13 Arrests, One Machete Rampage: 'Lucifer' Slashes Seniors on NYC Subway Platform

Another day, another career criminal attacking people on the subway in New York.

Guy just took a machete to the heads and bodies of random subway riders at Grand Central Station before NYPD officers finally shot him.



According to the @nypost, “He has 13 prior arrests, including one for menacing with a sharp object...”https://t.co/ukyoqLCWzj — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) April 11, 2026

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A chronic criminal slashed three elderly people with a machete — while calling himself “Lucifer” — in an unprovoked attack and was fatally shot by cops at Grand Central Terminal Saturday morning, police said. An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were slashed in their heads on the 4, 5, 6 subway platform at the iconic station at 9:50 a.m., police said. A 70-year-old woman was also slashed, but it wasn’t clear where on her body, cops said. Blood-soaked white gauze was wrapped around one victim’s head, photos from the scene show. The slasher was also seen being carried away on a gurney.

They will probably prosecute the cop for shooting the criminal. It is New York, after all.

Two NYPD detectives, who were working overtime to provide transit security, confronted the 44-year-old, identified as Anthony Griffin, and told him to drop the machete. “From the top of the stairs, they observed the individual on the platform, and they immediately ordered him to drop the knife,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference at the scene. “The individual was armed with a large knife described as a machete and was behaving erratically, repeatedly stating that he was Lucifer.” Griffin refused to comply “with at least 20 orders to drop the knife,” she said.

It's up to you, New York, New York... https://t.co/RrcDEJUMzi — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 11, 2026

It's up to New York to start protecting its elderly.

Why do we have to live like this? Thank God that the @nypd is still able to function. How long for us another question. https://t.co/NxqyKnj4cD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 11, 2026

The problem is even they have to worry about doing their jobs and then getting prosecuted later.

I think we all know what this situation calls for and that is a total ban on machetes in NYC https://t.co/390KAQzMDf — Magills (@magills_) April 11, 2026

It is the only solution.

We are called both to act justly and love mercy. Yes, hearts that pursue justice without mercy become cruel and detached. But mercy that fails to protect our neighbors is neither good nor loving - especially when the practical effect is the same as if we hated the innocent. https://t.co/ZhYjlJILZR — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) April 11, 2026

The elderly, children and disabled are most in need of protection. It's the responsibility of government to ensure those groups can live safely. The New York government is failing them.

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13 prior arrests…and who pays the price? https://t.co/5EER3aUfzQ — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) April 11, 2026

The most marginalized and the weakest.

It’s always the same backstory with these horrifying crimes. Perp has a record as long as a CVS receipt. https://t.co/acPBINPf7I — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) April 11, 2026

Every single time.

It’s always the same backstory with these horrifying crimes. Perp has a record as long as a CVS receipt. https://t.co/acPBINPf7I — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) April 11, 2026

Every single time.

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