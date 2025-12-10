VIP
It's Worth Exposing Why the Biden FBI/DOJ Couldn't or Wouldn't Track Down the...
Let's Meet the Dem Rep Who Wants to Impeach RFK Jr. for Turning...
Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems'...
Here's a 'How It Started/How It's Going' Starring Chuck Schumer Before and After...
Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally...
H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool...
Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty...
Political Prey: Elon Musk Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Means He Can’t Risk Going...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Cluelessly Says Zohran Mamdani’s Big Apple Win Shows She Can...
Scott Jennings Smirks as CNN Panel Lies That Dem Pols Accused Obama of...
Fruit of the Loons: JD Vance Rips AI-Generated Pic of Him Wearing a...
VIP
Stars and Tripe: Dem Jasmine Crockett Plans a Patriotic Pivot to Win Over...
Ellen Barkin Says Trump Lives in Their Heads for the Same Reason Hitler...
VIP
Texas Woman: Don’t Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage

Dallas Cowboys Writer More Upset Sheriff Grady Showed Kids' Mugshots Than the Actual Shoplifting Heist

justmindy
justmindy | 11:45 AM on December 10, 2025
ImgFlip

Clarence Hill is ostensibly a 'journalist' who writes about the Dallas Cowboys. His twitter feed is all retweets about how much he hates Trump and Republicans so that must be his hobby.

Advertisement

Anyway, Clarence stumbled upon the story of the teens visiting Florida for a football tournament who shoplifted from a Dick's Sporting Goods. They were caught as they are very dumb criminals. They happened to commit this crime in Polk County, Florida, home of the infamous Sheriff Grady Judd. In general, Florida is not where one should go to crime, but very specifically, people who are engaging in illegal activities should avoid Polk County like the plague. Sheriff Grady doesn't play and he loves to clown on a criminal. 

Rather than be upset these young men perpetuated a heist, Clarence wants to know why Florida is showing their names and faces as they are juveniles. Well, they are accused of a felony and in Florida, juvenile names and photos can be released if they are accused of a felony. Thems the rules. 

Maybe if young people were actually scared of shame and consequences, it would deter bad behavior.

Recommended

Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point)
Doug P.
Advertisement

That should be the main focus. These kids were away from home. Where were their chaperones? Why were they allowed to uber alone? Who was responsible for knowing their whereabouts? Where were they supposed to be?

Clarence wants people to believe the identities of these young people are being published because of a racial element. Maybe he isn't familiar with Grady Judd, but he is an equal opportunity offender. He doesn't care about skin color, creed or religion. If you commit a crime in his jurisdiction, he will expose you. 

Advertisement

These young men have the opportunity to take this as a serious lesson, deal with the consequences and do better or continue on a path that won't end well for them. 

Nevertheless, if they choose to continue a life of crime, they should do it in Philly where it's tolerated. Florida will never be the place for that kind of behavior. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point)
Doug P.
Let's Meet the Dem Rep Who Wants to Impeach RFK Jr. for Turning His Back on the Science
Doug P.
Here's a 'How It Started/How It's Going' Starring Chuck Schumer Before and After the Hegseth Briefing
Doug P.
H-1B Tears: ‘I Flew 20 Hours for a Visa Interview’ Meets ... Cool Story, Bro—Train an American or GTFO
justmindy
Steve Herman Discovers Nazis Also Had a Favorite Font, Declares Marco Rubio Literally Hitler
justmindy
Not One. Not a Single One. Columbia Confirms Its Entire Middle East Faculty Is Anti-Zionist
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Chris Coons Now Says It's Not About the Video (and Sinks Dems' 'Fishermen' Talking Point) Doug P.
Advertisement