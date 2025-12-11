Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right...
Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury While Denouncing the Rich

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on December 11, 2025
AOC used to chant 'eat the rich', but apparently she is enjoying quite the lavish lifestyle these days. 

WASHINGTON — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dropped almost $50,000 on hotels and meals in Puerto Rico in the third quarter of this year — as well as renting a San Juan venue where she was caught on tape grooving at an August Bad Bunny concert.

AOC’s principal campaign committee shelled out $680.52 on July 28 to stay at the lavish Hotel Palacio Provincial, along with another $1,507.26 on Aug. 29 and a whopping $9,440,79 on Sept. 29, according to third quarter federal campaign finance filings — even as the “Squad” rep on her social media accounts denounced gentrification that was taking place on the island.

The “first-class,” “adults only” Palacio Provincial boasts of being “situated within an historic early 19th century building” with “transcendent hints of the structure’s grand colonial past.”

Looks like since she started rubbing shoulders with the rich, she lost her appetite for them and now just wants to be them.

Now, she wants to 'Eat dinner with the rich'. 

Surprising no one.

If she gets a boob job and a freezer full of expensive ice cream, she'll have reached her final form.

She only disliked the rich when she wasn't one of them.

That's some people's yearly salary.

Much like when she traveled to Florida during lockdowns and traipsed around the state with no mask. 

The rich get richer.

Right. Her and JLo.

It's great to live lavishly on someone else's dime. Leftists are great at that.

