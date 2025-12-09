McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
No Booze for the Broke: Saudi Arabia's Elite-Only Alcohol Policy Sparks 'Haram Hypocrisy' Jokes

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

To apparently appease the non-religious market, Saudi Arabia will start selling alcohol to non-Muslims for a steep price.

Saudi Arabia is loosening its staunch restrictions on alcohol sales for non-Muslim foreign residents, but only if they earn enough money to qualify.

Many practicing Muslims, particularly those in sects that lean more conservatively, abstain from consuming alcohol and other drugs to follow the tenets laid out in the Quran. 

Since Islam is the official state religion in Saudi Arabia, the Quran’s principles have shaped its laws and social guardrails, though many like a countrywide ban on women driving have been reversed in recent years.

Now, non-Muslim foreign residents will be able to purchase alcohol in Saudi Arabia — but only if they make more than 50,000 riyals, or roughly $13,300, per month, sources familiar with the shift told Bloomberg

The average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia is 10,250 riyal, or $2,750, according to a report from a Saudi law firm.

Residents interested in the new deal are required to show a salary certificate proving their income just to be allowed entry into the country’s only liquor store, located in its capital city Riyadh, sources told the outlet.

The liquor store opened last year and only sold spirits to foreign diplomats, but recently began offering access to non-Muslims with premium residency status.

No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a Low-IQ DOOZIE
Grateful Calvin
Don't try to get drunk if you're poor. There is only one liquor store and it's only for those who are high earners. 

They make patrons eat a piece of bacon in front of them.

There are much better places to visit.  

The poors need to behave and think about how poor they are in a state of sobriety. 

Americans would revolt.

It's a hard knock life.

