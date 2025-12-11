Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury While Denouncing the Rich

AOC used to chant 'eat the rich', but apparently she is enjoying quite the lavish lifestyle these days.

AOC splurged nearly $50K on pricey hotel stays, dining and renting Puerto Rico concert venue where Bad Bunny performed https://t.co/kU1V8RmC0W pic.twitter.com/UtAGsvs8lh — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2025

WASHINGTON — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dropped almost $50,000 on hotels and meals in Puerto Rico in the third quarter of this year — as well as renting a San Juan venue where she was caught on tape grooving at an August Bad Bunny concert. AOC’s principal campaign committee shelled out $680.52 on July 28 to stay at the lavish Hotel Palacio Provincial, along with another $1,507.26 on Aug. 29 and a whopping $9,440,79 on Sept. 29, according to third quarter federal campaign finance filings — even as the “Squad” rep on her social media accounts denounced gentrification that was taking place on the island. The “first-class,” “adults only” Palacio Provincial boasts of being “situated within an historic early 19th century building” with “transcendent hints of the structure’s grand colonial past.”

Looks like since she started rubbing shoulders with the rich, she lost her appetite for them and now just wants to be them.

Now, she wants to 'Eat dinner with the rich'.

Surprising no one.

AOC is slowly morphing into Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/Ruro7RcYOY — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 11, 2025

If she gets a boob job and a freezer full of expensive ice cream, she'll have reached her final form.

AOC talks like she’s for the people, but her spending habits scream elite privilege—$50K blown on luxury and concerts while everyday Americans struggle." https://t.co/z2uU2v65ay — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 11, 2025

She only disliked the rich when she wasn't one of them.

Nearly $50K blown on hotels, dining, and a Puerto Rico concert space: AOC’s lavish spending exposes the widening gap between her image and her reality. https://t.co/z2uU2v65ay — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 11, 2025

That's some people's yearly salary.

AOC’s $50K spree on luxury hotels, fine dining, and a Puerto Rico concert hall shows the gulf between her populist rhetoric and her personal indulgence. https://t.co/z2uU2v65ay — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 11, 2025

Much like when she traveled to Florida during lockdowns and traipsed around the state with no mask.

Really? You don’t say!!

AOC’s Champagne Socialism strikes again. https://t.co/ybJaG7Ql6R — Kathleen Wood (@KathleenWood730) December 11, 2025

The rich get richer.

I thought she fights against oligarchy. It’s ok for democrats but not ok for republicans. Hypocrite! https://t.co/SlAN6vRssb — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) December 11, 2025

She’s just a girl from the Bronx lolololol — Ashley (@American47Ash) December 11, 2025

Right. Her and JLo.

It’s easy to do when you’re not paying for it out of your pocket. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) December 11, 2025

It's great to live lavishly on someone else's dime. Leftists are great at that.

