The Most Divisive Ex-President Can't Move On and Now Cheers Dem Gerrymandering as 'Defending Democracy'

The most divisive President in recent history who can't seem to get a life and move on is weighing in.

Congratulations, Virginia! Republicans are trying to tilt the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet. Thanks for showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2026

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Say what you will about George W. Bush but he paints and leaves the rest of us alone. Even Bill Clinton mostly ogles women and stays out of politics. His shrew of a wife may be a nag, but he stays busy. Not Obama. He also has something to say and he basically ran Biden's term, as well.

Freaking hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/nlAl9HqUjc — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 22, 2026

And this is why the GOP has to take every advantage they can get and stop trying to play nice guy (looking at you, Indiana). Ron DeSantis knows how to fight. Be like Ron DeSantis. Own the libs.

You just meddled in the election and Trump will have you arrested, Obummer. Get a lawyer. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 22, 2026

What a dream that would be.

You don't want democracy. You want single party communism. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) April 22, 2026

That's all he has ever wanted. He set out to ruin America, and he's done a pretty good job, actually.

Such a feeble man. You are the spawn of Satan and an evil, sore loser bastarf! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) April 22, 2026

Harsh, but fair (also true).

Republicans: Let’s persuade them with arguments.

Democrats: Let’s rig the game. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 22, 2026

Oh look, Mr Manchurian Candidate has something to say — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 22, 2026

You literally were railing against the EXACT thing you are currently praising…



FIVE SECONDS AGO pic.twitter.com/dSoDk76OZm — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 22, 2026

Oh, you misunderstand. He doesn't like gerrymandering when Republicans do it. When Democrats do it (say it altogether), it's (D) different.

Shameful. Gerrymandering centralizes power around the establishments and the people always lose.



You have forsaken your principles and convictions. Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/XZucTY4G18 — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) April 22, 2026

This is who he always was. He never had principles.

“Congratulations, Virginia, you just disenfranchised virtually every Republican at the congressional level—democracy!” https://t.co/FC98aCo8GZ — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 22, 2026

That makes him giddy.

You’re an unconscionable liar, Obama. You just disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of voters. Disgusting. https://t.co/lbrYEWkbTh — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 22, 2026

Framing a clear attempt to gerrymander a huge advantage for Dems in a purple state as an example of "stand [ing] up for democracy" is incredibly dishonest.



Yet so on brand for Obama. https://t.co/4jGSkAXWMJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 22, 2026

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It's a perfect representation of who he is and always has been.

Notorious, corrupt president who tried to rig multiple elections by abusing power and jailing his political opponents says an abusive gerrymander promotes democracy. https://t.co/MIv16Yqdml — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 22, 2026

Some things never change.

Your museum is a tribute to the ugliness of your soul. https://t.co/8lJGcp2KGI — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 22, 2026

Jokes on America, Obama is soulless.

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