Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her

The FBI has arrested a former Army employee for leaking classified info to a journalist. The journalist published her name with the intel (oops!) and that is how she was caught. That journalist was recently on Tucker's show. Lulz.

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The FBI has arrested a former Army employee for leaking classified information.



They caught her because the “journalist” she leaked to published her name with the classified info.



That “journalist” is recent Tucker guest Seth Harp. https://t.co/k58oVj8crD pic.twitter.com/Yxyn3KB2St — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 8, 2026

The FBI arrested Courtney Williams, 40, of Wagram, North Carolina yesterday and a federal grand jury indicted her today in connection with her alleged transmission of classified national defense information to individuals not authorized to receive it, including a journalist (the Journalist). Williams allegedly violated 18 U.S.C. § 793(d). “Clearance holders accept a solemn obligation to protect the classified information entrusted to them,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “That they do so is critical to the security of our Nation. When clearance holders violate that trust, the National Security Division will act swiftly to hold them accountable.” “We trust our war fighting individuals to cooperate as a team to protect our military and country,” said U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Ellis Boyle. “We will pursue criminal charges to keep these warriors safe whenever we find leakers exalting their own feelings over the safety of the United States.” “Courtney Williams swore an oath to safeguard our nation’s secrets as an employee supporting a Special Military Unit of the Army, but she allegedly betrayed that oath by sharing classified information with a media outlet and putting our nation, our warfighters, and our allies at risk,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “This indictment should serve as a stark warning to all current and former clearance holders thinking of violating their positions of trust. If you jeopardize our national security by disclosing classified information without authorization, the FBI will hold you accountable for your crimes.”

Yikes!

As alleged, between 2022 and 2025, Williams repeatedly communicated with the Journalist via telephone and text messages. During this period, Williams and the Journalist had over 10 hours of telephone calls and exchanged more than 180 messages. In one such message, the Journalist identified themselves as a journalist and stated that they sought information about the SMU in support of an upcoming article and book. After these communications with Williams, the Journalist published a book and article that named Williams as a source and attributed specific statements to her. Some of these statements contained classified national defense information. In addition to her disclosures to the Journalist, Williams also made unauthorized disclosures of national defense information via her social media accounts. On the day the article and book were published, Williams exchanged several messages with the Journalist. In one such message, Williams stated that she was “concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed.” In a separate message to a third party, Williams added that, “I might actually get arrested . . . for disclosing classified information.” In a subsequent message, Williams citied a statutory provision of the Espionage Act. And when asked how she knew that she may face legal consequences for her disclosures to the Journalist, Williams responded, “I have known my entire career,” adding that “they tell you everyday . . . 100 times a day.” Finally, in a message to a different third party, Williams stated that she was “probably going to jail for life.”

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So, it wasn't just a little bit of information. It was years of information. She knew it was going to be a problem. She can't even claim she made an oopsie.

Not looking good for Tucker https://t.co/5zeZrLtdAw — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) April 8, 2026

Birds of a feather ...

Seth Harp is a rhetorical arsonist and a lousy excuse for a “journalist.” https://t.co/8QPi6q6eCE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 8, 2026

He also doesn't protect his sources.

I just be a good judge of character https://t.co/2e7Organfc pic.twitter.com/AdjiZvbDjL — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) April 8, 2026

Apparently he included her name in the book? Lol. https://t.co/3LiDz2MmJ0 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) April 8, 2026

That, he did!

You gonna write the story of that time your longest running source was busted? https://t.co/MY69Lj8UdM — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 8, 2026

He'll probably seek to make money off that, too.

In case you think this might have been a mistake:



After Harp published some of the info, she texted someone that she “might actually get arrested.. for disclosing classified information” pic.twitter.com/5En8s8JeTW — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 8, 2026

Why would he even include her name lol — Ben Bag Bag (@bilbobenbagbag) April 8, 2026

Best not to conspire to commit crimes with people who are this dumb. — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 8, 2026

Good life advice.

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Wonder how many confidential sources Tucker would be willing to burn to sell a book. — Jungle Carbine (@JungleCarbine) April 8, 2026

Probably best not to leak to Tucker or any person in his radius.

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