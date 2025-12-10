Bill Gates’ Climate Narrative CRACKS — And Jasmine Crockett Proves Our Education Crisis...
Katie Britt Discusses Child Suicide — Aaron Rupar Demands She Smile More, Gets Mercilessly Ratioed

justmindy | 2:50 PM on December 10, 2025
Urban Dictionary

Senator Katie Britt went on television to speak about suicide among young people. It's a somber but necessary discussion. Aaron Rupar was angry she didn't smile enough whilst having this serious conversation. 

Women love it when short, smarmy men tell them they need to 'smile' more. Aaron should definitely keep that up. It will for sure win him friends. 

That might actually be worse. 

Senator Britt quickly set him straight. It's easy to do that with beta males. He deserved it. 

Shocked she wasn't wearing an orange wig and waving a squirting flower.

Women are absolutely sick of it.

It's a wonder she wasn't guffawing. 

Aaron doesn't know how to feel shame.

He always does.

And, finally a reminder Leftists are the worst people on the planet. 

