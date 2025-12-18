Desperate Dem Blunder: Esther Kim Varet's Crockett Endorsement Features ... Not Crockett

Palisades Reservoir Empty Just as Santa Ana Winds Season Begins
justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

Esther Kim Varet is a California Democrat running for Congress. She was very excited about an endorsement from Jasmine Crockett. Obviously, she has terrible taste, but it is what it is. In her rush to publicize this endorsement, she put up a picture of Crockett on her campaign website. Except it wasn't Crockett, at all. The picture was of a whole other woman. They could have at least googled to see what Jasmine Crockett looked like.

Advertisement

A campaign website for a California Democratic congressional candidate mistakenly promoted an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett using a photo of a different Black woman instead of the Texas Democrat.

The website for Esther Kim Varet removed the image Thursday afternoon after Fox News Digital inquired about the error.

“Racist. Arrogant. Totally out of touch. Good thing @estherkimvaret’s hate-filled, bigoted self isn’t getting anywhere near Congress,” Christian Martinez, national Hispanic press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, wrote on X.

Varet, owner of Various Small Fires, a chain of art galleries in Los Angeles, Dallas and Seoul, is running to unseat Rep. Young Kim, a Republican representing California’s 40th Congressional District, which includes portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.


Varet, the child of Korean immigrants, called Kim, who was born in South Korea, an “ESL puppet” in a social media post criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Advertisement

Also, she didn't realize the error until Fox News let her know. Heh.

It appears this Democrat thinks so.

As if we need more incompetent people izn government. 

It's their matching brown shirts.

Fair enough.

Just a bit.

At least it should be.

They aren't very smart people.

Advertisement

Hopefully the Republican incumbent will win. 

Voters deserve at least a person with some attention to detail and knowledge of who the person endorsing them might look like.

Bingo!

