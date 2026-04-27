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Simp Pines for Biden’s ‘No Drama’ Days — Forgets Afghanistan, Inflation, Open Borders, and a Senile POTUS

justmindy
justmindy | 8:42 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It's hard to imagine how Chris Jackson manages to tweet with his lips firmly attached to Joe Biden's wrinkled behind, but alas, here we are. 

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Apparently, Chris Jackson has something in common with Joe Biden ... A terrible memory.

But aside from all of that, how was the theater, Mrs. Lincoln?

Then, there is Joyce Carol Oates having a very normal one. Heh.

Chris conveniently forgets all of these things, actually.

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Oh, the sane people in America absolutely remember. 

That's the one way to immediately improve the country. 

Explains quite a lot about the Democrats.

What a gem. Not!

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The rest of us aren't dealing with memory loss. We remember it all. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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