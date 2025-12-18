Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett

Esther Kim Varet is a California Democrat running for Congress. She was very excited about an endorsement from Jasmine Crockett. Obviously, she has terrible taste, but it is what it is. In her rush to publicize this endorsement, she put up a picture of Crockett on her campaign website. Except it wasn't Crockett, at all. The picture was of a whole other woman. They could have at least googled to see what Jasmine Crockett looked like.

Calif. Democratic candidate uses wrong photo to tout Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s endorsement https://t.co/Cngrvxn0v5 pic.twitter.com/4E9Vd2GwoN — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2025

A campaign website for a California Democratic congressional candidate mistakenly promoted an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett using a photo of a different Black woman instead of the Texas Democrat. The website for Esther Kim Varet removed the image Thursday afternoon after Fox News Digital inquired about the error. “Racist. Arrogant. Totally out of touch. Good thing @estherkimvaret’s hate-filled, bigoted self isn’t getting anywhere near Congress,” Christian Martinez, national Hispanic press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, wrote on X. Varet, owner of Various Small Fires, a chain of art galleries in Los Angeles, Dallas and Seoul, is running to unseat Rep. Young Kim, a Republican representing California’s 40th Congressional District, which includes portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Varet, the child of Korean immigrants, called Kim, who was born in South Korea, an “ESL puppet” in a social media post criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Also, she didn't realize the error until Fox News let her know. Heh.

Oh they all look the same. https://t.co/vY3IniRTcn — Kells 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@KMBAussie) December 19, 2025

It appears this Democrat thinks so.

Imagine having people who can't even use Photoshop correctly running our government — Santa Cawws (@SantaCawws) December 19, 2025

As if we need more incompetent people izn government.

Easy mistake. Communists all look alike you know? — Average Joe Who Definitely Not From China IV (@JoeFleeTheCCP) December 19, 2025

It's their matching brown shirts.

It’s an improvement — Clint Williams (@clint1w) December 19, 2025

Fair enough.

mmmmm, that’s a bit racist. — William Seamus (@SeamanSeamus) December 19, 2025

Just a bit.

How embarrassing — full pro (@realfullpro) December 19, 2025

At least it should be.

Liberals literally screw everything up...lol — RedRocker (@SedonaEnergy) December 19, 2025

They aren't very smart people.

lol that’s an indication of what’s to come — Rollo (@RolloMeta) December 19, 2025

Hopefully the Republican incumbent will win.

California Dem's fake Crockett endorsement with wrong photo? Peak desperation—voters deserve honesty! 😂🫠 — Manish Sinwal (@Manishsinwal001) December 19, 2025

Voters deserve at least a person with some attention to detail and knowledge of who the person endorsing them might look like.

They rely to heavily on A.I. — Dark Knight (@11DarkKnight11) December 19, 2025

Bingo!

