 https://t.co/UK8Oa1xdhy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2026

Slotkin says they are weaponizing her 'womanhood' against her, but it seems she is threatening naive young people because she believes they can be easily manipulated. Slotkin is the one taking advantage of people.

https://t.co/M4As8tWEHg — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 19, 2026

Must be nice to just pull out the 'but I'm a little ol' woman card' whenever you put your fat foot in your mouth.

Yes because women also totally haven’t called out her threats 🤨 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2026

She’s a psycho — JeffThue (@JeffThue) October 19, 2026

That's putting it nicely.

Clown — Dennis Hennessy (@EdDuffy466) October 19, 2026

Ahh yes I got caught let me play the “I’m a woman” card — Save America (@rads41065) October 19, 2026

That’s a weak deflection. She openly talked about using the legal system to target young conservatives, the exact kind of political intimidation people call Bolshevik tactics. When that gets called out, she pivots to “they’re only attacking me because I’m a woman.” The criticism is about the threat of lawfare, not her gender. Claiming victimhood after floating prosecutions for political service is a transparent dodge. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) October 19, 2026

It's what leftists do.

She's being "attacked" because she's a traitorous, deep state minion, but she should definitely cry harder and draw even more attention to herself. ❤️🇺🇲❤️ — Daughter of the King (@MustangEllie444) October 19, 2026

She wants to draw attention to her plight. She thinks she looks like the lone Democrat forcefully fighting back against Trump and she's being targeted.

This cluster B psychopath needs to be indicted for sedition. — E Pluribus Unum 🇺🇸 (@Use_facts) October 19, 2026

These Democrats are lunatics. — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) October 19, 2026

What a joke glp slotkin is 🤡 — Cindy✨ (@yeshua458) October 19, 2026

Maybe the Ozempic is getting to her brain. Now that's a defense she could have used and it would have been way more believable.

She's an absolute sociopath — Affirm Reality ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💜 🤍 💚 (@MirabelleW18) October 19, 2026

Watch it with the sound off. She's such a weirdo.

These days, being a hysterical, nonsensical liberal woman is a sufficient reason. — Lovely_Infidel كافر (@Lovely_Infidel) October 19, 2026

@greg_price11 You don’t say? https://t.co/kZbaJwKFwL — Misanthrope (@Commiesgetded) October 19, 2026

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@greg_price11 Well no, Elissa…it’s because you’re a Marxist. — Paul Fischer (@PaulFischer) October 19, 2026

Bingo.

@greg_price11 Imagine the level of incompetence required to consistently choose to self-victimize. — Ruettiger (@rruetigger) October 19, 2026

It's the level of incompetence of a typical Democrat.

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