Leftist Screams 'You’re Following Illegal Orders!' at Nat'l Guard — Just Weeks After Guardsmen Were Shot

Just weeks after two National Guardsmen were shot, the Left is back to harassing them and claiming they are following illegal orders. They never learn.

“You are currently following illegal orders. You are violating the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/eCgf2FdAkT — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 10, 2025

One would think the Left would have the decency to allow the National Guard to do their job. One would be wrong.

When are we going to let these soldiers be able to defend themselves against these crazys? They have more self restraint than most Americans. They were at least respectful… me on the other hand. Not so much. https://t.co/O00gmfqkBM — Shalee (@Shaleejustme) December 11, 2025

It's absolutely ridiculous.

They are going to make sure no military member of any capacity ever votes democrat ever again 😆 https://t.co/lu1gPysllU — konekosaurus (@konekosaurus) December 11, 2025

God bless this soldier for not punching this guy in the face. Just listening to it made my blood boil. 😡 https://t.co/TK4fTHLlAG — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) December 11, 2025

He has tremendous restraint.

The tolerant Left, on full display. https://t.co/HazhIg5DmE — A Man in Full (@A_Man_in_Full) December 11, 2025

They are the opposite of patriots.

🤬 These people " lunatics with TDS" are worthless to a functioning society. https://t.co/8ghCuj2bFI — Katrina Barr (@KatrinaLeeB75) December 11, 2025

Government rhetoric is 100% responsible for these lunatics. https://t.co/lPOy9H8j1K — 🏴‍☠️ Captain Thorn 🏴‍☠️ (@spacepirate_404) December 11, 2025

Thanks Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly for perpetuating this kind of rhetoric.

The mayor is a joke - Trump has to federalize the city or violence is coming https://t.co/cvsqHLNizX — Dali_Naz_Kool1 (@CNazKool1) December 11, 2025

National guard should be able to call DC cops & have them arrested. https://t.co/3gdOq86wgv — Amanda -🇺🇸 💛🤍💜The Meme Witch (@LUSHblueart) December 11, 2025

The DC Cops would likely not cooperate.

Shut the front door bit;( That guy harassing the Guards men is probably a sorry @ss in his 40s living in his mom’s home, unemployed and living of her SSA….sorry mfr!! https://t.co/L4dsyX7s3O — GKUN JONES (@Conservative69K) December 11, 2025

He's trash.

The extreme left, the performative virtue signaling left, does not care one bit. These guys would turn around and help them out in an instant if they needed help, but instead, this is how leftist Americans are treating them. https://t.co/WvefFTzg78 — Roma (@RomaB) December 11, 2025

The Left has no regard for those who serve America with all they have.

This is unacceptable but not a surprise from the left. https://t.co/n0KHVv1ntD — Chuck Clymer (@chuckbev1985) December 11, 2025

Oh, it was fully predictable.

POS says he has combat experience. If he did, he'd never talk to a soldier that way. https://t.co/JngAym4aLY — SSGT Vaughan (@SsgtVaughn2) December 11, 2025

That was certainly a tell.

This is disgusting. Pray for our troops at home and abroad 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/9UVRpMC4ig — SouthPaws (@SouthPaws382131) December 11, 2025

They need every prayer.

