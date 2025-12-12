Socialist LA Councilwoman Rakes in $240K to Oversee Fentanyl Hellhole: No-Shows Debates as Area Crumbles

Meet Eunisses Hernandez. She is the council woman elected to represent the area where MacArthur Park in LA is located. That park is now a crime and drug infested nightmare filled with a homeless encampment.

Meet the socialist LA leader making $240K to reign over drug-infested park as it crumbles https://t.co/4TgiM2Ghb0 pic.twitter.com/MKh39zWSa1 — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2025

Meet Eunisses Hernandez — the progressive, permissive councilwoman raking in far more money than the average Angeleno each year, plus gold-plated benefits — even as MacArthur Park, the historic heart of her district, rots into a fentanyl-soaked nightmare. The Post spent the last week inside the park, witnessing and reporting on open-air drug use, pipe smoking, hand-to-hand deals and city-funded paraphernalia — needles, crack pipes and food handouts — being distributed in broad daylight. That scene now defines the park. Hernandez, who makes $240,000 a year, had an opportunity to make nice with her district Thursday at a packed public meeting with the very constituents forced to live with the consequences of her policies … and she was a no-show. MacArthur Park parents were there. Neighborhood residents were there. Local small business owners were there. But she wasn’t there.

So, she makes a quarter of a million dollars and everything is falling apart under her watch. She took money intended for scholarships and bought extra needles instead. Yes, really.

Also, three times she has been asked to show up and answer to voters and she is a no show.

“I need to introduce someone to you,” challenger Maria “Lou” Calanche told the crowd, hoisting a life-size cardboard cutout of Hernandez. “This is our current council member — who’s MIA.” The room erupted in laughter. “This district is too important for a no-show,” Calanche said. “She’s skipped three in-person debates. Meanwhile, encampments have swallowed our streets. Parents can’t even take their kids to the park — there’s human waste on the swings.” “We need action,” she said. “Not a cardboard council member who refuses to show up.”

She deserves the mocking. It takes some nerve to make that kind of money and still not show up to answer to your voters.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is now running to reclaim his old job, says what’s happening at MacArthur Park isn’t accidental — it’s ideological. “The political establishment in Los Angeles is so knotted up in their ideology that they refuse law enforcement,” Villanueva told The Post. “When you have an absence of law and order, everything follows — drug trafficking, sex trafficking. It’s embarrassing.” “This experiment has failed,” Villanueva said. “And the people living there are the ones paying for it.” “There’s this idea that there’s a right to have drugs,” said Rick Caruso, a Los Angeles real estate developer and former mayoral candidate. “I don’t agree with that … This is a public park intended for families.”

Families can't use it, at all. This is what Leftist policies get communities.

240k and the place is a slum. https://t.co/AYHoxorHQh — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) December 12, 2025

That's how socialism works in the real world. Well connected, but incompetent socialists get paid massive amounts of money while everything they touch crumbles. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 12, 2025

Same as it ever was.

