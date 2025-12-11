Enjoy a Two-Fer of Karoline Leavitt Giving WH Press a Bias Wedgie and...
Somali Fraud Ring: Porsche in Garage, Villa in Maldives, Wire Transfers to China – Paid by Poor MN Kids

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on December 11, 2025
Meme

CBS News is out with a doozy of a report on Minnesota fraudsters and what they were up to.

Luxury cars, private villas and overseas wire transfers: CBS News obtained dozens of files and photos that reveal how Minnesota fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars as part of one of the biggest COVID-era fraud schemes.

The files document a spending spree in which defendants, many of Somali descent, took taxpayer money meant to feed hungry children and used it to buy cars, property and jewelry. Videos show them popping champagne at an opulent Maldives resort. In a text message, one defendant boasts: "You are gonna be the richest 25 year old InshaAllah [God willing]."

The documents feature exhibits from a recent federal trial, many of which are being made public by CBS News for the first time. The exhibits include:

  • A confirmation email for a stay in an overwater villa with a private pool at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives
  • Lakefront property in Minnesota
  • Receipts showing wire transfers to China and East Africa
  • First class tickets to Istanbul and Amsterdam
  • A 2021 Porsche Macan
  • Stacks of cash, texted between defendants

While most Americans were quarantined in their homes desperate to not get COVID, the scam artists were traveling the world and buying new properties. They even bought a new Porsche. Nice work if you can get it. 

At the sentencing of a defendant who used taxpayer funds for cars and the Maldives vacation, 24-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel admonished him, saying: "Where others saw a crisis and rushed to help, you saw money and rushed to steal." He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $48 million in restitution for his role in the fraud scheme.

They said they were feeding needy children during the COVID era, but they were actually feeding their own selfish desires. 

Oh, it absolutely is and they are trying to hide it. The real question is why and who are they protecting?

And they'll still complain about America.

Exhibit A.

