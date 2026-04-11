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13 Arrests, One Machete Rampage: 'Lucifer' Slashes Seniors on NYC Subway Platform

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on April 11, 2026
Twitchy

Another day, another career criminal attacking people on the subway in New York. 

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A chronic criminal slashed three elderly people with a machete — while calling himself “Lucifer” — in an unprovoked attack and was fatally shot by cops at Grand Central Terminal Saturday morning, police said. 

An 85-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were slashed in their heads on the 4, 5, 6 subway platform at the iconic station at 9:50 a.m., police said. A 70-year-old woman was also slashed, but it wasn’t clear where on her body, cops said.

Blood-soaked white gauze was wrapped around one victim’s head, photos from the scene show. The slasher was also seen being carried away on a gurney.

They will probably prosecute the cop for shooting the criminal. It is New York, after all. 

Two NYPD detectives, who were working overtime to provide transit security, confronted the 44-year-old, identified as Anthony Griffin, and told him to drop the machete.

“From the top of the stairs, they observed the individual on the platform, and they immediately ordered him to drop the knife,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference at the scene. “The individual was armed with a large knife described as a machete and was behaving erratically, repeatedly stating that he was Lucifer.”

Griffin refused to comply “with at least 20 orders to drop the knife,” she said.

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It's up to New York to start protecting its elderly. 

The problem is even they have to worry about doing their jobs and then getting prosecuted later. 

It is the only solution.

The elderly, children and disabled are most in need of protection. It's the responsibility of government to ensure those groups can live safely. The New York government is failing them.

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The most marginalized and the weakest.

Every single time.

Every single time.

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CRIME GUN CONTROL LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK

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