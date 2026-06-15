Knicks 'Fans' Destroy Cab Driver's Livelihood in Mamdani's NYC — Immigrant Ruined After Victory Riots

After the Knicks victory, the folks in Zohran Mamdani's New York City destroyed a man's taxi. Mamdani claims to care about immigrants, but apparently has no concern for this man from Algeria trying to support his family.

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A cab driver was left speechless and can no longer make a living after Knicks fans destroyed his car 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/HkPdWILdUx — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 14, 2026

The man is discouraged and ready to give up.

Read @THECITYNY - we had his story yesterday. Very nice man, just here to make a living for his family in Algeria.https://t.co/Ktll9DhrTC — Jose Martinez (@JMartinezNYC) June 15, 2026

Noureddine Bitat went from the end of a 13-hour shift behind the wheel of a yellow cab to being dragged onto the street by a mob in the wake of Wednesday night’s win by the Knicks — then watched helplessly as the taxi was trashed. The 59-year-old Algerian cabbie became engulfed in the wild scenes that unfolded on the blocks north of Madison Square Garden and between Fifth and Eighth avenues after Game Four of the NBA Finals. That’s when rowdy revelers swarmed the leased 2026 Toyota Sienna as it headed east at 36th Street and Seventh Avenue, shattering its windshield and meter and stomping on its roof and hood.

Wtf is the point of this, find this dumb mfkrs and have them pay for it pic.twitter.com/FbZ37ZJv6o — Sai lu (@Luor32) June 15, 2026

Unfortunately, in Zohran Mamdani's New York City, they don't prosecute crime, so that won't happen.

No—-find all those little a holes and make mommy and daddy pay-or they pay! — Karen (@KMbecause) June 15, 2026

The people standing on his car and damaging it should be found, charged criminally for the destruction of property and have to pay for the damage. Only when you hold people who damage property accountable will you ever have a chance of stopping the behavior. It’s disgusting and… — Tina Bailey (@tina_baile42450) June 15, 2026

AOC will say they did it because they needed bread and formula for their babies.

somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet https://t.co/t1RzyYXpIT — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 15, 2026

Famous entertainer 'French Montana' has offered to help the cab driver to get back on his feet. That was kind of him.

He's a member of our union. We'd love to connect you. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) June 15, 2026

His Union says they can connect them. That's good news. It's almost like a private citizen with lots of wealth can do good with their own money without being compelled by the government. Alert the media.

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This poor cab driver can no longer make a living to support his family after Knicks fans destroyed his vehicle.



This is terrible.



They should use facial recognition and charge these people with felony destruction of property. https://t.co/W9Rc5svZ91 pic.twitter.com/UwAQUX2Jox — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 15, 2026

Imagine the brainwashing that has to take place in order for you to be absolutely unaware of the impact you are having on another human.



The inability to feel remorse is a sign of psychotic behavior



One of the key traits of a psychopath is not feeling remorse



Look at the video https://t.co/rwdXS1mOzT — Coach H (@Coach_H_96) June 15, 2026

They know the city has no leader and they'll get away with this behavior. Period.

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