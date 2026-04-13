Et Tu, Ruben? Swalwell's 'Best Friend in the World' Now Demands His Expulsion from Congress

Ruh-Roh! Eric Swalwell's bestie Ruben Gallego is NOW calling for him to resign from Congress! Before now, he only recommended he quit the Governor race. When you best pal turns on you, things have gotten real bad.

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I support the ethics committee’s investigation and believe Eric Swalwell is no longer fit to be a Member of Congress. He should be expelled from Congress.



I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 13, 2026

Remember, these two rode camels together in the desert. They are tight.

Oh please - you knew everything. https://t.co/WCyZAufeaA — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 13, 2026

Gallego is also a creep so of course he knew.

The lady doth protest too much, methinks https://t.co/QCPm3aOojW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 13, 2026

Those were the days.

Yeah, ok. You had no idea… https://t.co/4q20DPUrqU — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 13, 2026

Eventually, there will probably be evidence he knew, but for now, et tu, Ruben.

This disclaimer doesn’t strike me as very credible https://t.co/QGPec8dweN — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 13, 2026

No one believes this.

"I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric Swalwell" https://t.co/dkMMI7bA5h pic.twitter.com/4IbUOD7Gc3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 13, 2026

Oh, he's shaking in his boots.

So either the reports of Swalwell being a known predator in Congress are either false or Gallego is a good liar following a PR script given to him by the DNC to throw his friend under the bus to save his own career. https://t.co/BxLKQQHzHp — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) April 13, 2026

Gallego is a good liar is the best bet.

And so begins the damage control. We are supposed to think that he had no knowledge of Swalwell’s behavior even after he stayed best friends with the guy post-Fang Fang. Sure, dude. https://t.co/STTbjyFnER — Brittany (@bccover) April 13, 2026

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He knew plenty.

Eric Swalwell called Ruben Gallego his “best friend in the world” in November 2025.



Now Gallego says he had no knowledge and that Swalwell should be expelled.pic.twitter.com/l82ULAAHDJ https://t.co/qhI325AL0t — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) April 13, 2026

Went from endorsing, to defending, to rescinding endorsement, to now supporting his expulsion. https://t.co/7AvkOfC8IC — Ace (@AceElections) April 13, 2026

With friends like Ruben, who needs enemies?

You knew. The question is, what have you been getting up to, boss? https://t.co/fJJZeiUqEU — Huff (@Huff4Congress) April 13, 2026

It's getting juicy!

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