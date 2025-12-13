Dems Will Award Reuters Major Loyalty Points for Pushing Their Redacted Trump Pic...
Childless Strategist Bitecofer Declares Kids Ruin Lives – X Users Clap Back Hard

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on December 13, 2025
Twitter

Rachel Bitecofer is a Democratic strategist and overall bitter cat-lady. She took to Twitter to declare having kids will ruin your life. This from a woman no one would touch with ten foot pole. She tells herself these lies so she is less distressed by her spinsterhood. 

Also, how can she confirm that when she doesn't have kids? 

She wasn't attractive when she was young either.

Infinitely better!

Children are the ultimate joy in life. 

It's a most clarifying event. 

That sounds like hell. 

That seems fair. Her feed bill is going to be extremely high anyway.

Maybe Rachel thinks kids are like her cats and constantly hacking up hairballs or something. 

