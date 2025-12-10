Katie Britt Discusses Child Suicide — Aaron Rupar Demands She Smile More, Gets Mercilessly Ratioed

Senator Katie Britt went on television to speak about suicide among young people. It's a somber but necessary discussion. Aaron Rupar was angry she didn't smile enough whilst having this serious conversation.

somebody told Katie Britt to not smile all the time on TV so now she's overcorrecting pic.twitter.com/uF8QOxJuKp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

Women love it when short, smarmy men tell them they need to 'smile' more. Aaron should definitely keep that up. It will for sure win him friends.

"You look better when you smile" but wokely https://t.co/tSFpQvrelJ — Tysen (@KingRichard_TLH) December 10, 2025

That might actually be worse.

Hi online Aaron, I was talking about kids dying by suicide because Big Tech and social media continue to put profits over people. Parents who lost their children aren’t laughing or making quips.



Shame on you. Do better. https://t.co/O0G7azUHPL — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) December 10, 2025

Senator Britt quickly set him straight. It's easy to do that with beta males. He deserved it.

Because talking about the suicides of America’s children is a natural time to cheese it up. Read the room, clown. https://t.co/svtSo1ldgm — Dana Hall McCain (@dhmccain) December 10, 2025

Because kids committing suicide because of Big Tech’s negligence is something to be gleeful about??



Aaron Rupar is such a miserable freak. https://t.co/dYdhG1ppyx — Sam Somogye (@samsomogye) December 10, 2025

Shocked she wasn't wearing an orange wig and waving a squirting flower.

It is 2025. Are we seriously still telling women to “smile?” I’m not even a feminist and get sick of being told this. — Jo Palmer (@1776FanGirl) December 10, 2025

Women are absolutely sick of it.

WHY DO PEOPLE CARE WHAT WOMEN LOOK LIKE WHEN THEY ARE ON TV



*Only conservative women of course — J (@gotraderj) December 10, 2025

You're right, suicidal kids are a hilarious subject.



Idiot. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) December 10, 2025

It's a wonder she wasn't guffawing.

She’s discussing child suicides you cretin. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) December 10, 2025

She absolutely cooked you and you should be ashamed with what you said — Kyle (@StraitOuttaMinn) December 10, 2025

Aaron doesn't know how to feel shame.

Should she be smiling while talking about suicide? I consider that a serious discussion. — Tina (@tinalangley03) December 10, 2025

He Rupared the story...never fails — living in reality (@citygunz95) December 10, 2025

He always does.

Why would she smile when the subject matter is so bad.....are you insane? — admiralbeauregard (@ADMBeauregard) December 10, 2025

she annoyed that Erika is taking her MAGA drama queen role 🤣🤣 — Narcos Nightbreaker (@PaladinWars) December 10, 2025

And, finally a reminder Leftists are the worst people on the planet.

