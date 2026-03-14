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French Lectures on GOP 'Slide' to Pro-Choice—Forgets He Hailed Extremist Talarico as the True Christian

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 14, 2026
NBC

David French, you preening, pearl-clutching hypocrite. Your self-awareness is so absent it's basically on life support. Legendary levels of delusion, as always.

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French has no room to criticize Donald Trump when he fully goes to the mat for every Democrat candidate, candidates, who by the way, believe in ZERO restrictions on abortions.

Yes, Talarico, 'the preacher' who believes Mary got to choose to have Jesus so that excuses abortion and who believes minor children should be able to lop off their sex organs. French things he is 'decent'. 

Pro-lifers can't afford to be taken for granted. They must keep real pressure on the GOP—hold them accountable, demand they earn their votes, and push them to actually deliver on life-affirming policies. 

At the same time, stay clear-eyed: there's a massive, non-negotiable difference between the two major parties on this issue. One side actively expands abortion access and funding; the other, despite its flaws and backsliding, at least provides a viable path to restrictions and protections. Blind loyalty helps no one, but pretending the parties are equivalent helps the cause even less.

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Never forget.

Because he hates Trump. Plain and simple.

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And you absolutely never ever have to side with the Democrats.

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