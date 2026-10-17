MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed’s Answer to Long MRI Waits Under His Healthcare Plan: ‘Sucks for Them’

Truly, what is the appeal of this guy, Michigan? He's a terrorist sympathizer, a liar, a grifter, he's arrogant and he has short man's syndrome.

Help America understand why he is even in the running to be a Senator from your great state. Please!

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Abdul El-Sayed's response to long wait times due to his government-run healthcare plan? "sucks for them" Seriously. That's what he said. Your wait times will go up. Your taxes will go up. The quality of your care will go down. Abdul doesn't care. https://t.co/o8oGHJ8dxQ — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 16, 2026

Actually, it really does suck when you're waiting for an MRI. Ask all the people in the UK and Canada doing just that. It's also why Florida medical offices are full of Canadians who go there for treatment because they'd die waiting in their own country.

It’s not just the dismissive “sucks for them” line, it’s him ridiculing the very notion of rationing and long wait times, as if those are right-wing inventions. Sarcastic and ignorant. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 17, 2026

Guess what? If you need an MRI in the United States, a hospital will give it to you and you can pay it back in payments and it doesn't even hurt your credit anymore. That seems like a much better tradeoff than sitting and waiting because it will be free.

If his government-run healthcare makes people suffer long lines for care… Abdul El-Sayed says “it sucks for them”. Me: He is a unserious person He is ruthless He is unfit to make health policy 3 things can be true. — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) October 17, 2026

He's not an actual physician who has treated patients so perhaps that's why he doesn't seem to be in the know about how people suffer waiting for medical treatment.

Also, his doctor wife doesn't take any government insurance at all, including Medicare, so they aren't really worried about poor people suffering anyway.

Unlike most Americans, I've lived with a fully socialized health care system and the long wait times and limitations on care do indeed suck. My personal favorite was the NHS pushing women who had endometriosis to have hysterectomies in their teens and twenties because it was cheaper than *keeping us on the Pill* without breaks indefinitely. Yes, that was a real thing! And it is emblematic! Medicare for All isn't the NHS, but it's a step in that direction, and health care is the main reason we returned to the US-- even with all the flaws in the American system. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 17, 2026

Perhaps people should take the actual word of citizens who moved elsewhere and had to deal with being treated like cattle when they were sick.

Government control of healthcare is all about control and rationing, not quality care or maximizing medical options and maximizing choices and doctor/patient care... @AbdulElSayed is not a doctor, he is a narcissist and Marxist who couldn't care less about people or the damage they would suffer in a single payer/government control system... — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 17, 2026

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He's not a physician and he certainly is not a good person.

Early on there were a lot of profiles calling Abdul a strong communicator - but I don’t think I’ve seen a worse messenger at reaching beyond his own group. No charm, no humility, no empathy, no acknowledgment of differing views. Just an angry, smug, pro-terror little dwarf. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 16, 2026

Just a nasty, little elf.

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