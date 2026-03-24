Two Legacy Media Douchebags Debate Which One Is the Turd Sandwich

Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd were chatting on a podcast about politics and the funniest moment happened. It was ripe for jokes and X came through.

"Sometimes your choice is between a douchebag and a turd sandwich." -- @chucktodd on the current state of American politics pic.twitter.com/EpaW4F7wLe — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 23, 2026

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Ummmm ...

True, but sometimes they do a podcast together... https://t.co/2M9Lps7xbQ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 23, 2026

Chris left himself wide open for that one.

It's a toss up.

The internet is forever.

Preach!

The lack of self-awareness when making that comment... — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) March 23, 2026

The lack of self awareness between these 2 is pretty awesome tbh — mike w (@mike_w36986) March 24, 2026

Self-awareness level zero.

That’s from a South Park episode. — Alan Cosgrove (@fantasypolitics) March 23, 2026

We know! — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 23, 2026

Of course, it's not an original thought. Heh.

Both of you are a cancer for media and you’re both turd sandwiches — Dino75 (@GenX975) March 24, 2026

Every normal American when they watch this. pic.twitter.com/KLjrANXgsm — Joe Schwind (@Shoeless__Joe) March 24, 2026

It's one of those situations when you hope they both lose.

Which one of you is which? BTW, I only say that insult because you both are very biased progressive activists and won’t admit it. — Comrade O’Brien (@HipsterDoofus64) March 23, 2026

And neither of them hides it particularly well.

That's how most people feel when deciding between legacy media outlets. — Jack Baez (@NotreDameFan27) March 24, 2026

Fair point.

I agree with that analogy with watching either of you. So I choose neither. And I’m happy. — Jill West (@JillJillwest1) March 23, 2026

Kinda like media choices — Crumbcar (@crumbcar) March 23, 2026

Touche.

Agree, if we're talking about the participants in this podcast — Steve Schneider (@Schneider_Stv) March 23, 2026

Yeah, we know all too well. Criminy, no self-awareness at all. — InFlyoverCountry (@littles1313) March 23, 2026

"Douchebag and Turd Sandwich "



And just like that, your guys show has the perfect name — Back East (@SkellyFreaks) March 23, 2026

Get ready for a merchandise line.

How’s that for a sound bite! — Michael DaSilva (@MikeDaSilvaNews) March 23, 2026

It's a banger.

As you both post from your basements. — Erinn2ns (@Erinn2ns) March 24, 2026

So poetic.

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