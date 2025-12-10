Dallas Cowboys Writer More Upset Sheriff Grady Showed Kids' Mugshots Than the Actual Shoplifting Heist

Clarence Hill is ostensibly a 'journalist' who writes about the Dallas Cowboys. His twitter feed is all retweets about how much he hates Trump and Republicans so that must be his hobby.

Anyway, Clarence stumbled upon the story of the teens visiting Florida for a football tournament who shoplifted from a Dick's Sporting Goods. They were caught as they are very dumb criminals. They happened to commit this crime in Polk County, Florida, home of the infamous Sheriff Grady Judd. In general, Florida is not where one should go to crime, but very specifically, people who are engaging in illegal activities should avoid Polk County like the plague. Sheriff Grady doesn't play and he loves to clown on a criminal.

Why are they showing the names and mugshots of juveniles https://t.co/BCWDvaLhms — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 9, 2025

Rather than be upset these young men perpetuated a heist, Clarence wants to know why Florida is showing their names and faces as they are juveniles. Well, they are accused of a felony and in Florida, juvenile names and photos can be released if they are accused of a felony. Thems the rules.

THIS is his worry in this situation. Oh, and it's legal to show juvenile mugshots for felonies in Florida, like it should be in all states. https://t.co/mmfA7pcT9V — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) December 10, 2025

Maybe if young people were actually scared of shame and consequences, it would deter bad behavior.

If someone age 14+ commits a felony in the state of Florida they no longer have protection of their identity under juvenile laws https://t.co/nKUAwJPcF4 — SkylordAwesome (@SkylordAwesome) December 10, 2025

Why are they committing crimes Clarence? I think that’s the main focus. https://t.co/oGXMVQdDpp — Jacob Gabel (@jsgabel38) December 10, 2025

That should be the main focus. These kids were away from home. Where were their chaperones? Why were they allowed to uber alone? Who was responsible for knowing their whereabouts? Where were they supposed to be?

There are two kinds of journalists. The first asks this question of a lawyer or search engine, and find that that's what happens in Florida law. The other tries to mislead people, like Hill does here. https://t.co/jUufTKlg1Q — Ken Braithwaite (@DStrungk) December 10, 2025

Clarence wants people to believe the identities of these young people are being published because of a racial element. Maybe he isn't familiar with Grady Judd, but he is an equal opportunity offender. He doesn't care about skin color, creed or religion. If you commit a crime in his jurisdiction, he will expose you.

When you act like a big boy, you get treated like one https://t.co/fH9NZVsbvf — Stan the Man (@kstan5001) December 10, 2025

It's about time they started doing this if you ask me. Shaming can be a powerful deterrent when you're still young. https://t.co/zvqkIWFw4H — TheFieryBones (@TheFieryBones) December 10, 2025

They committed felonies. That negates the anonimity. The fact you're hung up on that point says a lot about you. https://t.co/LISf0vgiBM — Anissa Maddy Walker Only for Me out now! (@MaddysHoG) December 10, 2025

These young men have the opportunity to take this as a serious lesson, deal with the consequences and do better or continue on a path that won't end well for them.

Because that's what FL does. These kids thought they could do here what they do in their blue state. They get away with it in PA, but not in FL. I can only hope they face real consequences & not just a slap on the wrist. The only way to stop this is to be tough so they learn. 🇺🇲 https://t.co/KV9sxblTl1 — FL Family Man (@FLFamilyMan1) December 10, 2025

Nevertheless, if they choose to continue a life of crime, they should do it in Philly where it's tolerated. Florida will never be the place for that kind of behavior.

