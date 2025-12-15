Ms. Rachel's Crocodile Tears: Shocked by Antisemitism After Years of Fueling It

Monday Morning Meme Madness
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 15, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ms. Rachel, virtual babysitter for Moms across America, expressed her shock about violence against the Jewish people today. It's a bit too little too late since people have been questioning her vocal support for Palestine quite frequently lately. 

The violence is not at all shocking. Ms. Rachel herself has platformed supporters of Palestine who have said egregious things against the Jewish people. Spare America the tears now, Ms. Rachel. 

Perhaps she should have done her homework on who she was allowing on her show. Or, alternatively she knew all about them and she is playing coy now. 

Or, they should at least not speak on geopolitical affairs. 

That's just an easy excuse they make. They actually hate Jewish people. 

She is a Leftist using her children's show to advance Leftist ideals. It is what they do. 

Perhaps it's not a great idea to leave your kids for hours in front of this woman.

Also, don't buy her merchandise.

Lots of folks who stoked the fire trying to play firefighter now. 

