Mueller's Death Sparks Outrage and Praise: Trump Says 'Good Riddance,' Dems Mourn a 'Model of Integrity'

Robert Mueller has died after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

🚨 BREAKING: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated President Trump over the Russia Collusion hoax, had DlED, per MSNOW



He was 81 years old.



Last year, Bob was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to testify, but ignored it. pic.twitter.com/zOgpbgPWwR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 21, 2026

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It's a shame the way Mueller spent the last years of his life.

Trump blasts Robert Mueller after news of ex-FBI director, Russia special counsel's death: 'Good' https://t.co/OeLRK5D3Da pic.twitter.com/ABgK5ZRIhi — New York Post (@nypost) March 21, 2026

President Trump celebrated the death of former FBI director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller with a teeth-baring social media post on Saturday. “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted shortly after Mueller’s death was announced. Mueller was named Special Counsel and tasked with investigating the 2016 election which hung over the head of Trump throughout his first term in office. The now dead former G-man concluded that Russia interfered, mainly on social media, with the intent of benefitting Trump. Mueller’s family announced on Saturday that the New York native died at the age of 81

Obviously, Trump doesn't have fond regards for Mueller.

BREAKING: President Trump confirms that Robert Mueller has died, says he’s glad he’s dead.



Completely justified response! Mueller abused his position and weaponized the justice system against innocent Americans, including the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/WcG5BeoFSE — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) March 21, 2026

Robert Mueller was an American hero, whose distinguished service to our country spanned a lifetime. Marine officer and decorated combat veteran; revered prosecutor and arguably the greatest FBI director in history.

A model of integrity.

RIPhttps://t.co/3oUzLgbcmk via @NYTimes — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 21, 2026

The feelings about this announcement are mixed. Basically, Democrats who feel Mueller did their bidding have words of praise and those who believe he treated the President unfairly, understand Trump's natural animous.

It’s totally understandable why President Trump would feel this way after what was done to him, but I’d argue it’s even worse than that. The real crime was what Democrats and the media did in using a half-dead Robert Mueller as their figurehead, propping him up as a respected… pic.twitter.com/JUjBp9fcQt — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 21, 2026

"Robert Mueller just died? I didn't know that. Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" https://t.co/enEmHwJszT pic.twitter.com/7Z2eazQGzE — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) March 21, 2026

Trump wasn't as kind to Mueller's legacy as he was to RBG. Perhaps, he didn't feel as if RBG had sought to personally harm him.

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RIP Robert Mueller, a distinguished longtime public servant who unfortunately will be best remembered for his final act. The special counsel Russia investigation was ill-considered from the start, and he let his staff & objectives get away from him. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 21, 2026

That about sums it up.

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