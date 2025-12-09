No Booze for the Broke: Saudi Arabia's Elite-Only Alcohol Policy Sparks 'Haram Hypocrisy' Jokes

To apparently appease the non-religious market, Saudi Arabia will start selling alcohol to non-Muslims for a steep price.

Saudi Arabia begins selling alcohol to non-Muslim residents — but only if they're rich enough

Saudi Arabia is loosening its staunch restrictions on alcohol sales for non-Muslim foreign residents, but only if they earn enough money to qualify.

Many practicing Muslims, particularly those in sects that lean more conservatively, abstain from consuming alcohol and other drugs to follow the tenets laid out in the Quran.

Since Islam is the official state religion in Saudi Arabia, the Quran’s principles have shaped its laws and social guardrails, though many like a countrywide ban on women driving have been reversed in recent years.

Now, non-Muslim foreign residents will be able to purchase alcohol in Saudi Arabia — but only if they make more than 50,000 riyals, or roughly $13,300, per month, sources familiar with the shift told Bloomberg.

The average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia is 10,250 riyal, or $2,750, according to a report from a Saudi law firm.

Residents interested in the new deal are required to show a salary certificate proving their income just to be allowed entry into the country’s only liquor store, located in its capital city Riyadh, sources told the outlet.

The liquor store opened last year and only sold spirits to foreign diplomats, but recently began offering access to non-Muslims with premium residency status.