No Booze for the Broke: Saudi Arabia's Elite-Only Alcohol Policy Sparks 'Haram Hypocrisy' Jokes

To apparently appease the non-religious market, Saudi Arabia will start selling alcohol to non-Muslims for a steep price.
Saudi Arabia begins selling alcohol to non-Muslim residents — but only if they’re rich enough https://t.co/dfKxqQ1t4a pic.twitter.com/GzbJydpphe— New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2025
Saudi Arabia is loosening its staunch restrictions on alcohol sales for non-Muslim foreign residents, but only if they earn enough money to qualify.
Many practicing Muslims, particularly those in sects that lean more conservatively, abstain from consuming alcohol and other drugs to follow the tenets laid out in the Quran.
Since Islam is the official state religion in Saudi Arabia, the Quran’s principles have shaped its laws and social guardrails, though many like a countrywide ban on women driving have been reversed in recent years.
Now, non-Muslim foreign residents will be able to purchase alcohol in Saudi Arabia — but only if they make more than 50,000 riyals, or roughly $13,300, per month, sources familiar with the shift told Bloomberg.
The average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia is 10,250 riyal, or $2,750, according to a report from a Saudi law firm.
Residents interested in the new deal are required to show a salary certificate proving their income just to be allowed entry into the country’s only liquor store, located in its capital city Riyadh, sources told the outlet.
The liquor store opened last year and only sold spirits to foreign diplomats, but recently began offering access to non-Muslims with premium residency status.
Recommended
Don't try to get drunk if you're poor. There is only one liquor store and it's only for those who are high earners.
Just take the new bridge over to Bahrain and drink and party all night long.— DougnFL 🤿🇺🇸🏳️🌈🎖️✝️ 🇺🇦 Here 4 Ukraine (@hartndc) December 9, 2025
U.S. naval ships regularly anchor in port there. I called it the "Las Vegas" of the Persian Gulf.
Yeah, you don't want to test that slippery slope theory.😒 Plus, bars overcharge for everything.— Becky (@Becky1714909) December 9, 2025
"can i see your non-muslim card"— hugalabugala (@ag_wannabe) December 9, 2025
They make patrons eat a piece of bacon in front of them.
No alcohol? I’m never going there omg https://t.co/chyVsYRI9s— Alice (@aliceadamee) December 9, 2025
There are much better places to visit.
No alcohol for the poors is hilarious https://t.co/2nZatiumav— Gordon Gekko (@GordonGekko420) December 8, 2025
Haram is only for the poor, habibi. https://t.co/cUKbe9Va6s— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) December 8, 2025
The poors need to behave and think about how poor they are in a state of sobriety.
So it’s only haram for anyone making under 13K… Gotcha https://t.co/B640yx9xtl— Abier (@abierkhatib) December 8, 2025
walking in knowing you made 13.4k that year pic.twitter.com/2PUvvyec4G— CoinTerminal (@CoinTerminal) December 9, 2025
Wealth check at the liquor store is wild. Instead of no alcohol in Saudi it’s now “no alcohol unless you’re making 50k SAR a month.” Class-based prohibition speedrun.— Movez (@0xMovez) December 8, 2025
Americans would revolt.
drinks for me, but not for thee pic.twitter.com/PGv46MvwgN— iknowgoodthings.eth ➕ (@iknowgoodthings) December 8, 2025
Guess poverty’s the new dry law— Min (@cukyn1812) December 8, 2025
It's a hard knock life.
