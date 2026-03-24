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Two Legacy Media Douchebags Debate Which One Is the Turd Sandwich

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 24, 2026
Townhall Media

Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd were chatting on a podcast about politics and the funniest moment happened. It was ripe for jokes and X came through.

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Ummmm ...

Chris left himself wide open for that one. 

It's a toss up.

The internet is forever.

Preach!

Self-awareness level zero.

Of course, it's not an original thought. Heh.

It's one of those situations when you hope they both lose.

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And neither of them hides it particularly well.

Fair point.

Touche.

Get ready for a merchandise line.

It's a banger.

So poetic.

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS CILLIZZA CHUCK TODD CNN MEDIA BIAS

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