Ms. Rachel's Crocodile Tears: Shocked by Antisemitism After Years of Fueling It

Ms. Rachel, virtual babysitter for Moms across America, expressed her shock about violence against the Jewish people today. It's a bit too little too late since people have been questioning her vocal support for Palestine quite frequently lately.

Ms. Rachel has been demonizing Israel and the Jewish people for over 2 years, and even went so far as to have a Hamas supporting Islamist on her show, who tweeted “may God curse the Jews themselves.”



Now she’s shocked? pic.twitter.com/fIY8MVVumS — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) December 14, 2025

The violence is not at all shocking. Ms. Rachel herself has platformed supporters of Palestine who have said egregious things against the Jewish people. Spare America the tears now, Ms. Rachel.

People like Ms Rachel who have been stoking antisemitism for two years do not get to act surprised when more Jews are slaughtered worldwide https://t.co/zoLz99bwLE — Av Michal אביגיל מיכל (@avygal) December 15, 2025

Perhaps she should have done her homework on who she was allowing on her show. Or, alternatively she knew all about them and she is playing coy now.

Alternative theory: She's not shocked, she's stupid. — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) December 15, 2025

Or, they should at least not speak on geopolitical affairs.

But I thought these people only hated Bibi?????? Sick people — NeEdLeNiNjA (@JenPenaRN1) December 15, 2025

That's just an easy excuse they make. They actually hate Jewish people.

She “all lives mattered” us. Same BS as always, she doesn’t care. — Amherst42 (@amherst42) December 15, 2025

Play with fire, you're gonna get burned. — 🏆- The Florida Gent 🐊🐱🍊⛳✡ (@jaguargatorguy) December 15, 2025

She’s terrible. She also pushes the idea of “nonbinary” onto kids. — Ellen Gallery (@ellenfgallery) December 15, 2025

She is a Leftist using her children's show to advance Leftist ideals. It is what they do.

Spends the last two years endangering the Jewish community by demonizing Israel and spreading blood libel in the service of jihadists. Is “horrified” when jihadists make good on their word. You don’t hate her enough. pic.twitter.com/LfRvDyjiJV — hilalove (@hilalove_x) December 14, 2025

Perhaps it's not a great idea to leave your kids for hours in front of this woman.

Put pressure on @Target. They’re the ones carrying her merch. https://t.co/YMAGjaxf9Z — nonbinaryjellyfish✡️🎗️-votes 4 centrist dems (@nonbinaryjelly) December 15, 2025

Also, don't buy her merchandise.

Yup, She can keep her mouth shut, She enabled the rhetoric that inflamed this for two years. https://t.co/ABGL5PmBAU — 🎄Typhoon2000🎄 (@Typhoon20002) December 14, 2025

Lots of folks who stoked the fire trying to play firefighter now.

