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Et Tu, Ruben? Swalwell's 'Best Friend in the World' Now Demands His Expulsion from Congress

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitchy

Ruh-Roh! Eric Swalwell's bestie Ruben Gallego is NOW calling for him to resign from Congress! Before now, he only recommended he quit the Governor race. When you best pal turns on you, things have gotten real bad.

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Remember, these two rode camels together in the desert. They are tight.

Gallego is also a creep so of course he knew.

Those were the days.

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Eventually, there will probably be evidence he knew, but for now, et tu, Ruben. 

No one believes this.

Oh, he's shaking in his boots.

Gallego is a good liar is the best bet.

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He knew plenty. 

With friends like Ruben, who needs enemies?

It's getting juicy!

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DNC ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO

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