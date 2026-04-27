Simp Pines for Biden’s ‘No Drama’ Days — Forgets Afghanistan, Inflation, Open Borders, and a Senile POTUS

It's hard to imagine how Chris Jackson manages to tweet with his lips firmly attached to Joe Biden's wrinkled behind, but alas, here we are.

Who else misses the boring, no-drama days of @JoeBiden?



No chaos. No circus. No daily embarrassment.



Just quiet competence from a president who actually knew how to do the job. pic.twitter.com/IKmnZFOTDw — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 26, 2026

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Apparently, Chris Jackson has something in common with Joe Biden ... A terrible memory.

Disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, catastrophic invasion of Ukraine, senile President. No drama at all. 🙄 https://t.co/EooTMEFy2T — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 27, 2026

But aside from all of that, how was the theater, Mrs. Lincoln?

Biden did much to admire domestically but--& this is a mammoth "but"--his policy of attempting bipartisanship in a MAGA age, his reluctance to appoint an AG with the skill & temperament to prosecute the inciter of the Jan. 6 insurrection, to demonstrate to Americans the gravity… https://t.co/FNANwr8ejZ — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 27, 2026

Then, there is Joyce Carol Oates having a very normal one. Heh.

Do you mean for a president who was practically comatose?He wrapped up his days at 3 PM and wandered around like a senile old man? Have you forgotten the debate? Wake up! https://t.co/BsRAzfTVvq — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) April 26, 2026

Chris conveniently forgets all of these things, actually.

Remember when Biden crapped his pants in front of the Pope?



We do.



Remember when Biden started shaking hands with a person who wasn’t there?



We do.



Remember when Biden rushed the withdrawal of troops from the Middle East before conditions had been met and he got 13 service… https://t.co/RciPvFulEp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 27, 2026

Oh, the sane people in America absolutely remember.

Sky high gas prices. Historic wave of illegal aliens - many of whom committed violent crimes. Tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan that lead to Putin attacking Ukraine.



Joe Biden was many things. Competent was not one of them. https://t.co/SCabXREbCC — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 27, 2026

Stop trying to murder people https://t.co/ifKmTdTOub — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 27, 2026

That's the one way to immediately improve the country.

It was only boring if you stuck your head in the sand https://t.co/7nCkbUzPy0 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 27, 2026

What an unhinged thing to post less than 24 hours after someone tries to murder President Trump. https://t.co/uwqZQCGsfK — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) April 26, 2026

Explains quite a lot about the Democrats.

The guy who stripped me of my 1A rights as punishment for warning women accurately that their fertility was being damaged. @ChrisDJackson https://t.co/QlGYNtJRDs — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) April 27, 2026

What a gem. Not!

No “embarrassment” when he couldn’t find his rear end with both hands? https://t.co/T89AtL21TS — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 27, 2026

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It's been less than two years. This level of gaslighting really needs a bit more distance from the event in question. https://t.co/LeGeUBTcVp — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 27, 2026

The rest of us aren't dealing with memory loss. We remember it all.

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