Childless Strategist Bitecofer Declares Kids Ruin Lives – X Users Clap Back Hard

Rachel Bitecofer is a Democratic strategist and overall bitter cat-lady. She took to Twitter to declare having kids will ruin your life. This from a woman no one would touch with ten foot pole. She tells herself these lies so she is less distressed by her spinsterhood.

Advertisement

I can 💯 confirm that having kids kills your lifestyle unless your lifestyle is staying home on Friday nights cleaning up poo and vomit.



For 3 years. https://t.co/UwnOcmTMmx — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) December 12, 2025

Also, how can she confirm that when she doesn't have kids?

Having a life is better than curating a lifestyle. https://t.co/BITp4UpmRN — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 13, 2025

Having kids is totally worth it. If you don't understand why, you probably also think you're gonna be in your 20s forever. https://t.co/dNPnSpcgie — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 13, 2025

She wasn't attractive when she was young either.

My lifestyle is relaxing with my wife on a Friday night, reminiscing about the wonderful times we had with our daughter today, looking at her sweetly sleep on the monitor, & talking about the exciting plans we have with her this weekend.



Much better than going to a bar. https://t.co/T6SKDSpquC — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) December 13, 2025

Infinitely better!

My kids are the best thing that ever happened to me, they are amazing humans beings and I actually like them. Plus as an introvert I was always happy to be home on a Friday night anyway. Who wants to go out and have to talk to people? ew.



Please see my pinned tweet. https://t.co/NbCRAxlKqI — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 13, 2025

Children are the ultimate joy in life.

Having kids makes you realize how pointless and forgettable your lifestyle actually was. https://t.co/J1uprz4t6B — Ed (@lev_ed) December 13, 2025

It's a most clarifying event.

Cleaning up poo and vomit takes about 5 minutes https://t.co/kitkCHZDWW — Matthew Borck (@mmmBorck) December 13, 2025

3 years versus a lifetime of family....

Insta-gratification explained



Having a family is truly the selfish choice, imagine a life where you don't get to watch your grandchildren grow https://t.co/N6lCB1rNVX — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) December 13, 2025

That sounds like hell.

This should instantly disqualify someone for social security as they aren't breeding the next contributors https://t.co/QL2i45MTm1 — We Used to Be a Proper Country (@Mzandthropic) December 13, 2025

That seems fair. Her feed bill is going to be extremely high anyway.

Don’t listen to Rachel. We took our 3 year old and 2 year old out to friends tonight. Can you do everything you did before? No but the trade off is well worth it. https://t.co/3zRZpmzjCc — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) December 13, 2025

Advertisement

It's okay with me if we let natural selection remove people with attitudes like this from the gene pool. https://t.co/5pDnlTjyjF — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) December 13, 2025

If your kids are vomiting (and pooping after a certain baby age) that much something is wrong. — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) December 13, 2025

Maybe Rachel thinks kids are like her cats and constantly hacking up hairballs or something.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.