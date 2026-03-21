Trump Admin Moving Forward With Deporting 'Maryland Man' (Sen. Van Hollen Has Time...
Sick! UN Documents Child Brides on the Rise in Gaza, Calls It a...
Bill Melugin Asked ICE Agents What They Thought of Trump's Airport Plan (Cue...
CHECKMATE! Trump's Temp Fix for TSA Staffing Problems Is a MAJOR Shutdown Backfire...
VIP
'Media Veterans' Slam CBS News for Exiting Murrow-Era Journalism While CNN Laughably Embra...
Here's Code Pink Flying (Some in First Class) to Cuba to Tell People...
Democrats Continue Endangering America With Shutdowns
Elon Musk Makes a TSA Offer That the Senate Dems (NOT Including John...
Excruciating! Georgia Chief Justice DESTROYS Attorney Over Citing Non-Existent Cases (and...
'Polling on This Must Be Brutal': Even the MSM Isn't Cooperating With the...
Jake Tapper's New Broadcast Office Decor Is TOTALLY Not a Metaphor for CNN
Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The At...
Jim Acosta Warns That 'Partisan Hacks' Will Take Over CNN Due to Paramount/Warner...
CNN’s Solution to Low Ratings Is Enormous Mics for Anderson Cooper and Office...

Mueller's Death Sparks Outrage and Praise: Trump Says 'Good Riddance,' Dems Mourn a 'Model of Integrity'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:21 PM on March 21, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Robert Mueller has died after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Advertisement

It's a shame the way Mueller spent the last years of his life.

President Trump celebrated the death of former FBI director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller with a teeth-baring social media post on Saturday.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted shortly after Mueller’s death was announced.

Mueller was named Special Counsel and tasked with investigating the 2016 election which hung over the head of Trump throughout his first term in office. The now dead former G-man concluded that Russia interfered, mainly on social media, with the intent of benefitting Trump. Mueller’s family announced on Saturday that the New York native died at the age of 81

Obviously, Trump doesn't have fond regards for Mueller.

Recommended

Excruciating! Georgia Chief Justice DESTROYS Attorney Over Citing Non-Existent Cases (and Then Lying)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The feelings about this announcement are mixed. Basically, Democrats who feel Mueller did their bidding have words of praise and those who believe he treated the President unfairly, understand Trump's natural animous.

Trump wasn't as kind to Mueller's legacy as he was to RBG. Perhaps, he didn't feel as if RBG had sought to personally harm him. 

Advertisement

That about sums it up.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Excruciating! Georgia Chief Justice DESTROYS Attorney Over Citing Non-Existent Cases (and Then Lying)
Grateful Calvin
Bill Melugin Asked ICE Agents What They Thought of Trump's Airport Plan (Cue MORE Dem Pearl Clutching)
Doug P.
Sick! UN Documents Child Brides on the Rise in Gaza, Calls It a 'Coping Mechanism' Amid Crisis
justmindy
CHECKMATE! Trump's Temp Fix for TSA Staffing Problems Is a MAJOR Shutdown Backfire for Pro-Illegal Dems
Doug P.
Cynical Publius Reveals Trump's Greatest Superpower, Courtesy of Anne Applebaum and The Atlantic
Grateful Calvin
Here's Code Pink Flying (Some in First Class) to Cuba to Tell People Living Under Communism Trump Is Bad
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Excruciating! Georgia Chief Justice DESTROYS Attorney Over Citing Non-Existent Cases (and Then Lying) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement