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Knicks 'Fans' Destroy Cab Driver's Livelihood in Mamdani's NYC — Immigrant Ruined After Victory Riots

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

After the Knicks victory, the folks in Zohran Mamdani's New York City destroyed a man's taxi. Mamdani claims to care about immigrants, but apparently has no concern for this man from Algeria trying to support his family.

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The man is discouraged and ready to give up.

Noureddine Bitat went from the end of a 13-hour shift behind the wheel of a yellow cab to being dragged onto the street by a mob in the wake of Wednesday night’s win by the Knicks — then watched helplessly as the taxi was trashed.

The 59-year-old Algerian cabbie became engulfed in the wild scenes that unfolded on the blocks north of Madison Square Garden and between Fifth and Eighth avenues after Game Four of the NBA Finals. That’s when rowdy revelers swarmed the leased 2026 Toyota Sienna as it headed east at 36th Street and Seventh Avenue, shattering its windshield and meter and stomping on its roof and hood.

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Unfortunately, in Zohran Mamdani's New York City, they don't prosecute crime, so that won't happen.

AOC will say they did it because they needed bread and formula for their babies.

Famous entertainer 'French Montana' has offered to help the cab driver to get back on his feet. That was kind of him.

His Union says they can connect them. That's good news. It's almost like a private citizen with lots of wealth can do good with their own money without being compelled by the government. Alert the media.

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They know the city has no leader and they'll get away with this behavior. Period.

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CRIME NEW YORK RIOTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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