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Eat the Rich? Nah—AOC Just Hired the Rich's Makeup Artists with Donor Dollars

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 AM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Apparently, AOC has moved on from 'eat the rich' to 'hire the make-up artists to the rich' to give her a fashionable makeup look. 

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She’s blushing now.

Far-left “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who once boasted about doing her own makeup in an Instagram tutorial — shelled out more than $2,000 last fall to a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Bad Bunny and Bella Hadid.

On Nov. 5, her campaign reported paying New York and Los Angeles-based The Only Agency $670 for “campaign event makeup services,” then another $693.08, and $665 five days later for “campaign event hair and makeup services,” Federal Election Commission records show. 

The posh agency’s prices start at $600 a pop for hair and $600 for makeup.


One of the occasions the “Bronx girl” got dolled up for was the get out the vote rally for Mayor Mamdani in Queens on Oct. 26 with comrade Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont).

Of course she spent thousands for an event with Mamdani. That sounds about right. 

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That's what she says, but very clearly not what she means.

And wasting lots of money!

That will probably be the event of the season.

Bless his heart.  

She's a Democrat. They don't get much better than average looking, so to them, she is exceptional.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY

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