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The Most Divisive Ex-President Can't Move On and Now Cheers Dem Gerrymandering as 'Defending Democracy'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 AM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The most divisive President in recent history who can't seem to get a life and move on is weighing in.

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Say what you will about George W. Bush but he paints and leaves the rest of us alone. Even Bill Clinton mostly ogles women and stays out of politics. His shrew of a wife may be a nag, but he stays busy. Not Obama. He also has something to say and he basically ran Biden's term, as well. 

And this is why the GOP has to take every advantage they can get and stop trying to play nice guy (looking at you, Indiana). Ron DeSantis knows how to fight. Be like Ron DeSantis. Own the libs.

What a dream that would be.

That's all he has ever wanted. He set out to ruin America, and he's done a pretty good job, actually.

Harsh, but fair (also true).

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Oh, you misunderstand. He doesn't like gerrymandering when Republicans do it. When Democrats do it (say it altogether), it's (D) different.

This is who he always was. He never had principles.

That makes him giddy.

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It's a perfect representation of who he is and always has been.

Some things never change.

Jokes on America, Obama is soulless.

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