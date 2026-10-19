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After Threatening Young Trump Staffers, Slotkin Says She's Being Attacked Because She’s a Girl

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 19, 2026 8:00 PM
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After Threatening Young Trump Staffers, Slotkin Says She's Being Attacked Because She’s a Girl
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Maybe it's because you're a woman or MAYBE it's because you are threatening to use the full weight of the government specifically against young conservatives just getting started in their careers who might want to work for the Trump Administration for future opportunities. 

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Slotkin says they are weaponizing her 'womanhood' against her, but it seems she is threatening naive young people because she believes they can be easily manipulated. Slotkin is the one taking advantage of people. 

Must be nice to just pull out the 'but I'm a little ol' woman card' whenever you put your fat foot in your mouth. 

That's putting it nicely. 

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It's what leftists do. 

She wants to draw attention to her plight. She thinks she looks like the lone Democrat forcefully fighting back against Trump and she's being targeted. 

Maybe the Ozempic is getting to her brain. Now that's a defense she could have used and it would have been way more believable. 

Watch it with the sound off. She's such a weirdo. 

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Bingo.

It's the level of incompetence of a typical Democrat. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELISSA SLOTKIN | LAW AND ORDER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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