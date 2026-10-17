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MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed’s Answer to Long MRI Waits Under His Healthcare Plan: ‘Sucks for Them’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 17, 2026 3:33 PM
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MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed’s Answer to Long MRI Waits Under His Healthcare Plan: ‘Sucks for Them’
David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Truly, what is the appeal of this guy, Michigan? He's a terrorist sympathizer, a liar, a grifter, he's arrogant and he has short man's syndrome. 

Help America understand why he is even in the running to be a Senator from your great state. Please!

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Actually, it really does suck when you're waiting for an MRI. Ask all the people in the UK and Canada doing just that. It's also why Florida medical offices are full of Canadians who go there for treatment because they'd die waiting in their own country. 

Guess what? If you need an MRI in the United States, a hospital will give it to you and you can pay it back in payments and it doesn't even hurt your credit anymore. That seems like a much better tradeoff than sitting and waiting because it will be free. 

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He's not an actual physician who has treated patients so perhaps that's why he doesn't seem to be in the know about how people suffer waiting for medical treatment.

Also, his doctor wife doesn't take any government insurance at all, including Medicare, so they aren't really worried about poor people suffering anyway. 

Perhaps people should take the actual word of citizens who moved elsewhere and had to deal with being treated like cattle when they were sick.

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He's not a physician and he certainly is not a good person.

Just a nasty, little elf.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | HEALTHCARE | MEDICARE | MICHIGAN

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