Leftist Screams 'You’re Following Illegal Orders!' at Nat'l Guard — Just Weeks After Guardsmen Were Shot

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on December 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Just weeks after two National Guardsmen were shot, the Left is back to harassing them and claiming they are following illegal orders. They never learn.

One would think the Left would have the decency to allow the National Guard to do their job. One would be wrong.

It's absolutely ridiculous. 

He has tremendous restraint. 

They are the opposite of patriots. 

Thanks Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly for perpetuating this kind of rhetoric. 

The DC Cops would likely not cooperate. 

He's trash. 

The Left has no regard for those who serve America with all they have. 

Oh, it was fully predictable. 

That was certainly a tell. 

They need every prayer. 

