Eat the Rich? Nah—AOC Just Hired the Rich's Makeup Artists with Donor Dollars

Apparently, AOC has moved on from 'eat the rich' to 'hire the make-up artists to the rich' to give her a fashionable makeup look.

🚨 AOC spent $2,000 in campaign cash to hire pricey celebrity makeup artist



Communists are always good at spending other people’s money on themselves.



Per NY Post: “Far-left “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who once boasted about doing her own makeup in an… pic.twitter.com/TimeB0Wu9v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 14, 2026

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She’s blushing now. Far-left “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — who once boasted about doing her own makeup in an Instagram tutorial — shelled out more than $2,000 last fall to a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Bad Bunny and Bella Hadid. On Nov. 5, her campaign reported paying New York and Los Angeles-based The Only Agency $670 for “campaign event makeup services,” then another $693.08, and $665 five days later for “campaign event hair and makeup services,” Federal Election Commission records show. The posh agency’s prices start at $600 a pop for hair and $600 for makeup.

One of the occasions the “Bronx girl” got dolled up for was the get out the vote rally for Mayor Mamdani in Queens on Oct. 26 with comrade Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont).

Of course she spent thousands for an event with Mamdani. That sounds about right.

AOC used $2,000 of campaign funds to hire a celebrity makeup artist for Bad Bunny & Bella Hadid clients.Funny how the “do my own makeup” queen suddenly needs high-end help when the money isn’t hers. — Informer (@Informer_here) March 14, 2026

Is this what @AOC meant by “fight the oligarchy?” — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) March 15, 2026

That's what she says, but very clearly not what she means.

@RepAOC is a fraud. She has never been a true politician for the people. She was hired because of her acting abilities to deceive her constituents that she cares. more importantly, I have no doubt she cheats. — inHishands (@inhissilence) March 14, 2026

Seems the only thing politicians are good at are lying to their constituents — MrChevrolet66🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@MrChevrolet66) March 14, 2026

And wasting lots of money!

Keep on eye on her wedding expenses. — #USA (@69Rsi) March 14, 2026

That will probably be the event of the season.

It didn't work. — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) March 15, 2026

Bless his heart.

Lipstick on a pig — Reid Bloom (@ReidBloom) March 14, 2026

She’s average looking — Debra Kinter (@kinter_debra) March 14, 2026

She's a Democrat. They don't get much better than average looking, so to them, she is exceptional.

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Politicians will never have enough of your money to spend. As soon as they finish one grand expensive idea they will come up with another one and have to tax their way into funding it. One will follow another, it will never end. Look at the US deficit. The United States last… https://t.co/9EiatDStZy — Mr Macro (@SquawkMacro) March 14, 2026

AOC is one of the biggest frauds of them all.

Who knew that kind of coin could be made putting lipstick on a pig... https://t.co/Tm7W4y6Mxk — C2E - No Political Correctness Filter installed (@C2Ewny) March 14, 2026

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