French Lectures on GOP 'Slide' to Pro-Choice—Forgets He Hailed Extremist Talarico as the True Christian

David French, you preening, pearl-clutching hypocrite. Your self-awareness is so absent it's basically on life support. Legendary levels of delusion, as always.

One of the most bizarre aspects of Trumpism is the way in which pro-Trump evangelicals will bully anyone who breaks with Trump as a baby-killer while doing nothing at all to arrest the GOP's slide into becoming a pro-choice party.



Breaking with Trump *is* the pro-life move. https://t.co/xdSGxIkFgP — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 14, 2026

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French has no room to criticize Donald Trump when he fully goes to the mat for every Democrat candidate, candidates, who by the way, believe in ZERO restrictions on abortions.

A few days ago, David French praised James Talarico as a picture of "decency."



Talarico has said he wants federally protected abortion facilities and supports abortion with no limitations. https://t.co/tgRCiPsX2b — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 14, 2026

Yes, Talarico, 'the preacher' who believes Mary got to choose to have Jesus so that excuses abortion and who believes minor children should be able to lop off their sex organs. French things he is 'decent'.

Pro-lifers should not be cheap dates for Trump & the GOP. But they must never throw their support to Democrats, who are quite open about their maximalist pro-abortion policies. Still less should they embrace Talarico, Warnock, & other Christian false prophets of abortion. https://t.co/5eY1dSjvxq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 14, 2026

Pro-lifers can't afford to be taken for granted. They must keep real pressure on the GOP—hold them accountable, demand they earn their votes, and push them to actually deliver on life-affirming policies.

At the same time, stay clear-eyed: there's a massive, non-negotiable difference between the two major parties on this issue. One side actively expands abortion access and funding; the other, despite its flaws and backsliding, at least provides a viable path to restrictions and protections. Blind loyalty helps no one, but pretending the parties are equivalent helps the cause even less.

My brother in Christ, you endorsed Kamala Harris for President. https://t.co/ov9Cn1tNk2 — cobra (@cobracommandr15) March 14, 2026

Never forget.

Defending Trump and promoting James Talarico as the ideal Christian aren't the only options available to the pro-life community.



It's possible to be critical of one side without warmly embracing the other. https://t.co/ezkDRz0JGa — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) March 14, 2026

I will side with the devil himself to fight my enemy.

—David French https://t.co/JQElQD4KwZ — serpens infans (@BabyCobraThomas) March 14, 2026

David knows full well there’s a difference between opposing Trump and being an apologist for those using their faith to justify abortion on demand. Plenty of others have been perfectly capable of doing the former without resorting to the latter. David has not for whatever reason https://t.co/DyWEl84xCM — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) March 14, 2026

Because he hates Trump. Plain and simple.

However, as someone who generally tries to avoid the "David French pile on", may I suggest that you have little grounds to criticize Trump for this if you brush past the more extreme abortion policies of Dems just to attack the Trump admin on the subject.https://t.co/bU7yceNoCz — Living Transformed (@B_Christs_Amb) March 14, 2026

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Trump is the only GOP candidate in decades that wasn't just Democrat lite, so no, I don't see breaking with him as the good move. Not even on the pro-life side of things.



I wish he was more openly anti-abortion, but sometimes you have to pick the good option instead of whining… https://t.co/VXmGlp4X0y — HalfTangible (@HalfTangible) March 14, 2026

And you absolutely never ever have to side with the Democrats.

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